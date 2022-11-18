Read full article on original website
advocatemag.com
La Comida Mexican Kitchen ‘coming soon’ to old Spiral Diner space
Sometime in the past few days the Coming Soon sign went up on the wall of the erstwhile Spiral Diner at Beckley and Zang. That means the opening of its successor, La Comida Mexican Kitchen, a family operated eatery that was an Addison favorite before it closed in 2019, is fast approaching.
papercitymag.com
8 Cool Things to Do in Dallas This Thanksgiving Weekend
Whether your entire family is coming to you to celebrate Thanksgiving this year or you’re keeping it small with a few close friends, there are plenty of things to do in Dallas before and after Turkey Day. From a 5k run/walk to several holiday events, these are the best things to do in Dallas this Thanksgiving weekend.
advocatemag.com
Mockingbird Station unveils sea-themed holiday display, mural
Mockingbird Station has two new displays and a mural to help neighbors celebrate the holidays. One display follows the “under the sea” theme and features large, colorful sea creatures, lights, trees, ornaments and a mermaid throne. This is located under the canopies across from West Elm. The second...
Two Bit Circus Amusement Park Set to Debut in Dallas
Two Bit Circus is opening a Dallas location at Park Lane.Carl Raw/Unsplash. The Dallas' Shops at Park Lane is welcoming Two Bit Circus to its offerings. Dallas News reports that Two Bit Circus is being described as a micro-amusement park filled with virtual reality, arcade games and interactive story rooms. The micro-amusement park covers a 35,000-square-foot space on the second level of the shopping center. Two Bit Circus President Kim Schaefer told Dallas News:
CandysDirt.com
Drama, Elegance, and Privacy — This East Kessler Contemporary Has it All
The residents of East Kessler long ago decided against becoming a conservation district. How could they? The neighborhood’s architectural style is impossible to categorize other than eclectic. Styles range from the historic 1850s Rock Lodge and the 1936 Art Moderne house to some unique modern homes. However, finding new construction like this dramatic contemporary is rare.
advocatemag.com
Historic landmark designation granted for Jackson Residence on Strait Lane
The Dallas City Council voted to grant a historic overlay for the Jackson Residence on Strait Lane. The French Eclectic house, designed by Hal O. Yoakum, was built in 1939 for the Jackson family. Now one of the last historical houses left on Strait Lane, it is an example of the American Country House movement.
advocatemag.com
Tree lightings, holiday events in East Dallas
East Dallas is getting ready for the holidays. Actually, we’ve been betting ready. Some people have had lights, wreaths and other decorations up in their yards since Nov. 1. Even though we’re not past Thanksgiving, there are a few events coming up as soon as this weekend that might be of interest to neighbors.
advocatemag.com
What’s new at The Hill
Update: A specific date, details and another tenant have been added to this article. Three new tenants— a chicken restaurant, a fertility clinic and a sushi spot— are coming soon to The Hill Shopping Center. Those spots include Soul Bird Chkn, Kindbody and Kome Sushi and Handroll. Soul...
Get down and muddy at this 150-acre off-roading park in Grand Prairie
"You can go back there and spend all day out here and not see the entire park," Mike Stazy, manager of Lone Star Off Road Park, said.
fwtx.com
George Strait Dazzles 'Em at Dickies Arena
The cool crooning of George Strait on Saturday night at Dickies Arena was so good it required some serious coping mechanisms. Each one of those songs, composed and performed over the course of more than 40 years, not only reminds the listener of a time and place, but when you’ve lived long enough, you realize you have actually lived most of these lyrics.
dallasexpress.com
Fatburger Rolls into North Dallas
The recently opened Fatburger location in Plano is making big waves in North Texas as the Los Angeles-based company seeks to carve out its spot in the burger market. Founded by Lovie Yancey in 1947, the first location was a “three-stool hamburger stand using scrap materials from her partner’s construction business.”
dmagazine.com
It Appears Unbelievably Easy to Break Into the Dead Valley View Mall
Nearly three years after reaching an agreement with the city of Dallas to tear down Valley View Center, a chunk of the mall is still standing, and the inside looks like a blast zone. We know that because a pair of urban explorers—YouTubers Eric J. Kuhns and a guy named Holland who goes by “Helicopter Bear”—had an easy time walking into the wreckage of the vacant mall through an exposed loading bay. They emerge in the food court, whose floor now has a patina of tiny glass shards.
This Texas Restaurant Serves One Of The Best Thanksgiving Dinners In The US
Tasting Table compiled a list of restaurants that serve the best Thanksgiving dinners in the US.
dallasexpress.com
Tipping Software Drives Increase, Dallas Customers React
Tipping software at businesses is more common than ever, fueling the generation of billions of dollars in the United States each year. However, some Dallas customers think the practice has gone too far in some cases. ShopKeep, Square, and Revel, common point-of-service software, make tipping effortless. Square can be found...
advocatemag.com
Refugee Services of Texas to host book event at The Wild Detectives
Refugee Services of Texas, which has its Dallas branch in Lake Highlands, will host a book discussion at The Wild Detectives in Bishop Arts Tuesday, Nov. 29. Plated Stories: Legacies from Home to Table, the book of discussion, is a cookbook written by refugees, trafficking survivors and asylum seekers. The book also includes their personal stories along with recipes for their cultural dishes.
CandysDirt.com
Designed by Fort Worth Architect Robert L. Wright, This Westcliff Modern Has a Mysterious Past
There is no mystery about the allure of this Westcliff modern, but its eye-catching façade regularly makes necks crane as it is truly worthy of a good gawking. The classic modern is composed of interesting sculptural blocks creating multiple levels. Plus, it’s embedded on a gorgeous verdant sloping lot and still has a timeless appeal after over 40 years. And this property has only been on the market once 20 years ago.
Escondido Open in Dallas
Escondido Tex-Mex Patio, the highly anticipated restaurant from Jon Alexis, is set to open to the public on Monday, November 14. Located at 5950 Royal Lane A, Dallas, TX 75230 in the southwest corner previously occupied by Ruggeri’s, Alexis and his new restaurant group, Imperial Fizz, are bringing Tex-Mex back to Preston Royal for the first time since the 2019 tornado. Escondido will open for dinner seven days a week with lunch and weekend brunch coming soon.
Denton Planned Home of LongHorn Steakhouse
Fall of 2023 could be when this restaurant begins serving steaks and much more.
Houston Chronicle
Holiday Shoppers: Be Careful Parking At The Mall
A NEW TREND we are seeing in DFW right now is thieves talking to you as you get into you car, calling your attention to something in the rear of your car. When you go to look, a second perp grabs valuables out of your car, especially looking for purses. It is best to get your package loaded ASAP, get in your car and lock the doors, and don't roll your window down for strangers.
