Wealthy man refuses to add his new bride's name to the deed of his house until he realizes he's dying
This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. A family member bought a house when he was a young unmarried man. Although he provided one hundred percent of the finances to pay for the home, he had his parents' names listed on the deed alongside his own.
'People Throw Stones at Me and Call Me a Monkey” - A 17 Year Old Teenager Cries Out
Have you ever considered how difficult life would be if you were very different from everyone else? Have you ever felt humiliated because of how life has treated you? When it comes to life stories, many questions have been raised, but few, if any, have been answered.
Fiction: I Installed A Secret Camera On My Daughter's Bedroom, What I Saw After 3 Days Made Me Cry
Before I continue with the content of this article, it's important to let y'all know that this not true life story, it is a fictional article made from a factual events.
Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde Break Up: REPORT
After more than two years together, Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde have reportedly broken up. According to People, multiple sources confirm Styles, 28, and Wilde, 38, have called it quits for now. Sources said the pair are currently "taking a break" from each other romantically. On Tuesday (Nov. 15), Wilde...
Amy Winehouse Disses Kanye West in Resurfaced Clip From 14 Years Ago: WATCH
Fans are lauding late singer Amy Winehouse as "ahead of her time" — and not just for her award-winning, critically acclaimed music. Instead, fans are praising her for dissing Kanye West in a resurfaced clip from 2008. "At least I'm not opening for a c--- like Kanye," Winehouse sang...
BTS Fans Discover Suga Seemingly Has Cat Based on Camera Roll Screenshot
During the FIFA World Cup opening ceremony Nov. 20, BTS' Jungkook performed his new song "Dreamers," and his bandmates showed their support on Instagram. On Suga's Story, one post in particular caught ARMY's eye: the camera roll screen recording that showed a mysterious cat. The photo showed two black cats,...
"I Unmatched Him": People Are Hilariously Revealing What Gives Them The Ick When It Comes To Dating
"He tacked a 'hehe' onto the end of his message and I unmatched him. 'Haha' is fine, but 'hehe'...I don't know, I just can't do it."
