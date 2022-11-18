RICHMOND -- Another weekend of sideshows in the East Bay as chaotic activity that started in Vallejo Saturday night before making its way south to Richmond.Police said the first sideshow started just before midnight at the intersection of Sonoma and Lemon in Vallejo.Authorities broke up the crowd there, but activity then picked up in Richmond on Central Avenue. Things also took a violent turn as witnesses reported hearing gunshots at both locations.Cops shut down the sideshow at around 1:30 a.M., but one of the driver's crashed into a fire hydrant on their way out.No arrests were made.

