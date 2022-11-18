Read full article on original website
Massachusetts man charged with DWI after crashing into New Hampshire restaurant
HAMPTON, N.H. — A Massachusetts man is facing a charge of driving while intoxicated in connection with a crash that damaged a New Hampshire restaurant. Hampton police said Stephen Davis, of Newburyport, was arrested after he crashed a pickup truck into Greg's Bistro at 445 Lafayette Road, also known as Route 1, at about 9:10 p.m. Saturday.
Have You Seen Them? NH Seacoast Police Seek Runaway Teens
Two Seacoast police departments are looking for two separate runaway 15-year-old teens. Hampton Police are trying to locate 15-year-old Carlin Brown last seen in Seabrook on Thursday. He is 5 feet 9 inches and 210 pounds with brown hair and a medium build wearing glasses. He was last seen wearing...
Stepmother of a N.H. girl who disappeared pleads guilty to perjury
NEW HAMPSHIRE, USA — The stepmother of a New Hampshire girl who disappeared in 2019 at age 5 and is presumed dead was sent to prison for at least a year and a half Friday after pleading guilty to perjury charges. Kayla Montgomery, 32, pleaded guilty to two charges...
thepulseofnh.com
NH Man Charged with Shooting Turkey from His Car – With a Handgun
A Cheshire County man is facing several charges after state officials say he shot a turkey from his car with a 9-millimeter handgun. State Fish and Game officials say they were tipped off to the alleged poacher by a concerned citizen. His name has not been released. Massachusetts Environmental Police also helped with the investigation.
WMUR.com
York man charged in connection with stabbing
YORK, Maine — A York man was arrested Thursday night after police say he stabbed another man multiple times. Tevian Barron, 33 is charged with Class A felony elevated aggravated assault and Class B felony aggravated reckless conduct, Det. Sgt. Thomas Cryan of the York Police Department said in a release.
WMTW
New England man accused of pointing gun at teen, tapping it against his head
A man accused of pointing a gun at a Nashua, New Hampshire teenager was scheduled to face a judge Friday afternoon. Lawrence Weller, 69, is also accused of tapping the gun against the boy's head. He's charged with two counts of criminal threatening and one count of simple assault. Police...
Boston Globe
The secret life of alleged double murderer Logan Clegg: a loner with a temper, guns — and a taste for travel
LOGAN, Utah — The police officers must have seen him. The wall-to-wall windows at the Logan City Police Department look straight out onto the abandoned brick building where Logan Clegg lived in the summer of 2020. He slept on a couch in a former radiator shop in that building,...
wabi.tv
Police: Suspect in day-long standoff in Cornish arrested after he stabbed a police K9
CORNISH, Maine (WMTW) - Authorities say a standoff in Cornish that spanned an entire day has come to an end, and the suspect has been arrested. Officials say the standoff started after 66-year-old Edward Kalinoski broke his neighbor’s window using a tractor and then used a knife to flatten that person’s tires around 6:45 a.m on Thursday.
NH, Maine Seacoast Holiday and Christmas Parades 2022
Christmas and Holiday Parade season is here with the first of the parades scheduled for Dover and Newburyport on Saturday, November 27. Most events are scheduled for Saturday, December 3. Parade times and dates are subject to change without notice in this report. Amesbury. Saturday, December 3 - The Amesbury...
Jane Santaw killed in crash on Route 25C in Piermont, New Hampshire
A 59-year-old woman was killed in a rollover crash on Route 25C in New Hampshire earlier this week, according to police. New Hampshire State Police Trooper Conde came upon the single-car crash in the westbound lane of the highway in Piermont shortly before 5 p.m. The driver and passenger in the 2018 Chevrolet Silverado involved in the collision were trapped inside the car, authorities said.
manchesterinklink.com
Manchester man sentenced after conviction on gun, drug charges
MANCHESTER, NH – Attorney General John M. Formella and Manchester Police Chief Allen D. Aldenberg announce that Vincent Chaney, 50, formerly of Manchester, New Hampshire, was sentenced on November 16, 2022, by the Hillsborough County Superior Court-Northern District to 17 to 50 years in the New Hampshire State Prison. Mr. Chaney was sentenced after having been found guilty by a jury of one count of possessing crack cocaine with intent to sell or dispense and seven counts of possessing firearms after being a convicted felon.
mynbc5.com
Vermont State Police investigating fatal crash
SHARON, Vt. — Vermont State Police are investigating a fatal crash that happened on Thursday afternoon on I-89 South near Sharon. Police said 45-year-old Essex woman was driving when she started drifting off the road into rock ledges. A passenger and two children were inside the car. One child...
Maine Standoff Over Landscaping Ends After Nearly 24 Hours
A standoff with a man in Cornish, Maine, that started Thursday morning in a dispute over a weekend landscaping came to an end nearly 24 hours after it began. York County Sheriff William King said Edward Kalinoski, 66, broke the window of his neighbor's house on Spur Road around 6:45 a.m. using a tractor, and flattened his neighbor's tires with a knife. Kalinoski went back to his home and refused to cooperate with sheriff deputies when they attempted to speak with him.
WCAX
Man hit by truck suffers life-threatening injuries as truck flees to NH, police say
A Lawrence man suffered life-threatening injuries Thursday morning in a highway hit-and-run near the New Hampshire border, with the other driver believed to have possibly fled across state lines after the collision, police said. The injured man, 26, had exited his car onto Route 3 after being involved in an...
13-Year-Old Maine Girl Seriously Injured in Hit & Run, Police Seek Public’s Help Locating Driver
A 13-year-old girl has been taken to Maine Medical Center with what are being considered serious injuries according to WMTW News 8. Police say that a young girl was attempting to cross the road inside a marked crosswalk on Main Street in Biddeford. The incident reportedly happened on Friday, November 11th at around 10pm, officials say.
WMUR.com
Dog rescued from water in Hampton by firefighters
HAMPTON, N.H. — A loose dog in Hampton was rescued by firefighters after it ended up in the water Saturday morning. Hampton Fire Rescue said it got a call from police at 9 a.m. asking to help catch a loose dog running through the marsh on Hampton Beach. Hampton...
