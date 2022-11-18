Read full article on original website
Related
longwoodlancers.com
Longwood Opens Thanksgiving Road Trip Vs. #10 Louisville
Game 5: Longwood (1-3, 0-0 Big South) vs. Louisville (4-2, 0-0 ACC) Date & Time Friday, Nov. 25, 2022 (12 p.m.) Location Louisville, Ky. (KFC Yum! Center) Longwood will travel to Louisville, Kentucky for a Black Friday tilt against the Cardinals. The Cardinals are coming off a season that saw...
longwoodlancers.com
Dr. Megan Brown Announces 2023 Signing Class
FARMVILLE, Va.- Longwood softball head coach Dr. Megan Brown has announced that the team has officially signed its recruiting class of 2023. The Lancers have added six new faces to the program and are excited to welcome them to Farmville in the fall. The Lancers' class spans all the way...
Comments / 0