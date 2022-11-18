During past days as an occasional horse watcher, track announcers from Garden State Park to Liberty Bell Park warned to hold all tickets until results became official. An inquiry could nullify winners and results could change. Trenton bettors holding tickets for the Trenton City Council Derby for at-large racers should step away from the cashier window or refrain from ripping tickets to smithereens.

