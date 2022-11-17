Read full article on original website
ocolly.com
Game MVP: OSU Defense
The first half of Saturday night’s Bedlam contest didn’t feature many positives for No. 22 Oklahoma State (7-4, 4-4). Less than 200 yards of total offense, three turnovers, and just short of 400 yards of offense surrendered by the Cowboy defense wouldn’t warrant much silver lining in OSU’s 28-13 road loss to Oklahoma (6-5, 3-5).
ocolly.com
Cowgirls drop tightly contested contest for first loss of season
A rough afternoon in all facets of the game for Oklahoma State ended in the Cowgirls' first defeat of the season, a 59-56 loss against Kent State. A back-and-forth affair for most of the afternoon saw a 29-29 tie at the half, with both teams struggling to hit shots. Despite...
ocolly.com
Trojan Horse: What OU had to say following Bedlam
Venables on winning in Bedlam after OU lost last year’s matchup:. “This will be a day that you'll never forget. And so regardless of what your records are, and things of that nature, having a chance to redeem ourselves from a year ago, winning this game, and again, the challenge of you know what it takes to win and again, matching up with Oklahoma State. Got great, great respect for, you know, the success that they've had and obviously the second most consistent winningest program in our conference the last 20 years. You know, Coach Gundy has done a, you know, a terrific job of doing things the right way and developing you know, his program where they expect to win and Spencer Sanders is one of the best quarterbacks that has come to this conference in a long time, the success that he's had, you know, takes a backseat to nobody. I know he had led the Big 12 in total offense going into the game. The game control was there. Really incredibly proud of our team that came out ready to play.”
ocolly.com
Breaking down the numbers: 15 rushing attempts in Bedlam loss
On Saturday night, No. 22 Oklahoma State fell to Oklahoma 28-13 in what could end up as the final Bedlam football game held in Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman. While many statistics tell the story of this game, five stood out above the rest. 4: That is the number...
ocolly.com
Column: OSU misses chance to kick Sooners while they are down
NORMAN — Shortly after settling into his seat for the postgame press conference, OSU coach Mike Gundy looked down at the printed box score. For thirty seconds he talked about time of possession, penalties, punts without taking his eyes off the chart. When he finally looked up, his assessment was complete.
ocolly.com
Course beaten: NCAA Cross Country championships saw records broken
OSU’s Greiner Family Cross Country course stands as one of the best in the country and its course-record times seemed to be a daunting task to defeat. But, both NCAA Championship races on Saturday had runners, in both men’s and women’s, beat those records substantially. On Saturday,...
KOCO
Former Oklahoma State quarterback Brandon Weeden discusses Bedlam rivalry, big 2011 win
The Oklahoma State Cowboys beat the Oklahoma Sooners big in 2011 to win the Big 12 crown. The quarterback leading that year's Oklahoma State squad was Brandon Weeden. Ahead of this year's Bedlam matchup, KOCO 5 Sports Director Bryan Keating sat down with Weeden to discuss the rivalry, the 44-10 win in 2011 and more.
ocolly.com
Uniform check: Cursive collapse continues in Bedlam bruising
The once untouchable cursive script logo has lost its luster in recent showings. Every loss displayed on orange. The Cowboys suffered a defeat at the hands of their arch enemies the Oklahoma Sooners by a score of 28-13. For the game, the Cowboys took as much orange into Norman as they could sporting orange helmets with the cursive script, white jerseys and orange pants.
pistolsfiringblog.com
The Rundown: Everything Mike Gundy Said after Oklahoma State’s Bedlam Loss
NORMAN — Mike Gundy had a chance to win consecutive Bedlam games for the first time in his career, but after an early Sooner flurry Saturday, the Cowboys came up short. Here is everything Gundy said in his postgame news conference. Opening statement. “Well obviously turnovers were the thing...
KOCO
Bedlam fans camp overnight to see which team reigns supreme
NORMAN, Okla. — Bedlam fans camped overnight to see which team will reign supreme. On Friday night, some fans were already out in the cold getting ready and even camping outside. Though it was below freezing and there was a breeze too, it didn’t matter for some fans because it was Bedlam weekend.
ocolly.com
Teach Orange initiative shows impact on education
Oklahoma teachers were celebrated for their effect on education with an on-field recognition during the Oklahoma State vs. Iowa State football game. OSU’s College of Education and Human Sciences and the Office of Educator Support chose 10 teachers to celebrate. They received tickets to the game, a Teach Orange T-shirt and $500 for their classroom. The teachers were also acknowledged during a pregame pep rally at the ConocoPhillips OSU Alumni Center.
ocolly.com
NCAA D1 Cross Country National Championships post race interview with Oklahoma State's Natalie Cook
Cowgirl runner Natalie Cook speaks to the media after her seventh place finish at the NCAA championships. Cook was the top freshman finisher.
It’s official: SCHEELS plans to open Tulsa location in 2024
TULSA, Okla. — The above video is from previous coverage. SCHEELS has confirmed that it will open its first location in Oklahoma, stationed at Tulsa’s Woodland Hills mall. Earlier this month, the Tulsa City Council approved the rezoning of a new tax district so SCHEELS could open. “This...
KOKI FOX 23
Tulsa woman killed in Wagoner County crash
WAGONER COUNTY, Okla. — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) said a Tulsa woman is dead after a car crash in Wagoner County on Sunday. OHP said the crash happened around 3:45 p.m. about four miles east of Wagoner. A Hyundai Elantra driven by 34-year-old Tonya Delozier, of Tulsa, was heading westbound on East 700 Road when the car went left of center into the other lane, hitting a truck headed eastbound.
KOKI FOX 23
Local man remembers girlfriend who died in Jenks crash
JENKS, Okla. — The boyfriend of a Sapulpa woman who died after driving off the Creek Turnpike and crashing into Jenks home is paying tribute to her and said he doesn’t know how the crash happened. Drew Stanley had been dating 29 year old Mckenzie Gee for about...
KOKI FOX 23
Hayden Industrial to locate new facility in Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — California-based heat exchanger manufacturer Hayden Industrial, LLC, announced this week it will expand its operations to Tulsa. The Tulsa facility marks Hayden Industrial’s third location in addition to offices in San Bernardino, California, and Wuxi, China. The company recently developed a new system for immersion cooling that will be manufactured in Tulsa in addition to its standard product lines. The expansion will also house a dedicated research and development facility.
okcfox.com
Native American Fall Craft Show
Jennifer Bailey, Ramona Tall Bear and Anthony Roby are with the Non-Profit Oklahoma Out of District Association. They are here to talk about their Fall Fair fundraiser. The Oklahoma Out of District Fall Fair is tomorrow from 10am-4pm at the Schilling Recreation Center located at 601 SE 25th St, OKC.
Who's Who in Tulsa: A 'Tulsa King' Character Guide
Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan may be one of the hardest-working writers in the industry. Not only does he have new episodes of Yellowstone airing, but he's working on prequel and spinoff series as well as another season of his show, Mayor of Kingstown. But there's one show, in particular, we're super excited about: Tulsa King. Starring Sylvester Stallone, the legendary action hero. It's a mafia-centric tale about an ex-capo who finds himself pushed out of his former territory in New York after serving a prison sentence for his boss. Now operating out of Tulsa, Oklahoma, he has to settle new territory and build up his cred as a made man once more. But of course, as you've probably guessed, that won't be easy.
Woman Warns Others After Sister Loses Leg From Dog Attack On Tulsa Walking Trail
A Tulsa woman is warning people about the dangers of walking on the Katy Trail after her sister loses her leg to a dog attack. Tammy Copeland was attacked by two pit bulls by her house in West Tulsa on November 7th. She spent a week and a half in...
News On 6
City Of Tulsa Offering Free Firewood
The City of Tulsa is giving away free firewood as temperatures continue to drop. The city's mulch site near N. 145th E. Ave. and Apache is offering an unlimited supply of wood chips and firewood to anyone who picks it up. It's on a first-come, first-serve basis. There is a...
