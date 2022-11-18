ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Californian

UC may dock pay from striking academic workers, faculty

The University of California may dock pay from those participating in the ongoing academic worker strike — including faculty striking in solidarity — according to Berkeley Faculty Association chair James Vernon. Vernon said in an email that he received this information from a source whom he could not...
BERKELEY, CA
Daily Californian

‘We’re very very angry’: UAW 2865 members on the GSI strike, community support

In the last week, all 10 University of California campuses statewide have been rocked by what organizers call the biggest academic strike in U.S. history. About 48,000 graduate student researchers, graduate student instructors, academic researchers and postdoctoral scholars have walked off their jobs demanding, among other things, an end to the rent burden they currently face.
BERKELEY, CA
Daily Californian

'Burdensome': Students weigh financial burden of UCDC, study abroad programs

One night during UCDC, Cyn Gomez (they/he) and their friends decided what to do with their free night: stay in. It’s all they could afford. A semester at the UC Washington Center, or UCDC, was something Gomez had always wanted to experience, especially after protesting in Washington, D.C. for gun control, which changed their perspective on what they wanted to do with their life.
BERKELEY, CA
Daily Californian

‘We’re just so tired’: EECS academic student employees demand increase in funding

Amid the ongoing academic workers’ strike throughout the UC system, those in the UC Berkeley departments of electrical engineering and computer science, or EECS, data science and statistics have noted that cases of overtime work and long office hours are common problems faced by undergraduate and graduate student instructors.

Comments / 0

Community Policy