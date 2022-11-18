ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lumberton, NC

Lumberton man arrested and charged for multiple break-ins

The Robesonian
The Robesonian
 6 days ago
Ivey.

LUMBERTON — Officers with the Lumberton Police Department have arrested Shelton Junior Ivey.

According to informaton released by police, Ivey has been charged in multiple cases of breakins at businesses and homes throughout the City of Lumberton. Those charges include 10 counts of felony breaking and entering, four counts of larceny after breaking and entering and one count of injury to personal property.

Ivey is in the Robeson County Detention Center under a $130,000 secured bond.

Additional charges are expected against Ivey after the investigation is completed, according to police. Ivey was last released from jail on Oct. 7. The break-ins began shortly after his release, Police stated.

