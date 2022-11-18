ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

via.news

Platinum Futures Over 4% Down In The Last 10 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Platinum (PL) has been up by 4.21% for the last 10 sessions. At 04:52 EST on Tuesday, 22 November, Platinum (PL) is $1,002.40. Today’s last reported volume for Platinum is 3411, 99.99% below its average volume of 12931721832.28. Volatility. Platinum’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news

USD/CHF Is 2% Down In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – USD/CHF (USDCHF) has been up by 2.36% for the last 21 sessions. At 16:12 EST on Monday, 21 November, USD/CHF (USDCHF) is $0.96. USD/CHF’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 5.499% up from its 52-week low and 5.47% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. USD/CHF’s last...
via.news

NYSE Composite Is 7% Up In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – NYSE Composite (NYA) has been up by 7.38% for the last 21 sessions. At 11:15 EST on Monday, 21 November, NYSE Composite (NYA) is $15,187.77. Regarding NYSE Composite’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 28.37% up from its 52-week low and 9.2% down from its 52-week high.
via.news

EUR/CHF Went Up By Over 3% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – EUR/CHF (EURCHF) has been up by 3.21% for the last 21 sessions. At 16:07 EST on Monday, 21 November, EUR/CHF (EURCHF) is $0.98. EUR/CHF’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 4.157% up from its 52-week low and 7.445% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. EUR/CHF’s last...
via.news

S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 Up By 7% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) has been up by 7.5% for the last 21 sessions. At 19:08 EST on Monday, 21 November, S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) is $7,152.10. Why is S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 Index Going Up?. Despite the recent rally in the S&P/ASX All Australian...
via.news

HANG SENG INDEX Up By 8% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) has been up by 8.5% for the last 21 sessions. At 21:08 EST on Monday, 21 November, HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) is $17,588.37. Concerning HANG SENG INDEX’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 20.49% up from its 52-week low and 29.79% down from its 52-week high.
via.news

NASDAQ 100 Up By 5% In The Last 10 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – NASDAQ 100 (NDX) has been up by 5.47% for the last 10 sessions. At 11:11 EST on Monday, 21 November, NASDAQ 100 (NDX) is $11,577.42. Today’s last reported volume for NASDAQ 100 is 270654099, 92.01% below its average volume of 3388533362.25. Regarding NASDAQ 100’s yearly highs...
via.news

Moderna Stock Is 33% Up In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) rose by a staggering 33.56% in 21 sessions from $133.02 at 2022-10-24, to $177.66 at 14:42 EST on Tuesday, after four successive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is rising 0.81% to $11,114.00, following the last session’s downward trend. Moderna’s...
via.news

S&P 500 Up Momentum With A 5% Jump In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – S&P 500 (GSPC) has been up by 5.11% for the last 21 sessions. At 11:10 EST on Monday, 21 November, S&P 500 (GSPC) is $3,944.41. Today’s last reported volume for S&P 500 is 614712284, 73.14% below its average volume of 2289326395.59. Regarding S&P 500’s yearly highs...
via.news

Arcturus Therapeutics Stock Down Momentum With A 30% Slide In The Last 10 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ARCT) fell by a staggering 30.54% in 10 sessions from $22.82 at 2022-11-08, to $15.85 at 14:41 EST on Tuesday, after two sequential sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is jumping 0.81% to $11,114.00, following the last session’s downward trend.
via.news

Palladium Futures Drops By 4% In The Last 10 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Palladium (PA) has been up by 4.48% for the last 10 sessions. At 04:54 EST on Tuesday, 22 November, Palladium (PA) is $1,896.00. Today’s last reported volume for Palladium is 162, 99.99% below its average volume of 5982711017.77. Volatility. Palladium’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news

Taiwan Semiconductor Stock Up By 30% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE: TSM) rose by a staggering 30.78% in 21 sessions from $62.76 to $82.08 at 14:20 EST on Tuesday, after two sequential sessions in a row of losses. NYSE is jumping 1.09% to $15,444.06, following the last session’s downward trend. Taiwan Semiconductor’s...
via.news

PetroChina Stock Is 0% Down In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of PetroChina (NYSE: PTR) dropped by a staggering 0% in 21 sessions from $0 to $0.00 at 22:40 EST on Monday, after two sequential sessions in a row of gains. NYSE is dropping 0.21% to $15,278.26, following the last session’s downward trend. PetroChina’s last close...
via.news

USD/CNH Up Momentum: 0.776% Up In The Last 24 Hours

(VIANEWS) – USD/CNH (USDCNH) has been up by 0.7764% for the last session’s close. At 11:07 EST on Monday, 21 November, USD/CNH (USDCNH) is $7.18. Regarding USD/CNH’s daily highs and lows, it’s 0.939% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $7.11 and 0.232% up from its trailing 24 hours high of $7.16.
via.news

Copper Futures Down Momentum With A 5% Drop In The Last 5 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Copper (HG) has been up by 5.99% for the last 5 sessions. At 19:51 EST on Monday, 21 November, Copper (HG) is $3.59. Traders and investors are expressing concern that the copper futures market is headed for a downturn. The price of copper futures has dropped by nearly a third from its highs set in March, making it the biggest quarterly percentage drop in more than a decade. The fall also marks the start of a bear market in copper.
via.news

Banco Bradesco Stock Down By 20% In The Last 10 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Banco Bradesco (NYSE: BBD) fell by a staggering 20.78% in 10 sessions from $3.61 to $2.86 at 16:07 EST on Tuesday, following the last session’s downward trend. NYSE is jumping 1.1% to $15,446.84, following the last session’s downward trend. Banco Bradesco’s last close...

