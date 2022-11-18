ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sausalito, CA

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRON4 News

Bay Area COVID-19 status: Here are the latest updates

(BCN) — The latest developments around the region related to COVID-19 as of Monday evening include: Transmission of the flu, COVID-19 and respiratory syncytial virus is increasing statewide simultaneously and could lead to overwhelmed hospitals this winter, one of the state’s top health officials said Thursday. COVID test positivity and case rates have climbed by […]
CBS San Francisco

Sideshow chaos erupts in Vallejo before moving to Richmond

RICHMOND -- Another weekend of sideshows in the East Bay as chaotic activity that started in Vallejo Saturday night before making its way south to Richmond.Police said the first sideshow started just before midnight at the intersection of Sonoma and Lemon in Vallejo.Authorities broke up the crowd there, but activity then picked up in Richmond on Central Avenue. Things also took a violent turn as witnesses reported hearing gunshots at both locations.Cops shut down the sideshow at around 1:30 a.M., but one of the driver's crashed into a fire hydrant on their way out.No arrests were made. 
VALLEJO, CA
vasttourist.com

25 Best & Fun Things to do in Hayward California

Are you searching for the best and most fun things to do in Hayward California? Then you are on the right page. Hayward is the third-largest city in Alameda County and the sixth-largest city in the Bay Area, so it’s no surprise that there are many things to do here.
HAYWARD, CA
LocalNewsMatters.org

Catch your own Thanksgiving crab

Steamed, boiled, even microwaved – Dungeness crab has been a long time Bay Area food tradition. But as is widely known, for the fourth year in a row, local Dungeness crab is not for sale in time for Thanksgiving, due to commercial crab fishing restrictions put in place to protect whales from entanglement in fishing gear ropes.
WASHINGTON, CA
NBC Bay Area

Disturbing Banners Found Hanging Above Walnut Creek Overpass

Disturbing banners were displayed on a pedestrian walk in Walnut Creek raising concern for residents of the area. "It was like a gut punch to turn a corner and see that," said resident Maya Borgueta. Borgueta told NBC Bay Area the banners displayed messages saying 'It's OK to be pro...
WALNUT CREEK, CA
KRON4 News

Residents evacuated from structure fire in Foster City

FOSTER CITY, Calif. (KRON) — The Foster City Fire Department is responding to a structure fire in the area of Polynesia Drive and Comet Drive, according to a tweet from Foster City PD. Residents have been evacuated from the building safely, the tweet states. People are being advised to avoid the area. Photos from the […]
FOSTER CITY, CA
KRON4 News

Residential burglaries on the rise in Marin, police say

(KRON) — The Central Marin Police Authority has seen an uptick in residential burglaries, the department said in a social media post. Burglaries are occurring when residents are out of town or sometimes, when they are just away from home for a few hours, police said. Typically, they are occurring during the late afternoon or […]
MARIN COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

New Oakland mayor will face old Oakland problems

OAKLAND -- On Friday night, the Alameda County elections office released the latest results in the Oakland mayor race showing city councilwoman Sheng Thao with 56,841 votes. She has 50.3 percent of the vote and now leads fellow councilman Loren Taylor by 680 votes. Elections officials said on Friday there were very few ballots left to count.Taylor said it is premature to concede the race at this time, insisting there are still "thousands of ballots left to count."The Alameda County elections office is expected on Monday to say exactly how many ballots are left in the Oakland mayoral...
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Talented San Francisco street artist battles demons to escape homelessness

SAN FRANCISCO -- A San Francisco street artist has made an incredible turnaround that is still a work in progress after falling into, and then clawing his way out of homelessness.There is so much beauty in Daniel McClenon's art -- a beauty that belies the often ugly reality of his life on the street."I would just set my canvas against the wall and kind of turn my back and put the tip jar behind me. And I would just lock onto the canvas and just draw. And whether there was money in my tip jar at the end of the...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Sideshow activity in Richmond draws 300 vehicles, spans four locations

RICHMOND, Calif. (KRON) — The city of Richmond was a hotbed for sideshow activity over the weekend, police have confirmed to KRON4. Police say the sideshow activity started late on Saturday night around 12:30 a.m., and the activity lasted into the early-morning hours on Sunday. The sideshow took place in the following locations: 12th Street […]
RICHMOND, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy