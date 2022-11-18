Read full article on original website
Study Links Phthalate Used in Food Packaging to Tumor Growth
Scientists at Northwestern Medicine have demonstrated a causal link between di-(2-ethylhexyl) (DEHP), a phthalate commonly used in food packaging, and uterine fibroid growth. DEHP is one of the most widely used phthalates in consumer goods, and it has been associated with a number of negative health consequences. The Northwestern Medicine...
Examining the Safety of Alternative Milks
Alternative milk options have exploded in popularity in recent years through a continuously expanding selection of plant-based varieties. Synthetic milk is also working its way from the lab to the mainstream consumer. Choosing the best and healthiest milk to consume is not only about its type, protein, or fat content; it is also about safety, encompassing all ingredients and any adulterations included, such as added sugar, chemicals, or additives. The level of processing involved also must be considered, along with trust in the new industries that are disrupting the established dairy markets.
New UK Certification Program for Raw Pet Food Safety
UK Pet Food, previously known as Pet Food Manufacturers' Association, has announced its new raw pet food production certification, alongside the adoption of a new name for the organization. UK Pet Food is an association for pet food manufacturers, suppliers, and the wider industry, which works to advance pet food safety and quality.
Changes Coming Soon to USDA-FSIS Testing, Sampling for E. Coli, Salmonella in Beef
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (USDA’s FSIS) has announced upcoming changes and expansions to its beef sampling and testing programs for Escherichia coli and Salmonella. FSIS to Replace N60 Method with Cloth Method to Sample Trim. Beginning February 1, 2023, FSIS intends to...
Expert Scientists Urge WHO to Reconsider its Draft Guidelines on PFAS in Drinking Water
A group of 116 scientists, who are experts on per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), have written a letter to the World Health Organization (WHO) to express concerns about the draft “Background document for development of WHO Guidelines for Drinking-water Quality” regarding Perfluorooctanesulfonic acid (PFOS) and Perfluorooctanoic Acid (PFOA). The scientists, associated with the Green Science Policy Institute, are recommending that the WHO document be significantly revised to consider numerous peer-reviewed scientific studies demonstrating adverse health outcomes linked to PFOS and PFOA exposure.
Ep. 133: Coffman, Brice-Williamson, Kenjora: Allied to Advance Food Safety
Vanessa Coffman, Ph.D. is the Director of the Alliance to Stop Foodborne Illness. She has a diverse background in food safety and sustainability, with a focus on environmental exposures across the food system. Dr. Coffman has conducted various research for the Food and Agricultural Organization of the United Nations (FAO), on topics such as farming opportunities in post-war Sierra Leonne, occupational and residential exposures from large pork production operations in rural North Carolina, and the association between nitrate in drinking water from food animal operations and fetal health outcomes. Dr. Coffman previously worked at Stop Foodborne Illness as a policy analyst, and she has testified in front of U.S. government officials, authored peer-reviewed papers, and helped draft federal regulations.
Salmonella Outbreaks Linked to Poultry, AMR Rising in U.S.
A review of major Salmonella outbreaks in the U.S. over the last three decades has revealed that Salmonella is developing antimicrobial resistance (AMR) due to the overuse of antibiotics for livestock, and that foodborne illness outbreaks linked to Salmonella in poultry are continuously increasing. According to the study, of all...
