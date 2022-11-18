ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sound Beach, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
tbrnewsmedia.com

Annual Holiday Spectacular returns to Holtsville Ecology Site

Highway Superintendent Daniel P. Losquadro has announced the return of the annual Brookhaven Town Holiday Spectacular, an indoor, walk-through holiday light show benefiting the Holtsville Ecology Site. Over the years, thousands of families have walked through the winter wonderland of lighted, festive displays, before stopping to take their photos with...
HOLTSVILLE, NY
tbrnewsmedia.com

Check in with each other, yourself before approaching holidays, local doctors urge

An important gift people can give each other this holiday season is a check-in call or visit. That’s the advice of area mental health professionals, who say that the holidays in general can be stressful and that several factors, including grieving over the loss of family or friends, fear about ongoing health concerns, and uncertainty and overall anxiety, have created stressors to mental health.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
tbrnewsmedia.com

Upper wall put on hold, Port Jeff village board tackles branch pickup, Station Street and upcoming events

The Village of Port Jefferson Board of Trustees met on Monday, Nov. 21, for a business meeting covering a range of pressing public business. Mayor Margot Garant presented the cost estimates for the proposed upper wall to fortify the East Beach bluff, presenting figures ranging from $3.32 million to $4.52 million depending on the scope of the projects, such as add-ons to accommodate racket sports amenities. [See story, “Port Jeff … trustees debate erosion mitigation strategy at village country club.]
tbrnewsmedia.com

Shelter Pet of the Week: Toto

This week’s shelter pet is Toto, a handsome 1-year-old grey tabby cat currently up for adoption at the Smithtown Animal Shelter. Toto adores playing with other cats and anything he can turn into a toy and is very vocal. He has an allergy condition that will likely flair up...
SMITHTOWN, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Celebrity Approved Burger Joint Named Best In New York State

On a quest to try the best burger in the Empire State? Try the one beloved by celebs that has been named the best in New York. If you follow my posts, you know food is one of my favorite things to write about. In fact, it is my favorite thing! Because, well I love the research of trying new things or discovering that great restaurant I just HAVE to try! And I am on an endless quest to track down the best burger joints.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
tbrnewsmedia.com

Town of Brookhaven announces completion of $1.2-million Farmingville/Holtsville paving project

Brookhaven Town Highway Superintendent Daniel P. Losquadro and Councilman Kevin LaValle have announced the completion of a six-road paving project in Farmingville/Holtsville. Prior to paving, a combination of in-house crews and outside contractors completed extensive concrete improvements, inspecting and installing new drains and repairing and replacing damaged concrete curbing and aprons. Crews removed and replaced 7,842 square feet of concrete aprons, 8,594 square feet of sidewalk, 3,340 linear feet of concrete curb, and 1,612 square feet of ADA-compliant handicap ramps. The $44,963 cost to replace the existing handicap ramps within this project and bring them into ADA compliance was covered by a grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Human Services.
FARMINGVILLE, NY
riverheadlocal

Parking and storage of vehicles, boats, trailers and campers in front yards of homes, except on driveways, now punishable by $500 fine

Parking vehicles in “non-driveway areas” of a front yard is now a violation of Riverhead Town Code. The Town Board on Tuesday approved a code amendment to prohibit parking, placement or storage of vehicles, including boats, trailers, RVs and campers in non-driveway areas of the front yard of all one-, two- and multifamily dwellings.
RIVERHEAD, NY
tbrnewsmedia.com

Commack man suffers medical emergency, drives off dock

Suffolk County Police Homicide Squad detectives are investigating an incident during which a man died after driving his vehicle into the water in Bay Shore on Nov. 22. Robert Lancaster was operating a Nissan Rogue at the Maple Avenue dock when he suffered an apparent medical emergency and drove into the water at approximately 6:50 a.m. Lancaster, 39, of.
BAY SHORE, NY
tbrnewsmedia.com

Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash in Holbrook

Suffolk County Police Major Case Unit detectives are investigating a hit-and-run crash that killed a pedestrian in Holbrook. A passing motorist called 911 at approximately 6:45 a.m. on November 20 to report a body on the side of Veterans Memorial Highway at Grundy Avenue. Following an investigation, it was determined...
HOLBROOK, NY
tbrnewsmedia.com

Tigers end 2022 at county final

Despite taking a two touchdown lead just four minutes into the game, the Northport Football Tigers were beaten, 35-14, by Bellport in the Suffolk County Conference II final at Stony Brook University last Friday. Christian Raio returned the open kickoff for a touchdown, and Andrew Miller took a direct snap...
NORTHPORT, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy