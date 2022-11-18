Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
California Will Give $1,200 To Residents Satisfying This ConditionC. HeslopCalifornia State
New guaranteed income program provides $21,600 for San Francisco low-income transgender residentsBeth TorresSan Francisco, CA
Golden State Warriors Sued for Peddling FTX Crypto PlatformAron SolomonStanford, CA
Meals on Wheels Kicks off Subaru Share the Love EventZoë BroussardWalnut Creek, CA
San Francisco Giants Discussing Contract With Star PitcherOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Related
Bay Area COVID-19 status: Here are the latest updates
(BCN) — The latest developments around the region related to COVID-19 as of Monday evening include: Transmission of the flu, COVID-19 and respiratory syncytial virus is increasing statewide simultaneously and could lead to overwhelmed hospitals this winter, one of the state’s top health officials said Thursday. COVID test positivity and case rates have climbed by […]
Inside the oldest house in San Francisco's Richmond District, which just hit the market
"There's been a lot of curiosity about this house."
Hayward city council member Aisha Wahab becomes 1st Muslim, Afghan American elected to CA senate
In a historic election, Aisha Wahab has become the first Muslim and Afghan American to be elected to the California State Senate.
This San Francisco Denny's is the most expensive in California
I ordered the Lumberjack Slam and spent nearly an arm and a leg.
Sideshow chaos erupts in Vallejo before moving to Richmond
RICHMOND -- Another weekend of sideshows in the East Bay as chaotic activity that started in Vallejo Saturday night before making its way south to Richmond.Police said the first sideshow started just before midnight at the intersection of Sonoma and Lemon in Vallejo.Authorities broke up the crowd there, but activity then picked up in Richmond on Central Avenue. Things also took a violent turn as witnesses reported hearing gunshots at both locations.Cops shut down the sideshow at around 1:30 a.M., but one of the driver's crashed into a fire hydrant on their way out.No arrests were made.
vasttourist.com
25 Best & Fun Things to do in Hayward California
Are you searching for the best and most fun things to do in Hayward California? Then you are on the right page. Hayward is the third-largest city in Alameda County and the sixth-largest city in the Bay Area, so it’s no surprise that there are many things to do here.
Paradise Post
More than 6,000 tech and biotech job cuts roil Bay Area economy
Tech and biotech companies have revealed plans recently for enough job cuts to erase more than 6,000 jobs in the Bay Area, cutbacks that could weigh on the region’s economy in the weeks and months to come. Job cuts affecting thousands of workers in the Bay Area have been...
Catch your own Thanksgiving crab
Steamed, boiled, even microwaved – Dungeness crab has been a long time Bay Area food tradition. But as is widely known, for the fourth year in a row, local Dungeness crab is not for sale in time for Thanksgiving, due to commercial crab fishing restrictions put in place to protect whales from entanglement in fishing gear ropes.
The oldest wineries in California that are still in operation
The tradition of winemaking practically dates back to California's founding.
RV fire in Brentwood knocked down, was accidental in nature, firefighters say
BRENTWOOD, Calif. (KRON) — Fire crews have successfully knocked down a commercial structure fire near the Sunset Park Athletic Complex in Brentwood, according to Contra Costa County Fire Protection District (Con Fire). One patient was transported for treatment for smoke inhalation and several overs were treated at the scene, according to a tweet from Contra […]
sfstandard.com
San Francisco’s Scooter Crackdown Means Play Nice or Get Out
The future of scooters in San Francisco may be at a turning point, with the city cracking down on sidewalk riding and parking as a dividing line emerges between companies that are willing to play ball with the city, and those that are not. Bird, the company that owns and...
NBC Bay Area
Disturbing Banners Found Hanging Above Walnut Creek Overpass
Disturbing banners were displayed on a pedestrian walk in Walnut Creek raising concern for residents of the area. "It was like a gut punch to turn a corner and see that," said resident Maya Borgueta. Borgueta told NBC Bay Area the banners displayed messages saying 'It's OK to be pro...
Residents evacuated from structure fire in Foster City
FOSTER CITY, Calif. (KRON) — The Foster City Fire Department is responding to a structure fire in the area of Polynesia Drive and Comet Drive, according to a tweet from Foster City PD. Residents have been evacuated from the building safely, the tweet states. People are being advised to avoid the area. Photos from the […]
'This is big': What it's like to ride SF Muni's new Central Subway; Unofficial opening this weekend
Following cost overruns and a four-year delay, the nearly two-mile extension of Muni's T-Third line is finally connecting the city's South of Market neighborhood with Chinatown.
cda.org
Vigilance urged in dental offices this flu season – and staff vaccination may be required
Flu season is well underway, now classified as an epidemic and compounded by a surge in cases of the contagious respiratory syncytial virus or RSV and new treatment- and immunity-resistant subvariants of the coronavirus. All three respiratory illnesses are straining hospitals in the San Francisco Bay Area and other regions and particularly affecting young children.
Residential burglaries on the rise in Marin, police say
(KRON) — The Central Marin Police Authority has seen an uptick in residential burglaries, the department said in a social media post. Burglaries are occurring when residents are out of town or sometimes, when they are just away from home for a few hours, police said. Typically, they are occurring during the late afternoon or […]
Alameda County firefighters respond to burning house in Hayward
(KRON) — Firefighters with the Alameda County Fire Department are on the scene of a structure fire on Birch Street in the Cherryland neighborhood, according to a tweet from Alameda County FD. The fire is on the 2100 block of Birch. Engine 23 reported smoke and fire upon arrival, according to the tweet. Photos accompanying […]
New Oakland mayor will face old Oakland problems
OAKLAND -- On Friday night, the Alameda County elections office released the latest results in the Oakland mayor race showing city councilwoman Sheng Thao with 56,841 votes. She has 50.3 percent of the vote and now leads fellow councilman Loren Taylor by 680 votes. Elections officials said on Friday there were very few ballots left to count.Taylor said it is premature to concede the race at this time, insisting there are still "thousands of ballots left to count."The Alameda County elections office is expected on Monday to say exactly how many ballots are left in the Oakland mayoral...
Talented San Francisco street artist battles demons to escape homelessness
SAN FRANCISCO -- A San Francisco street artist has made an incredible turnaround that is still a work in progress after falling into, and then clawing his way out of homelessness.There is so much beauty in Daniel McClenon's art -- a beauty that belies the often ugly reality of his life on the street."I would just set my canvas against the wall and kind of turn my back and put the tip jar behind me. And I would just lock onto the canvas and just draw. And whether there was money in my tip jar at the end of the...
Sideshow activity in Richmond draws 300 vehicles, spans four locations
RICHMOND, Calif. (KRON) — The city of Richmond was a hotbed for sideshow activity over the weekend, police have confirmed to KRON4. Police say the sideshow activity started late on Saturday night around 12:30 a.m., and the activity lasted into the early-morning hours on Sunday. The sideshow took place in the following locations: 12th Street […]
Comments / 4