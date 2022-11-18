ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cobb County, GA

UPDATE: 'Donald Trump this thing': Cobb Superior Court clerk accused of ordering passport fee record destruction

By , criggall, Chart Riggall
Marietta Daily Journal
Marietta Daily Journal
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CI0zg_0jGDvhfn00
Cobb Superior Court Clerk Connie Taylor has been accused by an employee of ordering the destruction of records related an open records request filed with her office. Chart Riggall

An employee of Cobb Superior Court Clerk Connie Taylor has accused Taylor of ordering her to destroy records related to her collection of passport fees, according to documents obtained by the MDJ.

In a letter sent to the Board of Commissioners and other county staff Thursday, Taylor is alleged to have told accounting manager Maya Curry, “We’re just going to Donald Trump this thing,” after her office received an open records request related to her fee collections.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation confirmed Friday it has opened an investigation of criminal allegations against Taylor at the request of a Cobb County Superior Court judge.

The letter to the county was drafted by Curry’s attorney, state Rep. Stacey Evans, D-Atlanta, and comes amid scrutiny of passport fees retained by Taylor as personal income. Taylor has reportedly personally collected over $425,000 in fees since taking office in January 2021, over and above her annual salary of $169,913.

The Board of Commissioners was set to take about $83,000 of those collections back into the county coffers at their meeting Thursday night, which Taylor said she had mistakenly collected due to a system “error.” But the agenda item was abruptly pulled at the top of the meeting.

After receiving the open records request on Oct. 11, Taylor allegedly told Curry she did not have to comply with the request, instructing her to delete electronic records related to the fee collections. Curry, who was “scared, intimidated, anxious, and shocked by what Ms. Taylor was demanding,” complied with the demand, per the letter.

“The series of events relayed in the letter speak for themselves,” Evans told the MDJ Friday. “Our client is a dedicated government employee who has repeatedly sought to do the right thing under extreme and undue pressure from an elected official. We hope the attention remains on the wrongdoer here.”

County spokesman Ross Cavitt referred questions to Taylor, who did not respond to requests for comment Friday. Cobb District Attorney Flynn Broady likewise did not respond to requests for comment.

One of Broady’s predecessors, however — former Cobb District Attorney Tom Charron — said the allegations call for a probe by local authorities.

“To me there really would need to be a major investigation, certainly by local law enforcement and the local district attorney’s office into … any allegations of wrongdoing,” Charron said. “What escalates it is, if you have a whistleblower, a witness, who says that documents that would shed light on this issue were ordered — by employees or by the elected official themselves — destroyed. And all that really ramps up the investigation.”

The allegations

Curry, according to Evans’ letter, joined Taylor’s office in March, and first raised the issue of the passport fees about two months later.

Federal regulations permit local governments to process passport applications on behalf of the U.S. State Department, charging a $35 processing fee per application. Georgia state law further allows court clerks to keep the proceeds of that fee as personal income.

In May, Curry reportedly sent an email to Taylor asking how she wanted to allocate the fees, saying Taylor’s predecessor, Rebecca Keaton, kept a portion of the fees while sending the rest to the county. Taylor then allegedly called Curry, chastising her for putting the question in writing.

The more than $83,000 Taylor was set to return to the county Thursday came from an additional $24.70 fee the office charges for expedited shipping on applications. Taylor told county commissioners that was due to an error within the office’s “obsolete system,” which she discovered during an internal audit in early October.

Curry alleges otherwise.

Taylor reportedly directed Curry “to allocate all passport processing and expedited shipping fees to her personally.” Curry also “is unaware of any audit having occurred.”

It was then on Oct. 13, when Curry brought the open records request to Taylor’s attention, that Taylor allegedly said she would not comply with the request and made the “Donald Trump this thing” comment.

Taylor allegedly instructed Curry to delete the records — including the report of Taylor’s passport proceeds — and referenced the 2001 Enron scandal “and that the accountants were held responsible alongside the executives.”

The letter continues, “Ms. Taylor then discussed only issuing handwritten checks to her for the passport fees and thus discontinuing issuing passport fee checks to her under the Office’s electronic Accufund system. Ms. Taylor then commanded Ms. Curry to access the electronic Accufund system and delete records of the electronic checks issued to Ms. Taylor for the passport fees. Ms. Curry refused.”

Curry then reported the incident to her supervisor and worked to preserve the records by uploading them to a backed up digital drive.

Then last week (the first report on Taylor’s fee collections published Nov. 4) “Ms. Taylor demanded that Ms. Curry leave the Office and has had Ms. Curry’s access to the Office’s systems terminated,” the letter alleges.

The reason Taylor reportedly gave was to investigate an interaction between Curry and one of her subordinates, in which Curry is reported to have asked the subordinate “if things were going okay for her at the Office, as she was concerned that the employee seemed unhappy.”

David Hudson, attorney for the Georgia Press Association, told the Journal that the Georgia Constitution provides that all public officials are servants of the people.

“It would be an egregious violation of that obligation to obey the Constitution and laws of the State of Georgia for an official to try to cause a violation of a statute, certainly the Open Records Act,” Hudson said. “The Open Records Act provides that it is a misdemeanor for anyone to ‘knowingly and willingly [frustrate] or [attempt] to frustrate the access to records intentionally making it difficult to obtain or review. . . .’ To do so is a misdemeanor and is punishable by a fine of $1,000.00.”

Hudson said Georgia’s attorney general is given authority to bring criminal or civil cases for Open Records Act violations.

Refund nixed

The announcement that the agenda item to refund the roughly $83,000 to the county had been pulled came at the top of Thursday night’s meeting.

County Manager Jackie McMorris said the decision was because “there were just so many questions that we didn’t have time to get answers to … She’s a constitutional officer. We can’t speak for you, I can’t tell you what to do, what not do. It’s your decision.”

McMorris herself is cited in the letter, allegedly calling Curry Thursday “to inform her that there is an ‘investigation,’ that Ms. Curry is on ‘administrative leave,’ and that ‘adverse action’ may be forthcoming,” the letter says.

McMorris could not be reached for comment Friday.

Chairwoman Lisa Cupid said she was unavailable for comment Friday. Thursday night, she was asked by the MDJ legal issues aside, what she made of Taylor’s earnings on an ethical level.

“I think that’s a fair question,” Cupid said. “I want to respect her as an elected official. I want us to get what we are due by law. Whatever else she’s received, I think that’s for her to determine. I think she’s fully aware of the questions people have.”

Comments / 0

Related
Marietta Daily Journal

AROUND TOWN: 'That's just outrageous': Cobb court clerk pocketing fees raises concerns

After the revelation that Cobb Superior Court Clerk Connie Taylor has made herself a pretty penny off passport applications processed by her office, readers want to know — how is this legal? (This isn’t to mention Friday’s revelation that Taylor has been accused of ordering the destruction of records associated with those passport applications. That, as they say, is another can of worms – see Saturday’s page A1 for more.) ...
GEORGIA STATE
CBS Philly

Judge backs penalties against county in voting machine case

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania judge has recommended the state's high court impose civil contempt penalties against a Republican-majority county government that this summer secretly allowed a third party to copy data from voting machines used in the 2020 election lost by former President Donald Trump.Commonwealth Court President Judge Renee Cohn Jubelirer's 77-page report issued late Friday said the July inspection and copying of computer data from machines rented by Fulton County was a willful violation of a court order designed to prevent evidence from being spoiled.She recommended that the justices...
FULTON COUNTY, PA
The Independent

Federal judge orders arrest of True the Vote founders behind bogus voter fraud claims

Shortly after a federal judge ordered the arrest of the founders of a Texas group that spread baseless election conspiracy theories, US Marshals escorted the duo out of a Houston courtroom and into a holding cell.Catherine Engelbrecht and Gregg Phillips are the founders of True the Vote and the executive producers of a film promoted by Donald Trump and other prominent Republicans to advance a fraudulent narrative that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from him.On 31 October, US District Judge Kenneth Hoyt ordered their detention for “one-day and further until they fully comply” with a court order demanding...
TEXAS STATE
Fox News

Joy Reid spreads misinformation about Georgians not being able to vote because of Robert E. Lee holiday

MSNBC host Joy Reid claimed Tuesday that voting hours were being restricted in Georgia later this month due to an annual commemoration of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee. "As the Georgia Senate runoff campaign kicks into high gear, Senator Raphael Warnock announced today that he is filing a lawsuit to allow Georgians to vote early on the Saturday after Thanksgiving," Reid declared.
GEORGIA STATE
WRBL News 3

Herschel Walker turns up rhetoric, says Sen. Warnock ‘wants to abolish this United States of America’

LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) — The tightly contested U.S. Senate race made a quick stop in West Georgia Friday afternoon.  Republican challenger Herschel Walker spoke to more than 350 people at a rally in LaGrange.   Thursday, an Emerson College poll showed Sen. Raphael Warnock with a 49-47 advantage. Two percent of the voters were undecided.  With […]
LAGRANGE, GA
Washington Examiner

Trump is going to cost Republicans another Georgia Senate seat

It looks likely that Georgia’s Senate race between Democrat Raphael Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker will head into a December runoff. With 98% of the votes counted, neither candidate has managed to break the 50% needed in Georgia to win outright. A runoff is bad news for Walker, as...
GEORGIA STATE
Savannah Morning News

Judge: Saturday early voting in the Warnock-Walker Georgia U.S. Senate runoff is back on

Early voting locations will be open the Saturday after Thanksgiving after all. Fulton County Superior Court Judge Thomas A. Cox Jr. ruled Friday in favor of a lawsuit challenging the Georgia Secretary of State's barring of the Saturday early voting date for the much-anticipated Herschel Walker vs. Raphael Warnock U.S. Senate runoff. Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger had instructed county elections officials to disallow Saturday voting based on his interpretation of state voting law.
GEORGIA STATE
Matthew C. Woodruff

Kemp Will be Testifying Against Trump in the Georgia Election Probe.

Trump and Kemp(via ijr.com) Donald Trump and Brian Kemp are political foes, ever since Kemp refused to say that the Georgia 2020 election was stolen. Trump insisted the results should be thrown out. Trump was so adamant that he called Georgia Secretary of State, Brad Raffensperger, multiple times, finally getting through to him at 3 p.m. on Saturday, January 2, 2021. Trump called and attempted to push Raffensperger to intervene in the counting of Georgia’s presidential votes. “I have to find 12,000 votes,” Trump said in the recorded phone call. The full audio of that phone call can be found here on Fox News.
GEORGIA STATE
Chronicle

Democrat Valerie Foushee wins 4th Congressional District, NC to send 7 Democrats, 7 Republicans to U.S. House

Democrat Valerie Foushee is projected to win her election to represent North Carolina’s 4th Congressional District, which includes Durham County, Orange County, Person County, Granville County, Alamance County and parts of Caswell County. She will succeed U.S. Rep. David Price, who announced in October 2021 that he will retire at the end of his term.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
Fox News

Fox News Poll: Walker gains ground in Georgia Senate race

After two overtime U.S. Senate elections in 2020, the Peach State is poised for another nail-biter as Republican candidate Herschel Walker has closed the gap with Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock. Georgia law stipulates a 50% requirement for victory, and with the closeness of the race, the battle may be headed for a runoff.
GEORGIA STATE
WXIA 11 Alive

Georgia U.S. Senate 2022 election results

ATLANTA — Georgia's U.S. Senate race is one to watch as Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock battles against Republican Herschel Walker. Georgia -- a once reliably red state -- was able to turn the tables following the 2020 election. Georgia currently holds two Democratic seats in the U.S. Senate, but that could all change after the midterm election on Nov. 8. Warnock won the seat in a Jan. 2021 runoff against then-Sen. Kelly Loeffler, who was appointed after Sen. Johnny Isakson's resignation. Flipping the historically Republican seat helped give Democrats a majority in the Senate.
GEORGIA STATE
Marietta Daily Journal

Marietta Daily Journal

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
489K+
Views
ABOUT

Cobb County Georgia's source for local news, sports and features since 1866.

 https://www.mdjonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy