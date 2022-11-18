ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Colts rule out two key players for Week 11 matchup vs. Eagles

By Glenn Erby
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2T4Y3m_0jGCg7ds00

The Colts ruled out defensive end Kwity Paye (ankle) and tight end Jelani Woods (shoulder) for Sunday’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles, head coach Jeff Saturday said on Friday.

Philadelphia is wrapping up their final practice of the week as the team works to integrate defensive tackles Linval Joseph and Ndamukong Suh into the lineup after placing Marlon Tuipulotu on injured reserve.

Kwity Paye

Paye exited last Sunday’s win over the Raiders with an ankle injury.

Dayo Odeyingbo and Yannick Ngakoue are now in line to serve as the Colts’ top defensive ends Sunday.

Jelani Woods

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EJzJz_0jGCg7ds00

Woods is part of a three-man rotation at tight end with Kylen Granson and Mo Alie-Cox, and the rookie has seven catches for 79 yards and three touchdowns this season.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Steve Smith Sr. calls Panthers QB Baker Mayfield a 'three-legged donkey'

It seems as though Steve Smith Sr. has stopped beating the drum for Baker Mayfield and has moved on to beating a dead horse (or donkey). During his call-in segment for The Clubhouse with Kyle Bailey on Monday, the Carolina Panthers legend had some not-so-complimentary words for the current Carolina Panthers quarterback. When going over Mayfield’s performance from the Week 11 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, one in which the offense mustered up all of three points, Smith Sr. put on his cape . . . but not to save the struggling passer.
CHARLOTTE, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

4 takeaways from Chiefs' Week 11 win over Chargers

The Kansas City Chiefs came away with a Week 11 victory over their AFC West division rivals, sending the Los Angeles Chargers to a .500 record on the season. In the face of adversity, against one of their toughest opponents, players across the board stepped up in key moments to combine for a winning effort. It tells you a lot about this team and what they can accomplish in the last stretch of the regular season and heading into the playoffs.
KANSAS CITY, MO
NBC Sports

Report: Andrews could be out for season after injury vs. Jets

The New England Patriots might be without their starting center for the remainder of the 2022 NFL season. David Andrews exited Sunday's win over the New York Jets with a thigh injury during the first quarter and did not return. After the game, NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reported Andrews is "feared to have suffered a serious thigh injury that could end his season."
NEW YORK STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Four-star receiver announces decommitment from Penn State

While Penn State may be racking up wins on the field in November, this weekend saw the Nittany Lions take a loss on the recruiting trail. At least, a temporary loss. Wide receiver Ejani Shakir announced his decommitment from Penn State’s Class of 2023 on Sunday and has reopened his recruiting process as we begin to approach the early signing period. “First, I would like to thank Penn State, Coach Franklin, Coach Stubbs, and staff for taking their time to recruit and host me and my family to an amazing university,” Shakir said in a statement shared on his Twitter account...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bills' Stefon Diggs, Sean McDermott have sideline chat early vs. Browns

As things unfolded for the Bills, Stefon Diggs did eventually get involved against the Browns. But it didn’t start off as we’ve become accustom to. Diggs was not involved early and was not targeted against the Browns until just before halftime. It was a touchdown catch, but prior to that, Diggs seemed to be a little bothered by something on the sideline and cameras caught him.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

174K+
Followers
233K+
Post
71M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy