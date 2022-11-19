ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AFP

10 killed in latest Ecuador prison riot

By Rodrigo BUENDIA
AFP
AFP
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EkSXJ_0jGCoW5s00
Violence broke out at El Inca prison north of Ecuador's capital Quito /AFP

At least 10 people died Friday in the latest prison unrest to hit violence-stricken Ecuador, where some 400 inmates have been killed since last year, the prison authority said.

The violence broke out at El Inca prison north of the capital, Quito, shortly after the government said it was moving two inmates it suspected of being the masterminds behind previous prison disturbances to a maximum security prison.

Police commander Victor Herrera told reporters the prison had been secured, with heavy security deployed as forensics personnel removed the bodies of those killed. Herrera said the cause of death "appeared to be strangulation."

One of the two prisoners whose relocation sparked the violence, Los Lobos gang leader Jonathan Bermudez, had been responsible for a previous massacre at El Inca, according to a statement from the president's office.

"We told them that our hand would not tremble," President Guillermo Lasso said of the transfer on Twitter on Friday, warning of "the same fate for those who continue with their attempts to break the peace of Ecuadorans."

In other tweets, the president posted photographs of inmates with their hands tied and others lying face-down in prison courtyards and corridors.

The SNAI prison authority said that "members of this criminal organization (Los Lobos) undertook violent reprisals" for the relocation of Bermudez to another prison.

"We will continue to act firmly and tirelessly to combat organized crime, which threatens the security and peace of Ecuadorans," it added.

Earlier this month, Lasso's government relocated some 2,400 inmates, triggering an uprising by gang members who went on shooting sprees and set off car bombs at gas stations and police stations.

Eight people, including five police members, were killed during the attacks in the port city of Guayaquil.

Lasso responded to those attacks by declaring a state of emergency and a night-time curfew in the provinces of Guayas, Esmeraldas and Santo Domingo de los Tsachilas.

He also ordered the deployment of troops to the three provinces, home to a third of Ecuador's 18 million people.

Since February 2021, Ecuador has experienced eight prison massacres that left about 400 dead, many of them beheaded or burnt.

The last gang-led prison riot was on November 8 in Quito, when five inmates died.

Once a relatively peaceful neighbor of major cocaine producers Colombia and Peru, Ecuador has gone from being a drug transit route to a vital distribution center wracked by drug violence.

Authorities blame the wave of violent crime on rival gangs with ties to Mexican cartels.

The murder rate in Ecuador nearly doubled in 2021 to 14 per 100,000 inhabitants, and reached 18 per 100,000 between January and October this year, according to official data.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Waitresses among 9 killed in massacre at bar in Mexico; cartel messages left behind on blood-covered floor

Nine people are dead, including four women, after gunmen burst into a bar and opened fire in the violence-wracked Mexican state of Guanajuato, authorities said Thursday. It was at least the third such bar massacre in as many months in Guanajuato, where a local gang is fighting a turf war with Jalisco cartel. The common denominator in the attacks is that the assailants have simply tried to kill everyone in the bars, including waitresses.
The Independent

Prosecutors search home of Americans charged in Guatemala

Prosecutors in Guatemala said Thursday they have found more possible pre-Hispanic artifacts during a search of the home of an American couple facing charges of smuggling historical relics. Prosecution spokesman Juan Luis Pantaleón said several pieces were found at the home that may be seized as evidence in the case. The couple lives in the tourist town of Antigua, just outside Guatemala City.The case involves two Americans, one a photographer and the other a connoisseur of Mayan folk art. Photographer and designer Stephanie Allison Jolluck was detained a week after trying to fly out of Guatemala with two stone...
The Associated Press

Mexican police say drug lord killed 20 townspeople

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Authorities said Thursday the massacre of 20 townspeople in southern Mexico appears to have been the work of a drug lord who used social media to try to blame a rival gang. The new revelations illustrate how Mexican drug cartels are increasingly using social media...
Vice

A Man Was Murdered at His Own Wedding in Mexico ‘by Mistake’

The wedding march was still playing as Marco Antonio Rosales and his wife walked out of the church in the northern Mexican city of Caborca, Sonora. As they approached their car a few steps away, followed by joyful family and friends, unknown men opened fire, killing Rosales. Video shared by...
BBC

Guatemala arrests two in car full of Maya artefacts

Police in Guatemala have arrested a man and a woman from the United States who were transporting more than 150 Maya artefacts in their car. An archaeologist said more than 90% of the items were authentic and dated from pre-Hispanic times. Police said it was the second time the woman,...
Vice

A Marine Known as ‘El Marino’ Has Allegedly Started His Own Cartel

A former Mexican marine and ex-lieutenant for the infamous Sinaloa Cartel drug lord Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada is forming a new cartel, according to a series of official documents leaked by a hacker group. Carlos Enrique Martínez Cuesta, known as “El Marino” or “El 5,” recently parted ways...
Vice

American Busted Twice in 3 Days Smuggling Mayan Artifacts Out of Guatemala

Three days after being caught at an airport trying to smuggle Mayan relics out of Guatemala, an American woman was busted again while traveling in a car with over a hundred artifacts inside. Local authorities first detained Stephanie Jolluck, 49, on November 10 at the Guatemala City airport after discovering...
CBS Sacramento

Dog found with human head in its mouth — with cartel message nearby

Residents of a town in north-central Mexico were stunned to see a dog running down the street with a human head in its mouth.Officials in the violence-plagued state of Zacatecas confirmed the incident and said Thursday that police eventually managed to wrest the head away from the dog.A law enforcement official who was not authorized to be quoted by name said the head and other body parts had been left in an ATM booth in the town of Monte Escobedo late Wednesday. The human remains were left with a message referring to a drug cartel. But before police could act, a...
WSB Radio

Video: Dog runs through Mexican town with human head found at ATM

Video circulating on social media showed a stray dog running in a street in north-central Mexico with a human head in its jaws, authorities said. According to The Associated Press, police in the town of Monte Escobedo confirmed the incident, which occurred Wednesday. Citing a “law enforcement official who was...
iheart.com

Dog Seen Running Off With Human Head In Mexico

A dog was seen running down the street of a north-central Mexico town of Monte Escobedo with a human head in its mouth, officials announced last week via the Associated Press. Zacatecas state officials confirmed the incident last Thursday (October 27) in what was the latest act of violence in the area.
NBC News

Could Mexico be on its way to electing its first female president?

MEXICO CITY — The most historic legacy of President Andres Manuel López Obrador, a left-leaning resource nationalist who casts his administration as a turning point in the annals of Mexico, may be to pave the way for the country’s first female leader. Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum,...
AFP

AFP

94K+
Followers
36K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy