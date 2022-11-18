ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laconia, NH

WCVB

Massachusetts man charged with DWI after crashing into New Hampshire restaurant

HAMPTON, N.H. — A Massachusetts man is facing a charge of driving while intoxicated in connection with a crash that damaged a New Hampshire restaurant. Hampton police said Stephen Davis, of Newburyport, was arrested after he crashed a pickup truck into Greg's Bistro at 445 Lafayette Road, also known as Route 1, at about 9:10 p.m. Saturday.
HAMPTON, NH
97.5 WOKQ

Have You Seen Them? NH Seacoast Police Seek Runaway Teens

Two Seacoast police departments are looking for two separate runaway 15-year-old teens. Hampton Police are trying to locate 15-year-old Carlin Brown last seen in Seabrook on Thursday. He is 5 feet 9 inches and 210 pounds with brown hair and a medium build wearing glasses. He was last seen wearing...
PORTSMOUTH, NH
thepulseofnh.com

NH Man Charged with Shooting Turkey from His Car – With a Handgun

A Cheshire County man is facing several charges after state officials say he shot a turkey from his car with a 9-millimeter handgun. State Fish and Game officials say they were tipped off to the alleged poacher by a concerned citizen. His name has not been released. Massachusetts Environmental Police also helped with the investigation.
CHESHIRE COUNTY, NH
WMUR.com

Man accused of using handgun to kill turkey from car window

CONCORD, N.H. — A Cheshire County man is facing multiple charges after being accused of shooting a turkey from a car window. New Hampshire has two turkey hunting seasons, one for shotguns and one for archery. Right now, hunters aren't allowed to use firearms to shoot turkeys. New Hampshire...
CHESHIRE COUNTY, NH
NEWS CENTER Maine

York man charged in connection with stabbing

YORK, Maine — A York man was arrested Thursday night after police say he stabbed another man multiple times. Tevian Barron, 33 is charged with Class A felony elevated aggravated assault and Class B felony aggravated reckless conduct, Det. Sgt. Thomas Cryan of the York Police Department said in a release.
YORK, ME
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

NH, Maine Seacoast Holiday and Christmas Parades 2022

Christmas and Holiday Parade season is here with the first of the parades scheduled for Dover and Newburyport on Saturday, November 27. Most events are scheduled for Saturday, December 3. Parade times and dates are subject to change without notice in this report. Amesbury. Saturday, December 3 - The Amesbury...
DOVER, NH
MassLive.com

Jane Santaw killed in crash on Route 25C in Piermont, New Hampshire

A 59-year-old woman was killed in a rollover crash on Route 25C in New Hampshire earlier this week, according to police. New Hampshire State Police Trooper Conde came upon the single-car crash in the westbound lane of the highway in Piermont shortly before 5 p.m. The driver and passenger in the 2018 Chevrolet Silverado involved in the collision were trapped inside the car, authorities said.
PIERMONT, NH
manchesterinklink.com

Manchester man sentenced after conviction on gun, drug charges

MANCHESTER, NH – Attorney General John M. Formella and Manchester Police Chief Allen D. Aldenberg announce that Vincent Chaney, 50, formerly of Manchester, New Hampshire, was sentenced on November 16, 2022, by the Hillsborough County Superior Court-Northern District to 17 to 50 years in the New Hampshire State Prison. Mr. Chaney was sentenced after having been found guilty by a jury of one count of possessing crack cocaine with intent to sell or dispense and seven counts of possessing firearms after being a convicted felon.
MANCHESTER, NH
mynbc5.com

Vermont State Police investigating fatal crash

SHARON, Vt. — Vermont State Police are investigating a fatal crash that happened on Thursday afternoon on I-89 South near Sharon. Police said 45-year-old Essex woman was driving when she started drifting off the road into rock ledges. A passenger and two children were inside the car. One child...
SHARON, VT
97.5 WOKQ

Maine Standoff Over Landscaping Ends After Nearly 24 Hours

A standoff with a man in Cornish, Maine, that started Thursday morning in a dispute over a weekend landscaping came to an end nearly 24 hours after it began. York County Sheriff William King said Edward Kalinoski, 66, broke the window of his neighbor's house on Spur Road around 6:45 a.m. using a tractor, and flattened his neighbor's tires with a knife. Kalinoski went back to his home and refused to cooperate with sheriff deputies when they attempted to speak with him.
CORNISH, ME
WCAX

Juvenile killed in crash on Interstate 89

SHARON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say a juvenile riding in the back of an SUV died in a one-vehicle crash on Interstate 89 Thursday. It happened in Sharon shortly before 3:22 p.m. Vermont State Police say the driver, a 45-year-old from Essex, was driving south on the highway with two kids and another adult. They say the car drifted off the passing lane shoulder and crashed into rock ledges.
SHARON, VT
WMUR.com

Dog rescued from water in Hampton by firefighters

HAMPTON, N.H. — A loose dog in Hampton was rescued by firefighters after it ended up in the water Saturday morning. Hampton Fire Rescue said it got a call from police at 9 a.m. asking to help catch a loose dog running through the marsh on Hampton Beach. Hampton...
HAMPTON, NH

