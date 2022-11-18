Read full article on original website
carthage.edu
Director of Athletics Nate Stewart Accepts New Position
After two-plus years of highly effective leadership, Nate Stewart will soon leave his position as Carthage's director of athletics to begin a new phase in his career. He has accepted a position as assistant vice president and chief operating officer of development and alumni engagement at Centre College in Danville, Kentucky, where he worked before coming to Carthage in 2020. The change will bring Mr. Stewart closer to his extended family while allowing him to deploy his fundraising acumen beyond athletics.
In memory of the late Thomas Signorile ’26
In his short time at Carthage, the campus community got to know Thomas Signorile ’26 as a creative and goal-oriented student with a strong interest in the STEM fields. An article in The Record North Shore highlighted Thomas’ career ambitions, which centered on medical research. Majoring in mathematics and chemistry at Carthage, he especially enjoyed Calculus II.
Men's Wrestling Takes Part in CUW Open
MEQUON, Wis. — The Carthage College men's wrestling team participated in the Concordia (Wis.) Open on Saturday. Champ. Round 1 - Julian Valtierrez (North Central College) won by tech fall over Tate Stockman (Carthage College) (TF 16-0) Cons. Round 1 - Matt Perez (University of Chicago) won by fall...
New spring 2023 course: Representing the Holocaust
The Modern Languages Department added a new course to the spring 2023 schedule — Modern Literature in Translation: Representing the Holocaust. The course will be taught in English, and all readings and material will be in English. The class will examine the ways that German writers, filmmakers, and artists...
Open Call: Accepting submissions to Centrique Magazine through Dec 1!
Centrique Magazine wants you to submit your creative works! Have something you want printed? Got something you’re itching to release into the world? Want to be able to say “Hey mom, I’m a published artist!”. Centrique, Carthage’s literary and arts magazine, is accepting fall submissions for our...
Mason Jar Day Pop-Up Event: Build your own layered dessert Nov. 30
Parkhurst is hosting a Mason Jar Day Pop-Up Event from 2 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30, in The Caf. Build your own layered dessert in a mason jar for only $3.99 Birdie Bucks.
What’s open on campus during Thanksgiving break?
Check out the hours of operation below for Carthage buildings and services during Thanksgiving break. Normal hours resume Monday, Nov. 28. Tuesday, Nov. 22: 9 a.m-5 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22: 7 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23-Saturday, Nov. 26: Closed. Sunday, Nov. 27: 4-7 p.m. Einstein Bros. Bagels. Tuesday, Nov. 22:...
