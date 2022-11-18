ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Cleveland Jewish News

Qatar’s farcical World Cup begins

Even before the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar kicked off, the tournament already had a hero: the former captain of the Iranian national team, Ali Daei. Now retired and working as a coach, Daei is without question the greatest footballer Iran has ever produced, playing at senior level both in his home country and in Germany. Daei was even the world’s top international goal scorer until last year, when his haul of 109 goals was pipped by a certain Cristiano Ronaldo. Adored in Iran, he made 149 appearances for the men’s national team, including the World Cup tournaments of 1998 and 2006.
Despite boycott call, chess teams in Israel for world championship

In a blow to the Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions (BDS) movement, all 11 foreign national teams will compete for the World Team Championship alongside Israel in Jerusalem beginning on Sunday. The World Chess Federation (FIDA) did not even react to a letter demanding that the competition be relocated from Jerusalem. The...
First-ever direct Israel-Qatar commercial flight takes off

The first-ever direct commercial flight between Israel and Qatar departed on Sunday morning, bringing some 180 Israeli and Palestinian soccer fans to the World Cup. The aircraft was operated by Cyprus-based TUS Airways, a subsidiary of Israel’s Knafaim Holdings Ltd. The carrier will operate six round-trip flights between Tel...
There’s no beer at the World Cup in Qatar, but there are kosher bagels

(JTA) — Qatar may have caused an uproar by banning alcohol at the World Cup soccer tournament in Doha this month, but for religious Jewish fans, some kosher offerings will be available, thanks to two rabbis. Rabbi Marc Schneier, from New York, and Rabbi Mendy Chitrik, the Hasidic Chabad-Lubavitch...

