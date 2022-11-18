Colts rule out two key players for Week 11 matchup vs. Eagles

The Colts ruled out defensive end Kwity Paye (ankle) and tight end Jelani Woods (shoulder) for Sunday’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles, head coach Jeff Saturday said on Friday.

Philadelphia is wrapping up their final practice of the week as the team works to integrate defensive tackles Linval Joseph and Ndamukong Suh into the lineup after placing Marlon Tuipulotu on injured reserve.

Kwity Paye

Paye exited last Sunday’s win over the Raiders with an ankle injury.

Dayo Odeyingbo and Yannick Ngakoue are now in line to serve as the Colts’ top defensive ends Sunday.

Jelani Woods

Woods is part of a three-man rotation at tight end with Kylen Granson and Mo Alie-Cox, and the rookie has seven catches for 79 yards and three touchdowns this season.