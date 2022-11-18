ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde Break Up: REPORT

After more than two years together, Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde have reportedly broken up. According to People, multiple sources confirm Styles, 28, and Wilde, 38, have called it quits for now. Sources said the pair are currently "taking a break" from each other romantically. On Tuesday (Nov. 15), Wilde...
BTS Fans Discover Suga Seemingly Has Cat Based on Camera Roll Screenshot

During the FIFA World Cup opening ceremony Nov. 20, BTS' Jungkook performed his new song "Dreamers," and his bandmates showed their support on Instagram. On Suga's Story, one post in particular caught ARMY's eye: the camera roll screen recording that showed a mysterious cat. The photo showed two black cats,...
Sioux Falls, SD
Hot 104.7 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

