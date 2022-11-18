ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
American Legion unveils new handicap lift

By By EMILY KAHNKE
The Owatonna American Legion Post 77 had a small celebration Thursday afternoon, officially unveiling the new handicap lift and windows in the establishment.

Post Commander Todd Schwanke said the lift has been a need for the Legion for quite some time, and that need has finally been fulfilled in-part thanks to the help of the Owatonna Foundation.

“We are so grateful to the foundation,” Schwanke said. “Without the money and help, we couldn’t have completed this project.”

The lift is nestled near the south side of the legion and descends down into the basement where the monthly meetings are held. Schwanke said with an aging member populations, many of whom use canes, walkers or wheelchairs they were either unable to attend the meetings, or had a difficult time getting up and down the stairs.

“We already had more members come to this months meeting now that we have the lift,” he said. “They said having it helped them with the decision to come so they wouldn’t have to go up and down the stairs and I think that will be the case for many of our members.”

Two windows were also installed on the south side of the building, where no windows had existed previously. Duane Ringhofer was largely responsible for the carpentry work for both the lift and the windows.

Throughout the whole process, he said there was only one minor issues of asbestos during the construction phases which was ratified quickly and easily allowing the process to continue on smoothly.

“It was always pretty dark in here without the windows,” Schwanke said. “There’s plenty of natural light and it really brightens the place up which is great.”

Angela Wagner, executive director of the Owatonna Foundation, said it was a pleasure being able to help the Legion with this project.

“The Foundation is always happy to help with local projects,” she said. “It was clear this was a need for the legion and we were excited to be able to help.”

With the addition o the lift, windows and also replacing and updating the four doors, Schwanke said it will likely be a while before any more significant upgrades can be made.

“This is an old building so there’s plenty of projects to do, but these recent ones were very expensive even with the help of the grants,” he said. “There’s more to be done but the lift was a big priority for us and we’re happy that is finally done.”

