As speculation continues to swirl around Stone Cold Steve Austin and a potential comeback, the WWE Hall of Famer himself has now moved to comment on the rumours. On November 14th it was reported that not only were WWE interested in Austin having another match, they had offered him a deal to come back. Austin was last in action at WrestleMania 38 where he defeated Kevin Owens. The match was his first in 19-years, ending an injury-enforced retirement. At the time it was noted that the Texas Rattlesnake was incredibly pleased with how the match went.

2 DAYS AGO