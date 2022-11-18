ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
995qyk.com

Top 10 Cities For Thanksgiving Rank Three In Florida

Top 10 Cities For Thanksgiving Rank Three In Florida. See where your favorite city ranks below. WalletHub says 3 Florida cities are among the best places to go for Thanksgiving. They compared 100 big cities in the good ole USA using everything from travel costs and flight delays to how much we pay for turkey and stuffing. When you throw in events and fun stuff to do with the fam, easy to see why the FLA got 3 cities in the top 10. Did we mention the weather? And how we rarely get 6 or 7 feet of snow? Traffic and other metrics are also tallied in the results to help us get in the Top 10. TBT.
FLORIDA STATE
995qyk.com

Mysterious Steamer Trunk Washes Up On Florida Beach

It appears as though the recent hurricanes to hit the Sunshine State have stirred up things from the deep. A mysterious steamer trunk has washed up on a Florida beach. Tangled in the roots of a fallen tree is a mystery. At Fort Matanzas National Monument in St. John’s County, a steamer trunk from the 1930s has emerged from the watery depths. Well worn and rusted, this “body-sized” box from a bygone era has people wondering where it came from and what were its contents.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy