ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

Department of State holds dice-rolling event to choose random seed for statewide risk-limiting audit of 2022 General Election

By OP-ED
buckscountyherald.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PennLive.com

Republican candidates rule the day in Perry County on Nov. 8

The results are in for the 2022 general election. On the ballot in Perry County were five contests for state and federal offices including: United States Senate, Governor and Lieutenant Governor, the 13th District’s Congressional Representative, the 34th District’s state senator, and the 86th District’s state representative.
PERRY COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

York County Regional Police Department receives $775,00 grant

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The York County Regional Police Department (YCRPD) received funds to expand locker rooms and storage at their Oak Street station. Senator Kristin Phillips-Hill (R-York) announced on Thursday, Nov. 18 that the department was awarded a $775,000 grant which will be used to build an addition on the men's and women's locker rooms, increase inside storage for police vehicles and create additional storage for evidence, including long-term storage.
YORK COUNTY, PA
WTRF- 7News

Pennsylvania nursing facilities ordered to pay $513K in back wages

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Pennsylvania has approved a judgment ordering two Midstate nursing facilities to pay back wages that violated the fair labor standards act (FLSA). According to the U.S. Department of Labor (DOL), the judgment comes after a complaint was filed by the U.S. Department […]
HARRISBURG, PA
Mercury

Berks says Facebook post incorrect that votes were switched [Updated]

Editor’s note: The county called to update information for this story after it was published online. Berks County election officials say all of its voting machines were working correctly when voters cast their ballots on Election Day and they have received no formal petition to perform a manual recount of the results.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WITF

Two Central Pa. nursing homes must pay workers back wages

Spring Creek Rehab and Nursing Center in Harrisburg and Laurel Lakes Rehab and Wellness Center in Chambersburg owe a total of $513,368 in back wages and damages to 231 employees. The U.S middle district court in Harrisburg approved a consent judgment agreed to by the nursing homes and the federal...
HARRISBURG, PA
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

As goes Cumberland County, so goes Pennsylvania? Maybe | Mark O’Keefe

What’s going on in Cumberland County? Located in Central Pennsylvania just west of Harrisburg, Cumberland County has been dominated by Republicans for most of its existence. The GOP rules the roost now with 48.7 percent of residents registered as Republicans and 34.9 percent registered as Democrats. Another 12.28 percent are registered as independents with 4.45 […] The post As goes Cumberland County, so goes Pennsylvania? Maybe | Mark O’Keefe appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Parents of Middletown hazing victims speak exclusively to CBS 21

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHP) — Hazing allegations canceled the Middletown High School's football season before it could ever start. Video of the disturbing incidents were posted on social media, and the Dauphin County District Attorney's Office has charged ten juveniles in connection. The parents of two victims spoke exclusively with...
MIDDLETOWN, PA
PennLive.com

Threat shuts down central Pa. middle school

Classes were canceled at a Lancaster County middle school Friday because of an online threat, police said. East Lampeter Township police said a violent threat was made Thursday evening toward the Conestoga Valley Middle School, on the 2100 block of Horseshoe Road. Classes were canceled as a precaution, but police...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Sheetz in Dauphin County reopens with drive-thru

Sheetz at Tecport Business Center near Harrisburg Mall is back in action. The store at 3695 Paxton St. in Swatara Township reopened this week after the Altoona-based chain temporarily closed it in June to accommodate a major rebuilding project. In recent years, the chain has been reformatting some of its...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

How much snow could we get Friday in central Pa.? Check the map

It’s going to be a winter-like fall day in Pennsylvania on Friday, with a chance of snow arriving before Thanksgiving does. In the Harrisburg area, there’s just a small chance of snow, about 20%, but the western part of the state could see an inch. In the Erie area, 2 to 3 inches is expected during a storm of lake-effect snow that could shut down parts of New York.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy