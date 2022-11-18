ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perry County, AL

CBS 42

2 in custody following police chase that spanned several counties

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Two people are in custody following a police chase on I-65 South Monday morning. According to Clay Hammac with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, the chase started in Vestavia Hills and ended in Jemison. Several area police departments assisted in the chase. No other information is available at this time. […]
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Calera Police officer seriously injured in pursuit on I-65

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Calera police officer suffered serious injuries after a high speed pursuit early Monday morning according to the Calera Police Chief. Chief Hyche says the injuries are not life threatening but will require surgery. The chase started in Vestavia and continued on I-65 into Chilton Co....
CALERA, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

77-year-old man who went missing found safe in Camden, AL

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department seeks the public’s help in locating a missing man who they say has dementia and is easily confused. Elliott Jackson Sr., 77, is from Pascagoula, Miss., and was in Mobile visiting family members with a relative, police said. He was last seen Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in the 100 block of Belsaw Avenue, sitting in a silver Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck with tinted windows and a hard black cover over the bed of the truck.
MOBILE, AL
WSFA

1 dead, 1 injured in head-on crash near Selma

DALLAS COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - One person is dead and another was injured after a Saturday night crash in Dallas County. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said the incident happened around 11 p.m. on Hwy. 80 near mile marker 77, about four miles west of Selma. Authorities said 44-year-old Carlton...
DALLAS COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Police searching for missing Bibb County man

BIBB COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing man. Police say 74-year-old Jimmy Ray Coley was last seen on Sunday, Nov. 13. His vehicle is a 2020 white Toyota RAV4, tag number 7A0073R. If you have any information on the whereabouts of Coley,...
BIBB COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

TS Police Support League gives away 1,500 frozen turkeys

EUTAW, Ala. (WBRC) - Over a thousand frozen turkeys were given away in Eutaw on Saturday ahead of Thursday’s Thanksgiving holiday. The fourth annual Great Turkey Giveaway was held by TS Police Support League, Inc. (TSPSL), in partnership with Greene County Sheriff Jonathan Benison. 1,500 turkeys were given away in the jail parking lot at a cost of over $43,000.
EUTAW, AL
alabamanews.net

Seven Juveniles Charged in a String of Fires in Selma

Several juveniles in Selma find themselves facing felony charges. They’re suspects in a recent rash of fires in the city. District Attorney Michael Jackson says a total of seven juveniles are accused of setting three separate fires. The first fire happened at the Selma Wal-Mart. Authorities say four juveniles...
SELMA, AL
ABC 33/40 News

UAB to offer free vision services during its 'Gift of Sight' event

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — University of Alabama at Birmingham Community Eye Care, the clinical outreach arm of the School of Optometry, announced Monday it will hold its ninth annual Gift of Sight event from November 28 to December 2 at the Jefferson County Western Health Center. The health center...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Tuscaloosa Thread

Police Say Cottondale Murder Victim Was Beaten, Stabbed & Hidden for Several Days Before Discovery

Additional details surrounding the Cottondale murder between two roommates were released Monday morning during a press conference with the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit. As previously reported, officers with the unit and deputies from the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's Office responded to a home off of Fork Lane in Cottondale Saturday after receiving a tip that a man living there may have murdered his roommate.
COTTONDALE, AL
WKRG News 5

Inmate serving time for Mobile robberies killed at Alabama prison

BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — An inmate serving a life sentence at the William E. Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer was killed Monday afternoon. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, 32-year-old Kenneth Earl Ray II was found around 2:40 p.m. Monday, after sustaining “sharp force injuries” during a reported assault by another inmate. He was […]
BESSEMER, AL
elmoreautauganews.com

PAHS Pet of the Week is Odin! Precious with a Wiry Coat, he is a Loving Little Guy

Odin is a 2-year-old male Terrier mix who must be neutered before he is adopted. He was brought to PAHS by county animal control and no owner reclaimed him. Odin is just precious! He has a medium length wiry coat that is brown with white markings. Odin weighs 30 pounds so he is just about the perfect size to fit in anywhere. He is a loving and sweet little guy. Odin is also quite well behaved and calm. He is super friendly–never meets a stranger. Odin would love to be in a home with children and/or other dogs. He would be a perfect companion dog for anyone who needs a loyal and devoted friend. Odin is just perfect!
PRATTVILLE, AL
Tuscaloosa Thread

Structure Fire at Reported Northport Lumber Yard, Smoke Visible for Miles

A fire at a lumber yard in Northport blanketed Tuscaloosa County with smoke Monday morning, but it appears no one was hurt and the fire has been contained. First responders told Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa's traffic reporter "Cap" Ray Allen that Northport Fire Rescue crews were battling a fire at Richardson Building Supply on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard around 10 a.m. Monday.
NORTHPORT, AL
Tuscaloosa Thread

Tuscaloosa Thread

