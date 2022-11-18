Department of State holds dice-rolling event to choose random seed for statewide risk-limiting audit of 2022 General Election

Read full article on original website
Republican candidates rule the day in Perry County on Nov. 8
The results are in for the 2022 general election. On the ballot in Perry County were five contests for state and federal offices including: United States Senate, Governor and Lieutenant Governor, the 13th District’s Congressional Representative, the 34th District’s state senator, and the 86th District’s state representative.
WGAL
York County school board addresses departure of its superintendent
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The Red Lion School Board addressed the early departure of its superintendent Scott Deisly. Deisly was expected to resign in early January, but it was announced at Thursday's school board meeting that his last day was Nov. 4. An investigation revealed he was in violation...
York County Regional Police Department receives $775,00 grant
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The York County Regional Police Department (YCRPD) received funds to expand locker rooms and storage at their Oak Street station. Senator Kristin Phillips-Hill (R-York) announced on Thursday, Nov. 18 that the department was awarded a $775,000 grant which will be used to build an addition on the men's and women's locker rooms, increase inside storage for police vehicles and create additional storage for evidence, including long-term storage.
Hi-tech research pinpoints where Lincoln stood while delivering his Gettysburg Address
Hundreds of people passing through the National Cemetery in Gettysburg at around 2:00 p.m. on Remembrance Day, 2022 (Nov.19) were curious what a small group of people were doing with a spool of red, white, and blue ribbon on both sides of the fence separating the National and Evergreen cemeteries.
Pennsylvania nursing facilities ordered to pay $513K in back wages
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Pennsylvania has approved a judgment ordering two Midstate nursing facilities to pay back wages that violated the fair labor standards act (FLSA). According to the U.S. Department of Labor (DOL), the judgment comes after a complaint was filed by the U.S. Department […]
Mercury
Berks says Facebook post incorrect that votes were switched [Updated]
Editor’s note: The county called to update information for this story after it was published online. Berks County election officials say all of its voting machines were working correctly when voters cast their ballots on Election Day and they have received no formal petition to perform a manual recount of the results.
What does Pa. law say about recording others? | VERIFY
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — It’s hard to find someone who doesn’t have a cell phone, meaning it’s easier than ever for people to record you. That's what happened at Lancaster County Career and Technology Center in West Lampeter Township last month. According to court documents, a...
Two Central Pa. nursing homes must pay workers back wages
Spring Creek Rehab and Nursing Center in Harrisburg and Laurel Lakes Rehab and Wellness Center in Chambersburg owe a total of $513,368 in back wages and damages to 231 employees. The U.S middle district court in Harrisburg approved a consent judgment agreed to by the nursing homes and the federal...
Military service: Franklin County’s tradition
Franklin County has a long history of military service, a tradition that goes back to its founding 230 years ago. Even before it became a county, Chambersburg’s early settlers marched off to war, determined to help their adopted country win its independence. That long history of sending its sons...
As goes Cumberland County, so goes Pennsylvania? Maybe | Mark O’Keefe
What’s going on in Cumberland County? Located in Central Pennsylvania just west of Harrisburg, Cumberland County has been dominated by Republicans for most of its existence. The GOP rules the roost now with 48.7 percent of residents registered as Republicans and 34.9 percent registered as Democrats. Another 12.28 percent are registered as independents with 4.45 […] The post As goes Cumberland County, so goes Pennsylvania? Maybe | Mark O’Keefe appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
Pa. core samples to get new, $6M home
The core samples, experts said, are important tools to understanding how Pennsylvania’s geology could support carbon capture and sequestration efforts. The post Pa. core samples to get new, $6M home appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
local21news.com
Parents of Middletown hazing victims speak exclusively to CBS 21
MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHP) — Hazing allegations canceled the Middletown High School's football season before it could ever start. Video of the disturbing incidents were posted on social media, and the Dauphin County District Attorney's Office has charged ten juveniles in connection. The parents of two victims spoke exclusively with...
WFMZ-TV Online
State grant will be used to build apartments in the Schuylkill Trust building
POTTSVILLE, Pa. - The upper six floors of the Schuykill Trust Company building in Pottsville are to be turned into apartments. Thanks to a $3 million state grant, Pottsville Centre, LLC will transform the floors into 60 market-rate apartments. The owner of the building will match the grant with a...
Threat shuts down central Pa. middle school
Classes were canceled at a Lancaster County middle school Friday because of an online threat, police said. East Lampeter Township police said a violent threat was made Thursday evening toward the Conestoga Valley Middle School, on the 2100 block of Horseshoe Road. Classes were canceled as a precaution, but police...
Sheetz in Dauphin County reopens with drive-thru
Sheetz at Tecport Business Center near Harrisburg Mall is back in action. The store at 3695 Paxton St. in Swatara Township reopened this week after the Altoona-based chain temporarily closed it in June to accommodate a major rebuilding project. In recent years, the chain has been reformatting some of its...
WGAL
Update provided on trial of Claire Miller, who was accused of killing sister
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A Lancaster County judge has ruled a teen accused of killing her sister will be staying in Lancaster County until her trial. Sixteen-year-old Claire Miller will be tried as an adult. The judge determined Miller will stay in the Lancaster County Youth Intervention Center until...
How much snow could we get Friday in central Pa.? Check the map
It’s going to be a winter-like fall day in Pennsylvania on Friday, with a chance of snow arriving before Thanksgiving does. In the Harrisburg area, there’s just a small chance of snow, about 20%, but the western part of the state could see an inch. In the Erie area, 2 to 3 inches is expected during a storm of lake-effect snow that could shut down parts of New York.
Big bruins brought into bear-check stations on first day of Pennsylvania bear hunting season
Donald Simmons, of Halifax, expected to see a deer bound out of the corn field a bit after 7:30 a.m. Saturday morning. Instead, the largest bear his hunting group ever encountered – a 446-pound male – poked it’s head out of the field.
Battlefield Preservation Association purchases land, will gift to Park Service
The Gettysburg National Military Park will soon have more land thanks to the Gettysburg Battlefield Preservation Association. The association recently purchased 50 acres of land across the road from the Historic Daniel Lady Farm on Route 116, Hanover Road, in Straban Township. Melvin Crouse, the land’s previous owner, valued preservation over development.
Get a sky-high look at the new, massive UPS complex in Dauphin County
Earlier this year, UPS opened up its fourth largest hub facility in the country, located at 2100 N. Union Street in Middletown. The 775,000-square-foot facility, which includes the largest fuel station throughout the entire UPS network, opened its doors in June. In February, UPS spokesperson Kim Krebs told PennLive that...
