Read full article on original website
Related
Yakima Herald Republic
Eva Mendes calls Ryan Gosling 'husband'
Eva Mendes has described Ryan Gosling as her "husband", further adding to speculation they are secretly married. Welcome to the discussion. Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Yakima Herald Republic
‘Jeopardy!’ Crowns a Tournament of Champions Winner: Andrew, Amy or Sam?
Jeopardy!‘s Tournament of Champions (TOC) has officially crowned a winner after six games, as Amy Schneider took the top honors in the Monday, November 21 broadcast. The writer from Oakland, California beat out competitors Andrew He and Sam Buttrey following an intense, intellectual competition. Schneider was the first out of three competitors to win three final games, bestowing upon her the $250,000 grand prize. Meanwhile, He, a software developer from San Francisco, took second place with $100,000, and Buttrey, professor of operations research at the Naval Postgraduate School from Pacific Grove, California, came in third place with $50,000.
Yakima Herald Republic
Pink pays tribute to Dame Olivia Newton-John
Pink paid tribute to Dame Olivia Newton-John at the American Music Awards (AMAs) on Sunday (20.11.22). The 43-year-old singer donned a sparkly feathered gown to perform 'Hopeless Devoted to You' from 'Grease' in honour of the late singer - who died of breast cancer in August age 73 - while images of Olivia were shown on a screen behind her at Los Angeles' Microsoft Theater.
Comments / 0