Alternative milk options have exploded in popularity in recent years through a continuously expanding selection of plant-based varieties. Synthetic milk is also working its way from the lab to the mainstream consumer. Choosing the best and healthiest milk to consume is not only about its type, protein, or fat content; it is also about safety, encompassing all ingredients and any adulterations included, such as added sugar, chemicals, or additives. The level of processing involved also must be considered, along with trust in the new industries that are disrupting the established dairy markets.

1 DAY AGO