Laurie Hill
3d ago
Need to bring back capital punishment for murders. Why should tax payers have to pay for their existence after they take the life of loved ones !
2
alaskasnewssource.com
Victim identified in deadly Kenai shooting; suspect in custody
KENAI, Alaska (KTUU) - A Kenai man has been charged with murder following a shooting early Thursday morning that left a woman dead. According to a Kenai Police Department dispatch, officers responded to a report of shots fired just before 4 a.m. Thursday on California Avenue, where witnesses in the area reported seeing a vehicle leaving the scene. Officers found 31-year-old Stephanie Henson, of Kenai, dead at the scene, according to their report.
alaskapublic.org
Young moose rescued from Soldotna basement
A young moose fell into a basement in Soldotna this weekend, requiring local responders to guide it out of the home. The moose fell into a basement window well and through the egress window, possibly while reaching for some leaves. It ended up trapped in the basement of a residence on the 47000 block of Wildberry Court on Sunday morning.
radiokenai.com
One Dead After Thursday Morning Shooting In Kenai
Update 11/17/2022 – 2:45 p.m. The deceased individual was identified as Stephanie Henson, age 31 of Kenai. Her next of kin have been notified. KPD is continuing to investigate the case. Update 11/17/2022 11:27 a.m. According to an updated press release from the Kenai Police Department, On November 17,...
FireRescue1
'No way anybody's gonna believe this': Alaska firefighters rescue moose from basement
SOLDOTNA, Alaska — Rescuing a moose that fell into a Soldotna basement was not something that Kenai Peninsula firefighter Gunnar Romatz expected on his shift Sunday. Nonetheless, that's just where Romatz found himself: helping extract a young moose from the lower level of a home, where the animal became trapped after falling through a window.
kdll.org
Kasilof home burns to the ground
David Wright lived in his small Kasilof cabin for 20 years. He was working on the docks in the Kasilof area and saw the property for sale. He was always planning to build a bigger home on the land, but didn’t get around to it. Now, he doesn’t have a choice.
radiokenai.com
Troopers Assist Kenai Police In Bar Fight
Alaska State Troopers were called to assist the Kenai Police Department with a fight that was occurring on Sunday, November 13th at 1:24 a.m. at the Rainbow Bar in Kenai. As the trooper arrived Sean Seyler, age 54, of Kenai was found fighting with several people. When the trooper attempted...
kdll.org
Task force recommends longer North Road extension
The northernmost point of the Kenai Peninsula has been getting progressively more accessible over the past four years. Now, a task force is recommending that access goes even farther. The North Road Extension is an 8-mile gravel addition to the Kenai Spur Highway completed in December 2020. It stretches from...
alaskasnewssource.com
Freezing rain headed for Southcentral on Sunday
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for freezing rain that is expected to fall from the Susitna Valley to the Western Kenai Peninsula. The Western Kenai Peninsula is under the Winter Weather Advisory from 11 a.m. until 11 p.m. on Sunday. “Expect...
radiokenai.com
Christmas Comes To Kenai 2022
10:00 AM – You and your favorite friends can enjoy the Kenai Fine Arts Guild Arts and Crafts Fair Friday and Saturday 10a.m. to 5 p.m. at Kenai Central High School. Over 100 participating vendors selling awesome homemade goods, and entry is absolutely free!. 11:00 AM – Mr. &...
radiokenai.com
Soldotna Grapples State’s Best At Lancer Smith Tournament
The largest collection of high school wrestlers, from all divisions of Alaska wrestling, battled at the Lancer Smith Invitational Wrestling Tournament held at the Menard Arena in Wasilla. The Soldotna Stars, crowning five individual weight class champions, earned the overall boys team title outscoring South Anchorage 251.5 to 182. Individual...
