Columbus, OH

NBC4 Columbus

Historic snowstorm covers parts of western New York

Historic snowstorm covers parts of western New York. Historic snowstorm covers parts of western New York. Ms. Jenkins' 5th grade class at Watkins Intermediate School recites the Daily Pledge of Allegiance. Woman critical after shooting outside west Columbus …. A woman is in critical condition after a shooting Saturday evening...
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusfreepress.com

Busting Myths: Andy Ginther as Columbus, Ohio’s very own shabby 21st century imitation of New York City’s 1860-70s Boss Tweed

Foreword: Columbus, Ohio, exposes itself embarrassingly…. If I, as the holder a Ph.D., am barely able to comprehend the intentionally garbled and misleading rhetorical constructions of all of the City of Columbus, Ohio’s purposefully overwhelming number of off-year propositions and charter amendments in the November 2022 election, the City itself violates the newly-approved charter amendment outlawing self-dealing voter initiatives and dropping the 1914 stipulation that competitive testing must be part of the city’s hiring process.
COLUMBUS, OH
Delaware Gazette

Library card provides free experiences

Last month, the Columbus Museum of Art debuted “Wild Things Are Happening: The Art of Maurice Sendak,” a special exhibition featuring the work of “Where the Wild Things Are” artist and storyteller Maurice Sendak. According to the Columbus Museum of Art, the show is the first...
DELAWARE COUNTY, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Volunteers renovating Huckleberry House, which serves at-risk teens

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Huckleberry House is used to caring for at-risk and homeless youth in the Columbus community. This time, it's the one getting the helping hand. Huckleberry House's second floor is getting a major makeover by volunteers. The last renovations were done in the 1970s. NARI brought the...
COLUMBUS, OH
visitdublinohio.com

7 Holiday Gifts in Dublin, Ohio

Shop small in Dublin, Ohio! Here are a few of our recommendations for some of the best holiday gifts in Dublin for everyone on your list. The holidays are one of the best times to visit Downtown Dublin and shop for the loved ones in your life. Share your holiday finds and memories with us using #SoDublin.
DUBLIN, OH
WHIO Dayton

‘Plenty of work that still needs to be done;’ Registration for Human Trafficking Summit 2023 opens

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Attorney General’s Office opened registration for the fourth annual Human Trafficking Summit to be held in 2023. Attorney General Dave Yost and his office will be hosting the event January 26th at the Greater Columbus Convention Center as a part of his Human Trafficking Initiative. The initiative aims to end the “illegal use of vulnerable people to make a profit,” specifically labor and sex trafficking, Yost’s website stated.
OHIO STATE
columbusunderground.com

Ohio’s Own: Move Aside Pizza Rolls, Castle Bites Have Arrived

White Castle has been aces in the marketing department for eons. You might be familiar with its tradition of hosting candlelight Valentine’s Dinner specials on February 14. It’s also had a good run with periodic recipe contests; challenging patrons to make something new out of ten sliders. Stuffing, muffins, breakfast casserole, dip: You name it, it’s been made out of ten sliders.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Woman faces roadblocks applying for social security benefits

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Kathleen McGovern’s husband, Gilbert, died in September. In October, McGovern began the process of settling his affairs, including finances. “As I understood it, I was eligible to collect my husband’s social security because his was more than what mine was,” said McGovern. About $600 more. So, McGovern called the social security […]
WORTHINGTON, OH
10TV

Local creators are making it big on TikTok

COLUMBUS, Ohio — TikTok is a place where seemingly anyone can come up with a viral video. But it’s not always easy to build a following and sustain it. But five Columbus creators have nailed their niches. Alexis Nikole Nelson, perhaps better known as the Black Forager, is...
COLUMBUS, OH
Ohio Capital Journal

Columbus engages Central Ohio residents in the zoning code update with new exhibit

The city of Columbus has announced plans to go back to the drawing board with new updates to the city’s zoning map after 70 years. City partners and officials attribute the long wait to bureaucracy and systemic racism and hope to involve the community in the process. In a presentation on Nov.10, the City of […] The post Columbus engages Central Ohio residents in the zoning code update with new exhibit appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
COLUMBUS, OH
Delaware Gazette

McLane makes decision on cap, gown colors at BW

SUNBURY — Ryan McLane made two important announcements while giving his Superintendent’s Report during the Big Walnut Local Schools Board of Education meeting on Nov. 17. The first was regarding the book “Looking for Alaska,” which had been challenged by a number of parents for its language and adult themes. The book was being taught in an English class but was optional for students.
SUNBURY, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Columbus Commons light up for holiday season

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Holiday light displays are popping up around Central Ohio, including in downtown Columbus. More than 400,000 festive lights were turned on Friday night at Columbus Commons. Those who came out to see the lights could get free hot chocolate and carousel rides. Musicians were also...
COLUMBUS, OH

