A standoff with a man in Cornish, Maine, that started Thursday morning in a dispute over a weekend landscaping came to an end nearly 24 hours after it began. York County Sheriff William King said Edward Kalinoski, 66, broke the window of his neighbor's house on Spur Road around 6:45 a.m. using a tractor, and flattened his neighbor's tires with a knife. Kalinoski went back to his home and refused to cooperate with sheriff deputies when they attempted to speak with him.

CORNISH, ME ・ 3 DAYS AGO