Rebate Checks Worth up to $1,000 - Are You Qualified?
3 Great Steakhouses in Idaho
Chick-fil-A Restaurant Reopening
4 Great Pizza Places in Idaho
Ahead of Nov. 8 Midterm Elections, Associated Press officials detail how it covers elections and call the vote
Steak with vegetablesPhoto byPhoto by Ashley Byrd on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Idaho and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Idaho that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
wrkf.org
What we know about the 4 University of Idaho murders
On Nov. 13, four University of Idaho students were found dead in an off-campus house. No suspect has been arrested in connection with the murders. Boise State Public Radio’s James Dawson joins Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes to share the latest on the case. This article was originally...
Search Continues for Michael Vaughan in Idaho Home
It has been an ongoing search that has spanned over a year's time now--Fruitland boy Michael Vaughan, missing from his home and never seen again. It has been painful to watch the investigation since the 5-year-old boy went missing. In a community as small and tight-knit as Fruitland (a population of just over 6,000) news like this is totally unheard of. Through the entirety of the investigation, the parents of Michael Vaughan have been cooperative with authorities and different speculations of an abduction or run-away story lines have run wild online.
Betsy Russell is retiring after a four decade career
BOISE, Idaho — This article originally appeared in the Idaho Press. Betsy Russell, Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing, will retire Jan. 1. Russell has headed the Boise bureau for the Press for the past five years, helping oversee the newspaper’s...
Idaho legislators readying bill to restrict environmental and social ratings in investments
Idaho Republican legislators and state officials are preparing bills for the upcoming 2023 legislative session that would be designed to further restrict using environmental, social and governance standards in public funding or investments. The Idaho Legislature’s Joint Interim Committee on Federalism discussed legislation to limit or block environmental, social and governance, or ESG, standards during […] The post Idaho legislators readying bill to restrict environmental and social ratings in investments appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
KIVI-TV
Topgolf opening in the Treasure Valley next week
MERIDIAN, Idaho — Topgolf will open their doors in the Treasure Valley next Monday, Nov. 28. The facility, located just off of Interstate 84 and 10 miles west of Boise is the first Topgolf venue in the State of Idaho. The two-floor space offers 60 climate-controlled outdoor hitting bays,...
Mayor of Idaho’s largest city launches police investigation
The mayor of Idaho’s largest city has launched an investigation to determine if a police officer, whose ties to a white supremacist group became known after he retired, violated the rights of any residents during his 22 years with the agency. The post Mayor of Idaho’s largest city launches police investigation appeared first on Local News 8.
New nonprofit seeks to build relationships at all levels of government for an accessible Idaho
BOISE - It all started because they couldn’t safely access their own neighborhoods. Now, the volunteers who make up the Idaho Access Project are taking on projects large and small to ensure Idahoans of all abilities can access the Gem State’s ample parks and recreation opportunities, accessible housing, its strong economy – and even the ballot box.
Idaho Winter Guide: Boise & Meridian Indoor Playgrounds
Playgrounds and parks are one of the very best, if not the very best way for kiddos to play, run, exercise, adventure and even make new friends. It is a vital part of growing up, so what happens when it is snowy and freezing outside? There is a certain point where you can bundle them up and still make an outing of it but at some point in winter it is best to move things indoors and check out one of these great places to play.
Idaho’s Best & Worst Ranked Elementary, Middle & High Schools
We are nearly halfway through the school year. Parents and teachers how do you think your schools are performing? A website called greatschools.org is an independent non-profit organization that uses metrics from schools to give a "well-rounded picture" of how effectively each school serves its students. They mostly rank based on: Student Progress Rating or Academic Progress Rating, College Readiness Rating (high schools only), Equity Rating (designed to measure how well a school serves the academic development of disadvantaged student groups), and Test Score Rating.
WATCH: The Greatest Display of Instant Karma in Boise Ever?
We've likely all heard at some point to "always do the right thing even when no one is watching" and despite that, there are still people out there who will continue to test their luck. That brings us to this unfortunate soul who learned this lesson the hard way. In...
Boise Mayor Announces That She Will Investigate Boise Police
Boise Mayor Lauren McLean announced in a scathing press release that she would launch an investigation of the Boise Police Department. The mayor's release follows a social media report involving a retired Boise Police Captain who was one of many who filed complaints against former Boise Police Chief Lee, who was asked to resign after a damning report from Channel 7.
KIVI-TV
Boise Mayor launching investigation of retired police officer's participation in white nationalist conference
BOISE, Idaho — Boise Mayor Lauren McLean announced Monday she is launching a full investigation of retired BPD officer Matt Bryngelson after learning of his participation in a conference over the weekend. On social media, McLean stated Bryngelson participated in a "white nationalist" conference and that he also had...
Marvelous Drive-Thru Christmas Display Made With 1 Million Lights Opens in Boise
When it comes to professional Christmas lights displays in Idaho, we’re hardly lacking. From the 250 foot long light tunnel at Scentsy Commons to the dancing penguins at Winter Spirit in Lewiston, Idahoans have a lot of options when it comes to looking at Christmas lights. Those displays are...
Ways to help family of missing Fruitland boy
FRUITLAND, Idaho — Fruitland Police and members of several other agencies investigating the disappearance of Michael Joseph "Monkey" Vaughan continue excavating and searching a house and backyard for possible remains or other evidence. As of Monday, Nov. 21, police have not revealed what, if anything, they have found. A woman living at that house has been arrested, but proceedings in her case are now on hold.
Boise State Gains Steam in Top 25 Ranking Votes Following Win
If you would have told us a few weeks ago that Boise State football would actually have votes to be ranked nationally, in the Top 25, we might have laughed--or at least called you unrealistic. Overly optimistic? Delusional?. It doesn't matter how you look at it, Boise State, in true...
Boise Has One of the Best Chinese Food Restaurants In America
I love Chinese food! My wife and I usually have Chinese food Sunday nights on the couch in sweatpants, but I can also go for Chinese food a couple of times a week. I don't, but I definitely could. I recently stumbled upon a list from Lovefood.com of "The Best...
I’m In Love and It’s With A House In Boise
I think I fell in love, and it's with a home here in Boise. Maybe not the entire house, but once you see the pictures there is a good chance that you'll feel the same. I love the front porch, I love the idea of being able to have a drink on your front porch and being able to have a conversation with the neighbors who are walking by. I love the big front yard and I'm glad there's a big front yard because there's nothing in the back. I just think that being out front is more inviting that behind some big fence in the backyard.
KTVB
7's HERO: Two friends have a special homecoming in Middleton
MIDDLETON, Idaho — Middleton High School students Ashlynn Walker and Tim Cereghino have been friends since middle school. "He's always in the halls, high-fiving everyone he sees," said Ashlynn Walker. Tim is a freshman at Middleton High School, and he is an amazing kid. His mom says he has...
Construction on Highway 55 pauses for winter
SMITHS FERRY – Construction on State Highway 55 near Smiths Ferry, 46 miles north of Boise, has reached a major milestone as construction work pauses for the winter season. Road paving and major slope excavation are now complete with two lanes open for travel. In fall 2020, the Idaho...
