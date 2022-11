Will you be watching the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday? We have a local band representing Tampa Bay!. Congratulations to the Tarpon Springs High School Outdoor Performance Ensemble as they will be performing at this year’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City. They are one of nine bands to perform at the parade and have spent the last 18 months getting ready. Practice makes perfect! This past Friday they did a mock run with an audience of friends and family. Then, they leave for New York TODAY! Sylvia Beach, a 16-year-old senior in the band said, “I’ve watched it almost every year since I can remember, and it’s just kind of crazy I get to be a part of it for the very first time. I get to be one of those people you get to see on the TV.”

TARPON SPRINGS, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO