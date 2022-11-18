Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Places To Get German Food in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Women’s Basketball: No. 8 Ohio State handles McNeese State 99-43The LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Hayden rushes for 3 TDs, No. 2 Ohio State fends off Maryland 43-30The LanternColumbus, OH
Football: ‘All the chips go in’: Buckeyes look ahead to “The Game”The LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 2 Buckeyes top Bemidji State 7-1, sweep home seriesThe LanternColumbus, OH
NBC4 Columbus
Historic snowstorm covers parts of western New York
Historic snowstorm covers parts of western New York. Historic snowstorm covers parts of western New York. Ms. Jenkins' 5th grade class at Watkins Intermediate School recites the Daily Pledge of Allegiance. Woman critical after shooting outside west Columbus …. A woman is in critical condition after a shooting Saturday evening...
columbusfreepress.com
Busting Myths: Andy Ginther as Columbus, Ohio’s very own shabby 21st century imitation of New York City’s 1860-70s Boss Tweed
Foreword: Columbus, Ohio, exposes itself embarrassingly…. If I, as the holder a Ph.D., am barely able to comprehend the intentionally garbled and misleading rhetorical constructions of all of the City of Columbus, Ohio’s purposefully overwhelming number of off-year propositions and charter amendments in the November 2022 election, the City itself violates the newly-approved charter amendment outlawing self-dealing voter initiatives and dropping the 1914 stipulation that competitive testing must be part of the city’s hiring process.
Delaware Gazette
Library card provides free experiences
Last month, the Columbus Museum of Art debuted “Wild Things Are Happening: The Art of Maurice Sendak,” a special exhibition featuring the work of “Where the Wild Things Are” artist and storyteller Maurice Sendak. According to the Columbus Museum of Art, the show is the first...
themountvernongrapevine.com
Ohio. Find It Here. Introduces Largest-Ever Ohio Holiday Lights Trail, Featuring 55 Stops, Five Zoos and Millions of Holiday Lights
— ‘Tis the season … for millions of holiday lights, enchanting holiday displays, themed train rides, charming towns decked out in festive décor and special adventures in Ohio’s state parks. Whatever you’re looking for to make the holiday season festive and fun, you can find it here, in Ohio.
Workers shut down Columbus Starbucks as part of nationwide union strike
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — In brisk November weather Thursday morning, cars buzzed by about a dozen bundled-up unionized Starbucks workers who had formed a picket line outside the closed downtown store on East Broad Street. The strike at the location blocks from the Ohio Statehouse is part of a broader, national effort by labor organizing […]
spectrumnews1.com
Volunteers renovating Huckleberry House, which serves at-risk teens
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Huckleberry House is used to caring for at-risk and homeless youth in the Columbus community. This time, it's the one getting the helping hand. Huckleberry House's second floor is getting a major makeover by volunteers. The last renovations were done in the 1970s. NARI brought the...
Ohio military agency scammed out of $1.3 million by vendor’s faulty weapon parts
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A California man pleaded guilty to crimes related to supplying the military with faulty parts. Timothy Foley, 72, of Goleta, California, was accused of and pleaded guilty to conspiring to commit wire fraud and to money laundering, punishable by up to 20 years in prison for each offense. According to the […]
614now.com
This Columbus diner is the best in the entire state, according to Google reviews
There are a whole lot of diners in the state of Ohio, but only one can be the best. According to more than two and a half thousand Google reviewers, that one is Tommy’s Diner. At the time this story was published, Tommy’s boats a net 4.7 stars across 2,600 reviews on the ubiquitous platform.
visitdublinohio.com
7 Holiday Gifts in Dublin, Ohio
Shop small in Dublin, Ohio! Here are a few of our recommendations for some of the best holiday gifts in Dublin for everyone on your list. The holidays are one of the best times to visit Downtown Dublin and shop for the loved ones in your life. Share your holiday finds and memories with us using #SoDublin.
‘Plenty of work that still needs to be done;’ Registration for Human Trafficking Summit 2023 opens
COLUMBUS — The Ohio Attorney General’s Office opened registration for the fourth annual Human Trafficking Summit to be held in 2023. Attorney General Dave Yost and his office will be hosting the event January 26th at the Greater Columbus Convention Center as a part of his Human Trafficking Initiative. The initiative aims to end the “illegal use of vulnerable people to make a profit,” specifically labor and sex trafficking, Yost’s website stated.
Governor DeWine orders flags to be lowered in honor of veteran firefighter killed in hit-and-run
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has ordered that U.S. and Ohio flags in Cuyahoga County and state buildings in Columbus be lowered in honor of the life and service of the veteran Cleveland firefighter who was killed Saturday night. Cleveland Division of Fire veteran Johnny Tetrick, who...
columbusunderground.com
Ohio’s Own: Move Aside Pizza Rolls, Castle Bites Have Arrived
White Castle has been aces in the marketing department for eons. You might be familiar with its tradition of hosting candlelight Valentine’s Dinner specials on February 14. It’s also had a good run with periodic recipe contests; challenging patrons to make something new out of ten sliders. Stuffing, muffins, breakfast casserole, dip: You name it, it’s been made out of ten sliders.
Woman faces roadblocks applying for social security benefits
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Kathleen McGovern’s husband, Gilbert, died in September. In October, McGovern began the process of settling his affairs, including finances. “As I understood it, I was eligible to collect my husband’s social security because his was more than what mine was,” said McGovern. About $600 more. So, McGovern called the social security […]
NBC4 Columbus
13 kids in Franklin County get permanent homes on National Adoption Day
13 kids in Franklin County get permanent homes on National Adoption Day. 13 kids in Franklin County get permanent homes on …. 13 kids in Franklin County get permanent homes on National Adoption Day. AAMWA Planning underway for the 20th Anniversary …. Today planning got underway for the African American...
Franklin County measles outbreak leaves parents with questions
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — With a measles outbreak spreading around some Franklin County daycares and schools, some parents of young children are frustrated by a lack of specific information. There are 19 confirmed cases of measles across as many as 12 day cares and schools in Franklin County, according to the county public health agency. […]
Local creators are making it big on TikTok
COLUMBUS, Ohio — TikTok is a place where seemingly anyone can come up with a viral video. But it’s not always easy to build a following and sustain it. But five Columbus creators have nailed their niches. Alexis Nikole Nelson, perhaps better known as the Black Forager, is...
Columbus engages Central Ohio residents in the zoning code update with new exhibit
The city of Columbus has announced plans to go back to the drawing board with new updates to the city’s zoning map after 70 years. City partners and officials attribute the long wait to bureaucracy and systemic racism and hope to involve the community in the process. In a presentation on Nov.10, the City of […] The post Columbus engages Central Ohio residents in the zoning code update with new exhibit appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Delaware Gazette
McLane makes decision on cap, gown colors at BW
SUNBURY — Ryan McLane made two important announcements while giving his Superintendent’s Report during the Big Walnut Local Schools Board of Education meeting on Nov. 17. The first was regarding the book “Looking for Alaska,” which had been challenged by a number of parents for its language and adult themes. The book was being taught in an English class but was optional for students.
The Intel On Intel: The Latest From The Silicon Heartland For The Weekend Of November 19-20
Every so often here at 1808Delaware and 1812Blockhouse we present “The Intel On Intel,” where we collect and share links from area media looking how local government, schools, other businesses, and Intel itself are building a new future for the area. This weekend’s edition is the first we...
myfox28columbus.com
Columbus Commons light up for holiday season
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Holiday light displays are popping up around Central Ohio, including in downtown Columbus. More than 400,000 festive lights were turned on Friday night at Columbus Commons. Those who came out to see the lights could get free hot chocolate and carousel rides. Musicians were also...
