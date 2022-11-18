(VIANEWS) – Copper (HG) has been up by 5.99% for the last 5 sessions. At 19:51 EST on Monday, 21 November, Copper (HG) is $3.59. Traders and investors are expressing concern that the copper futures market is headed for a downturn. The price of copper futures has dropped by nearly a third from its highs set in March, making it the biggest quarterly percentage drop in more than a decade. The fall also marks the start of a bear market in copper.

1 DAY AGO