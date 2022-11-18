ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Chester Earns Third Seed in NCAA Tournament; Hosts Adelphi Sunday

INDIANAPOLIS, IND – Season of surprises continues for Golden Rams field hockey. West Chester University learned on Monday afternoon that it's 2022 campaign is not over. The Golden Rams earned the third seed into the 2022 NCAA Division II Field Hockey Tournament and will host Adelphi in the first round on Sunday at 1 p.m.
