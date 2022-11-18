Read full article on original website
Daily Californian
UC may dock pay from striking academic workers, faculty
The University of California may dock pay from those participating in the ongoing academic worker strike — including faculty striking in solidarity — according to Berkeley Faculty Association chair James Vernon. Vernon said in an email that he received this information from a source whom he could not...
Daily Californian
‘One day stronger’: 4K UC undergraduates rally in support of academic worker strike
UC Berkeley undergraduate students rallied in support of the ongoing academic worker strike at 3 p.m. Friday in front of the Campanile before marching to UC President Michael Drake’s house in the Berkeley Hills. A band played for the crowd and, in addition to the strike, speakers discussed People’s...
Daily Californian
‘We’re very very angry’: UAW 2865 members on the GSI strike, community support
In the last week, all 10 University of California campuses statewide have been rocked by what organizers call the biggest academic strike in U.S. history. About 48,000 graduate student researchers, graduate student instructors, academic researchers and postdoctoral scholars have walked off their jobs demanding, among other things, an end to the rent burden they currently face.
Daily Californian
'Burdensome': Students weigh financial burden of UCDC, study abroad programs
One night during UCDC, Cyn Gomez (they/he) and their friends decided what to do with their free night: stay in. It’s all they could afford. A semester at the UC Washington Center, or UCDC, was something Gomez had always wanted to experience, especially after protesting in Washington, D.C. for gun control, which changed their perspective on what they wanted to do with their life.
College football expansion: Date set for UCLA, Big Ten decision
Earlier this year, UCLA announced its plans to join the Big Ten in time for the 2024 college football season, but then the state of California tried to get involved. It appeared that the University of California Board of Regents were going to host a meeting on Thursday afternoon that provided an ...
Daily Californian
‘We’re just so tired’: EECS academic student employees demand increase in funding
Amid the ongoing academic workers’ strike throughout the UC system, those in the UC Berkeley departments of electrical engineering and computer science, or EECS, data science and statistics have noted that cases of overtime work and long office hours are common problems faced by undergraduate and graduate student instructors.
5 Greatest UCLA vs. USC College Football Games of All Time
These are the greatest college football games played in the history of the rivalry between the UCLA Bruins and USC Trojans.
Cal topples Stanford 27-20 in Big Game
Linebacker Jackson Sirmon turned a teammate’s fumble into a 37-yard touchdown, producing the go-ahead score in host California’s 27-20 victory
