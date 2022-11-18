ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WSAV News 3

House GOP expected to eliminate climate crisis committee

By Rachel Frazin
WSAV News 3
WSAV News 3
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Zek2B_0jGChqRf00

Republicans are expected to eliminate the House’s Select Committee on the Climate Crisis when they retake power in the lower chamber next year.

“We don’t see a scenario where the ‘Climate Crisis Committee,’ a creature of Pelosi, will continue to exist,” the office of Rep. Garret Graves (La.), the top Republican on the panel, said in a statement to The Hill, referring to Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.).

“Garret is committed to delivering on the energy components of the Commitment to America and will be intimately involved in making sure that happens,” the statement continued, referring to a GOP policy plan.

That plan includes bolstering oil and gas, mining and hydropower.

Graves told Bloomberg, which first reported on the committee’s likely demise, “The climate crisis committee will not exist.”

“I don’t think that’s really consistent with what we are going to be focused on,” he added.

Pelosi instituted the panel when Democrats took power in 2019. Previously, Democrats created a Select Committee on Energy Independence and Global Warming, which was also disbanded by Republicans in 2011.

Current chairwoman Kathy Castor (D-Fla.) released a statement criticizing her Republican counterparts.

“House Republicans ignore the climate crisis to the detriment of America,” Castor said. “Republicans seem eager to go down a path of increasing sweltering hot days, gutting clean air protections, padding the profits of Big Oil, and refusing to take a serious look at the cost-cutting potential of clean energy.

The select climate committee has held a series of hearings on climate-related issues, but major climate legislation has instead come from other committees such as Energy and Commerce.

Republicans won a narrow majority of House seats in the midterm elections, underperforming many expectations, but still doing well enough to seize power in the chamber.

The Hill has reached out to the office of Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif). McCarthy recently won a GOP vote for the speakership nomination, though he would still need to win a full House majority — 218 votes — to officially clinch the role.

Comments / 0

Related
WSAV News 3

Marjorie Taylor Greene unveils resolution to audit Ukraine aid funds

House Republicans critical of U.S. assistance to Ukraine during its war with Russia introduced a privileged resolution on Thursday to audit the funds allocated by Congress.  The resolution is being led by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and backed by a group of GOP lawmakers. House and Senate lawmakers from both sides of the aisle […]
WSAV News 3

Savannah man carjacked at gunpoint by teens, 1 arrested

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — A man was carjacked at gunpoint by teens at a Savannah gym Wednesday evening. According to police, a 17-year-old has been arrested after officers believed he was one of a group of three teens who carjacked a 23-year-old victim at gunpoint. Police arrested Malik Shawn Mike, 17, and charged him with […]
SAVANNAH, GA
Salon

It would be amazingly dumb for GOP to impeach Biden — so sure, go for it

At the beginning of last week, the general assumption in the Beltway chattering class was that the midterm elections would be a "red wave," leading to Republicans taking over state governments, the Senate and a healthy majority in the House of more than 20 seats. Instead, Tuesday turned out to be an anti-MAGA election. Yes, Republicans will (in all probability) end up with an extremely slim majority in the House, but only thanks to extensive gerrymandering. (Without the Republican pickups enabled by redistricting in Florida and New York, Democrats would have won easily.)
GEORGIA STATE
buzzfeednews.com

Republicans Have Won The House, But The Democrats Will Keep Control Of The Senate

Republicans have won a slim majority in the House of Representatives while Democrats retained narrow control of the Senate after last week’s midterm elections, setting up a divided Congress that will likely struggle to get anything done. The Associated Press, the New York Times, and other media outlets made...
MSNBC

One day after securing a majority, House GOP flunks the key test

Most observers agreed that it was inevitable, but on Wednesday night, the lingering uncertainty was finally resolved: House Republicans fell far short of expectations in the midterm elections, but they’d crossed the numeric threshold and secured a majority in the next Congress. Some of the immediate focus was on...
KENTUCKY STATE
The Hill

Kyle Rittenhouse meets with House GOP members

Kyle Rittenhouse, the teenager acquitted of homicide related to the killing of two people in Kenosha, Wis., during a 2020 protest there, met with a group of House Republicans in the Second Amendment Caucus on Thursday evening. Rittenhouse joined the lawmakers at a gathering at the Conservative Partnership Institute office...
KENOSHA, WI
The Independent

Control of House of Representatives is still up for grabs but Democrats face increasingly tough path to majority

Six days after polls closed in the US midterm elections, vote-counting in tight races means it is still possible for the Democrats to stun the world by retaining control of the House of Representatives when Congress convenes on 3 January. It’s also still possible that Republicans will earn the 218 votes needed to sweep into power.Of the 435 seats in the lower chamber, the GOP has already laid claim to 212 of them, while Democrats have already been declared the victors in 204 contests. And of the 29 seats that remain undecided, the GOP needs to win only seven...
OREGON STATE
POLITICO

The latest victim from House GOP’s election night: impeachment

Conservatives’ dream of impeaching President Joe Biden or members of his administration is crashing into a new reality: A razor-thin House GOP majority. House Republicans’ smaller-than-hoped-for margin — they’re expected to control the chamber by only a handful of votes — means any impeachment votes would require near-unanimity from a conference that sharply divides over even simple issues, such as infrastructure funding or keeping the government’s lights on.
Axios

The perils of a narrow House Republican majority

House Republicans are coming to grips with the harsh reality of what a single-digit majority could look like — starting with a newly empowered far-right flank that could seriously threaten GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy's House speaker ambitions. Why it matters: McCarthy, who arguably took a more hands-on approach to...
TEXAS STATE
CBS News

Republicans win majority of seats in U.S. House, CBS News projects

The GOP is now projected to win between 218 and 223 seats, a narrow majority. Republicans needed 218 to claim control of the House. Ballots are still being counted in a handful of close races. Though the projections indicate Republicans will prevail, their slim majority is likely to complicate House...
ktalnews.com

McCarthy wins GOP vote for Speakership handily over right-wing challenge

House Republicans nominated Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (Calif.) to be Speaker in a closed-door conference meeting on Tuesday after he faced a last-minute protest challenge from Rep. Andy Biggs (Ariz.), a former chairman of the conservative House Freedom Caucus. McCarthy won easily, 188 to 31, in the internal conference meeting....
TEXAS STATE
Axios

GOP-led House is "going to be chaos:" Rep. Adam Schiff

A Republican-led House of Representatives "is going to be chaos," Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) said Sunday on ABC News' "This Week." Why it matters: Republicans have won a narrow majority in the House, and some within the party have said they intend to seek the impeachment of Biden administration officials and to open several investigations into the FBI and Justice Department, President Biden and members of his family.
The Hill

Omar fires back after McCarthy vows to remove her from committees

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) fired back at House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) after he vowed to remove Omar from her committee posts if elected Speaker. “From the moment I was elected, the Republican Party has made it their mission to use fear, xenophobia, Islamophobia and racism to target me on the House Floor and…
WAFB

House Republicans choose Steve Scalise for majority leader

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The House Republican conference on Tuesday (Nov. 15) elected Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.) to serve as majority leader when the next session of Congress begins in January. “I’ve served as the Whip now for the last eight years and it’s been a great honor, but...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WSAV News 3

WSAV News 3

56K+
Followers
15K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

On Your Side at wsav.com with news, weather and sports from the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

 https://wsav.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy