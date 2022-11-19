ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Idaho AG-elect hires former Trump administration attorneys

By KEITH RIDLER Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zXycf_0jGDb6a500

Idaho will add a new position of solicitor general to challenge federal government actions and policies when Republican Raul Labrador becomes the state’s new attorney general in early January.

Labrador on Thursday announced two staff positions to be filled by former members of President Donald Trump ’s administration: David Dewhirst will be Labrador’s chief deputy, and Theo Wold will be the solicitor general. Neither is listed by the Idaho State Bar as authorized to practice law in Idaho.

In announcing the positions, Labrador said the solicitor general will “ensure that Idaho’s interests are safeguarded against federal overreach.”

Only about a dozen states have solicitor generals. The states range from being generally conservative to generally liberal and include New York, Alabama, Ohio and Washington.

“I’m committed to modernizing and improving the office, and these dedicated and proven public servants will help me accomplish that goal,” Labrador said in a statement. "I look forward to serving the people of Idaho as we build a more prosperous, safe, and free state.”

Ilana Rubel, the Democratic House minority leader, said Labrador's early moves caused her concern.

“I’m really not looking to the attorney general to be a warrior against the federal government,” she said, noting that lawmakers rely on opinions from the attorney general concerning the legality of proposed legislation. “I'm going to remain hopeful that it will remain an office that is willing and able to produce sound legal advice. I'm seeing some dangers at the moment.”

Dewhirst earlier this month resigned as solicitor general for Montana, a position he was appointed to in January 2021. He sued the Biden administration over federal coronavirus vaccine mandates and the canceled Keystone XL pipeline project.

During the Trump administration, Dewhirst was principal deputy general counsel at the U.S. Department of Commerce.

Wold held multiple positions in the Trump administration. He was acting assistant attorney general in the Office of Legal Policy at the Department of Justice, and deputy assistant to the president for domestic policy.

Labrador, who has promised to make the attorney general's office more partisan, beat five-term incumbent Lawrence Wasden in the May GOP primary and then easily won the general election this month.

At least eight lawyers have left the office ahead of Labrador assuming the post, including the chief deputy and an attorney defending the state’s restrictive abortion laws. The office has 132 attorney positions in all.

Comments / 1

Related
The Associated Press

Officials: Georgia audit confirms secretary of state winner

ATLANTA (AP) — A hand count of random batches of votes in Georgia’s recent election for secretary of state has confirmed Republican Brad Raffensperger’s victory, state election officials said. The audit — required by state law — turned up a small difference in votes from the machine count used during the election, but the difference was well within the expected margin of error, the Secretary of State’s office announced Friday. “This audit shows that our system works and that our county election officials conducted a secure, accurate election,” Raffensperger said in a statement. The audit follows a law passed in 2019, not from any concerns about the integrity of the state’s election results. An audit is required for general elections in even-numbered years on a race selected by the secretary of state. It must be completed before the election results are certified.
GEORGIA STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Woman Sentenced for FEMA Fraud and Ordered to Pay More than $22k in Restitution

Louisiana Woman Sentenced for FEMA Fraud and Ordered to Pay More than $22k in Restitution. Louisiana – On November 18, 2022, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Schshinetia Anderson, age 44, a resident of Slidell, Louisiana, was sentenced on November 17, 2022, for FEMA fraud. The defendant was sentenced by the Honorable Mary Ann Vial Lemmon to 5 years of probation and ordered to pay $22,104 in restitution to FEMA.
SLIDELL, LA
The Associated Press

Republican Boebert's tight race likely headed to recount

DENVER (AP) — Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert, a renowned conservative firebrand whose combative style helped define the new right, is likely headed to an automatic recount in her bid to fend off a surprisingly difficult challenge by a Democratic businessman from the ritzy ski town of Aspen. The Associated Press has declared the election in Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District too close to call. AP will await the results of a potential recount to call the race. With nearly all votes counted, the incumbent Boebert leads Democrat Adam Frisch by 0.16 percentage points, or 551 votes out of nearly 327,000 votes counted. A margin that small qualifies for an automatic recount under Colorado law, in a race that has garnered national attention as Republicans try to bolster their advantage in the U.S. House after clinching a narrow majority Wednesday night. As counties finalized unofficial results on Thursday, Boebert’s already slim lead was cut in half. All but one of the 27 counties in the district had reported final results by Thursday evening. Otero County plans to finalize its numbers on Friday.
COLORADO STATE
wnax.com

SD Senate Democrats & Governor Kristi Noem in Agreement

While democrats will again be a small minority in the next session of the South Dakota legislature, they expect to make progress on some of their long-time issues. Incoming Senate minority leader Reynold Nesiba of Sioux Falls says Governor Kristi Noem has come around…..https://on.soundcloud.com/cw8eA. Nesiba says he has had...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
magnoliastatelive.com

Complaint filed against Mississippi judge for failing to hand over search warrants to clerk

ProPublica is a Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative newsroom. Sign up for The Big Story newsletter to receive stories like this one in your inbox. The Mississippi head of a legal advocacy organization has filed a formal complaint with the state judicial commission against a municipal judge whose no-knock search warrants have been challenged in court.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
ABC News

ABC News

912K+
Followers
193K+
Post
521M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy