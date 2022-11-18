Read full article on original website
Platinum Futures Over 4% Down In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Platinum (PL) has been up by 4.21% for the last 10 sessions. At 04:52 EST on Tuesday, 22 November, Platinum (PL) is $1,002.40. Today’s last reported volume for Platinum is 3411, 99.99% below its average volume of 12931721832.28. Volatility. Platinum’s last week, last month’s, and last...
USD/CHF Is 2% Down In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – USD/CHF (USDCHF) has been up by 2.36% for the last 21 sessions. At 16:12 EST on Monday, 21 November, USD/CHF (USDCHF) is $0.96. USD/CHF’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 5.499% up from its 52-week low and 5.47% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. USD/CHF’s last...
NYSE Composite Is 7% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – NYSE Composite (NYA) has been up by 7.38% for the last 21 sessions. At 11:15 EST on Monday, 21 November, NYSE Composite (NYA) is $15,187.77. Regarding NYSE Composite’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 28.37% up from its 52-week low and 9.2% down from its 52-week high.
EUR/CHF Went Up By Over 3% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – EUR/CHF (EURCHF) has been up by 3.21% for the last 21 sessions. At 16:07 EST on Monday, 21 November, EUR/CHF (EURCHF) is $0.98. EUR/CHF’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 4.157% up from its 52-week low and 7.445% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. EUR/CHF’s last...
S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 Up By 7% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) has been up by 7.5% for the last 21 sessions. At 19:08 EST on Monday, 21 November, S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) is $7,152.10. Why is S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 Index Going Up?. Despite the recent rally in the S&P/ASX All Australian...
HANG SENG INDEX Up By 8% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) has been up by 8.5% for the last 21 sessions. At 21:08 EST on Monday, 21 November, HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) is $17,588.37. Concerning HANG SENG INDEX’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 20.49% up from its 52-week low and 29.79% down from its 52-week high.
NASDAQ 100 Up By 5% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – NASDAQ 100 (NDX) has been up by 5.47% for the last 10 sessions. At 11:11 EST on Monday, 21 November, NASDAQ 100 (NDX) is $11,577.42. Today’s last reported volume for NASDAQ 100 is 270654099, 92.01% below its average volume of 3388533362.25. Regarding NASDAQ 100’s yearly highs...
Moderna Stock Is 33% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) rose by a staggering 33.56% in 21 sessions from $133.02 at 2022-10-24, to $177.66 at 14:42 EST on Tuesday, after four successive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is rising 0.81% to $11,114.00, following the last session’s downward trend. Moderna’s...
S&P 500 Up Momentum With A 5% Jump In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – S&P 500 (GSPC) has been up by 5.11% for the last 21 sessions. At 11:10 EST on Monday, 21 November, S&P 500 (GSPC) is $3,944.41. Today’s last reported volume for S&P 500 is 614712284, 73.14% below its average volume of 2289326395.59. Regarding S&P 500’s yearly highs...
Arcturus Therapeutics Stock Down Momentum With A 30% Slide In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ARCT) fell by a staggering 30.54% in 10 sessions from $22.82 at 2022-11-08, to $15.85 at 14:41 EST on Tuesday, after two sequential sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is jumping 0.81% to $11,114.00, following the last session’s downward trend.
Palladium Futures Drops By 4% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Palladium (PA) has been up by 4.48% for the last 10 sessions. At 04:54 EST on Tuesday, 22 November, Palladium (PA) is $1,896.00. Today’s last reported volume for Palladium is 162, 99.99% below its average volume of 5982711017.77. Volatility. Palladium’s last week, last month’s, and last...
Taiwan Semiconductor Stock Up By 30% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE: TSM) rose by a staggering 30.78% in 21 sessions from $62.76 to $82.08 at 14:20 EST on Tuesday, after two sequential sessions in a row of losses. NYSE is jumping 1.09% to $15,444.06, following the last session’s downward trend. Taiwan Semiconductor’s...
PetroChina Stock Is 0% Down In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of PetroChina (NYSE: PTR) dropped by a staggering 0% in 21 sessions from $0 to $0.00 at 22:40 EST on Monday, after two sequential sessions in a row of gains. NYSE is dropping 0.21% to $15,278.26, following the last session’s downward trend. PetroChina’s last close...
AI Correctly Guesses Tomorrow’s Stock Price for Enphase Energy and White Mountains Insurance Group
VIANEWS – The Innrs algorithm for artificial intelligence suggested yesterday a handful of financial assets that could make investors profit. Via News provides daily facts about an AI algorithm used to forecast the price of financial assets and their trend for next week. Innrs offers AI-based statistical tools that...
USD/CNH Up Momentum: 0.776% Up In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – USD/CNH (USDCNH) has been up by 0.7764% for the last session’s close. At 11:07 EST on Monday, 21 November, USD/CNH (USDCNH) is $7.18. Regarding USD/CNH’s daily highs and lows, it’s 0.939% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $7.11 and 0.232% up from its trailing 24 hours high of $7.16.
Copper Futures Down Momentum With A 5% Drop In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Copper (HG) has been up by 5.99% for the last 5 sessions. At 19:51 EST on Monday, 21 November, Copper (HG) is $3.59. Traders and investors are expressing concern that the copper futures market is headed for a downturn. The price of copper futures has dropped by nearly a third from its highs set in March, making it the biggest quarterly percentage drop in more than a decade. The fall also marks the start of a bear market in copper.
New Oriental Education & Technology Group Sponsored ADR Representing 1 Ordinary Share And Tattooed Chef On The List Of Winners And Losers Of Monday’s US Session
(VIANEWS) – Another day of trading has ended and here’s today’s list of stocks that have had significant trading activity in the US session. The three biggest winners today are New Oriental Education & Technology Group Sponsored ADR representing 1 Ordinary Share, Foot Locker, and STERIS. Rank...
Lannett Co And Leju Holdings Limited On The List Of Winners And Losers Of Tuesday’s US Session
(VIANEWS) – Another day of trading has ended and here’s today’s list of stocks that have had significant trading activity in the US session. The three biggest winners today are Lannett Co, Burlington Stores, and Maximus. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Updated (EST) 1 Lannett Co (LCI)...
Celanese And NeuroMetrix On The List Of Winners And Losers Of Tuesday’s US Premarket Session
(VIANEWS) – Good morning! Another day of trading is almost starting and here’s today’s list of stocks that have had significant trading activity in the US premarket session. The three biggest winners today are Celanese, Freeport, and Transocean. Rank Financial Asset Price. Premarket. Change. Updated (EST) 1...
Banco Bradesco Stock Down By 20% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Banco Bradesco (NYSE: BBD) fell by a staggering 20.78% in 10 sessions from $3.61 to $2.86 at 16:07 EST on Tuesday, following the last session’s downward trend. NYSE is jumping 1.1% to $15,446.84, following the last session’s downward trend. Banco Bradesco’s last close...
