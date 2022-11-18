Jeopardy!‘s Tournament of Champions (TOC) has officially crowned a winner after six games, as Amy Schneider took the top honors in the Monday, November 21 broadcast. The writer from Oakland, California beat out competitors Andrew He and Sam Buttrey following an intense, intellectual competition. Schneider was the first out of three competitors to win three final games, bestowing upon her the $250,000 grand prize. Meanwhile, He, a software developer from San Francisco, took second place with $100,000, and Buttrey, professor of operations research at the Naval Postgraduate School from Pacific Grove, California, came in third place with $50,000.

