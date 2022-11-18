Read full article on original website
Mysterious Steamer Trunk Washes Up On Florida Beach
It appears as though the recent hurricanes to hit the Sunshine State have stirred up things from the deep. A mysterious steamer trunk has washed up on a Florida beach. Tangled in the roots of a fallen tree is a mystery. At Fort Matanzas National Monument in St. John’s County, a steamer trunk from the 1930s has emerged from the watery depths. Well worn and rusted, this “body-sized” box from a bygone era has people wondering where it came from and what were its contents.
Shelly Honors Daughter In Army National Guard Serving Here In Florida
Shelly honors daughter, who is in Army National Guard serving here in Florida. Stacy is who we are honoring for Military Monday this week. She is a mechanic stationed out of Crystal River and she joined right out of high school. Stacy are her platoon were sent down to the Ft. Myers area after Hurricane Ian came through. They provided humanitarian aid and they helped provide water and food.
Top 10 Cities For Thanksgiving Rank Three In Florida
Top 10 Cities For Thanksgiving Rank Three In Florida. See where your favorite city ranks below. WalletHub says 3 Florida cities are among the best places to go for Thanksgiving. They compared 100 big cities in the good ole USA using everything from travel costs and flight delays to how much we pay for turkey and stuffing. When you throw in events and fun stuff to do with the fam, easy to see why the FLA got 3 cities in the top 10. Did we mention the weather? And how we rarely get 6 or 7 feet of snow? Traffic and other metrics are also tallied in the results to help us get in the Top 10. TBT.
New Things In Tampa Bay For 2022
Here are some of the new things that opened in Tampa Bay in 2022. It was a big and expanding year for Tampa in 2022. We discovered a bunch of new hotels, restaurants, and adventures that opened up this past year. It’s hard to keep track of all of the new sights and activities that opened this year. With the help of visittampabay.com, we made a list of all of the new and must-see things that made it to Tampa in 2022.
