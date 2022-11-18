Read full article on original website
NPR
Celebrating the 50th anniversary of 'Free To Be... You and Me'
Fifty years ago this month, a particular album was released. It was a personal project that would go on to become a gold record and a television special and a book and a foundation and the anthem of a generation. Deena Prichep tells the story of "Free To Be... You And Me."
NPR
Artist Patti Smith on her latest photography book 'A Book of Days'
NPR's Juana Summers talks with artist, writer and photographer Patti Smith about her latest book, "A Book of Days." Hello. With that one simple word and a picture of an open hand palm side up, musician, writer and photographer Patti Smith invites the reader into her new work, "A Book Of Days." It's a collection of 366 photos - some digital, some Polaroid, some old and some new - one for each day of a year, accompanied by sparse text. And, as Smith writes at the end of the introduction, they are 366 ways of saying hello. And now we are going to say hello to Patti Smith. Patti, welcome to ALL THINGS CONSIDERED.
NPR
Small in scope, Claire Keegan's 'Foster' packs an emotional wallop
Keegan is a writer who revels in the suspense of the unspoken, the held breath. Her new novella centers on a nameless young girl whose parents leave her in the care of relatives for the summer. DAVE DAVIES, HOST:. This is FRESH AIR. "Foster" is a 2010 novella by Irish...
