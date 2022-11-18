Read full article on original website
Related
2 in custody following police chase that spanned several counties
SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Two people are in custody following a police chase on I-65 South Monday morning. According to Clay Hammac with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, the chase started in Vestavia Hills and ended in Jemison. Several area police departments assisted in the chase. No other information is available at this time. […]
wbrc.com
Calera Police officer seriously injured in pursuit on I-65
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Calera police officer suffered serious injuries after a high speed pursuit early Monday morning according to the Calera Police Chief. Chief Hyche says the injuries are not life threatening but will require surgery. The chase started in Vestavia and continued on I-65 into Chilton Co....
WALA-TV FOX10
77-year-old man who went missing found safe in Camden, AL
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department seeks the public’s help in locating a missing man who they say has dementia and is easily confused. Elliott Jackson Sr., 77, is from Pascagoula, Miss., and was in Mobile visiting family members with a relative, police said. He was last seen Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in the 100 block of Belsaw Avenue, sitting in a silver Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck with tinted windows and a hard black cover over the bed of the truck.
WSFA
1 dead, 1 injured in head-on crash near Selma
DALLAS COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - One person is dead and another was injured after a Saturday night crash in Dallas County. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said the incident happened around 11 p.m. on Hwy. 80 near mile marker 77, about four miles west of Selma. Authorities said 44-year-old Carlton...
Take a Look at the Cheapest Homes in Tuscaloosa County Alabama
I love the fact that I have family and friends that are into multiple streams of income. Some of which involve flipping homes. Some have scored big or failed miserably but it’s all a risk. And I'm proud of them for taking those risks. If you are looking for...
wbrc.com
Police searching for missing Bibb County man
BIBB COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing man. Police say 74-year-old Jimmy Ray Coley was last seen on Sunday, Nov. 13. His vehicle is a 2020 white Toyota RAV4, tag number 7A0073R. If you have any information on the whereabouts of Coley,...
Tuscaloosa Radio Stations Collect 1,100 Pounds of Food During Annual Drive
A group of radio stations in Tuscaloosa collected more than 1,000 pounds of food for the needy this year during their annual Thanksgiving food drive. The collection effort is led by Brother J, who hosts a show on WTSK Praise 93.3, in partnership with 92.9 WTUG and WALJ 105.1 the Block, and this is the 57th drive organized by the station.
Woman Shot in Tuscaloosa Friday Morning, Suspect Identified but At Large
Police in Tuscaloosa are searching for a suspect after a woman was shot on Greensboro Avenue early Friday morning. Captain Marty Sellers, the co-commander of the multi-agency Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit, told local media that the victim was shot in the 3900 block of Greensboro Avenue before sunrise Friday morning.
wbrc.com
TS Police Support League gives away 1,500 frozen turkeys
EUTAW, Ala. (WBRC) - Over a thousand frozen turkeys were given away in Eutaw on Saturday ahead of Thursday’s Thanksgiving holiday. The fourth annual Great Turkey Giveaway was held by TS Police Support League, Inc. (TSPSL), in partnership with Greene County Sheriff Jonathan Benison. 1,500 turkeys were given away in the jail parking lot at a cost of over $43,000.
alabamanews.net
Seven Juveniles Charged in a String of Fires in Selma
Several juveniles in Selma find themselves facing felony charges. They’re suspects in a recent rash of fires in the city. District Attorney Michael Jackson says a total of seven juveniles are accused of setting three separate fires. The first fire happened at the Selma Wal-Mart. Authorities say four juveniles...
selmasun.com
Selma officer wants to bring candy factory back to life as venue for kids and cops
A Selma police officer is bringing the old candy factory back to life as an event and recreation center for young people. . “I started working in law enforcement in 2018,” Lewis Atkins said. “I was working in the Dallas County Jail. I noticed it was teenagers I was processing, kids from 16 to 19 years old.”
Free Thanksgiving Dinner In West Alabama For Community Members
The year 2022 is quickly coming to a close but before we say goodbye to a wild year, we can't skip over the holidays. Thanksgiving is approaching and there is a special event happening in Tuscaloosa. On Monday, November 21st at 5p, a free Thanksgiving dinner will be provided to...
ABC 33/40 News
UAB to offer free vision services during its 'Gift of Sight' event
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — University of Alabama at Birmingham Community Eye Care, the clinical outreach arm of the School of Optometry, announced Monday it will hold its ninth annual Gift of Sight event from November 28 to December 2 at the Jefferson County Western Health Center. The health center...
Police Say Cottondale Murder Victim Was Beaten, Stabbed & Hidden for Several Days Before Discovery
Additional details surrounding the Cottondale murder between two roommates were released Monday morning during a press conference with the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit. As previously reported, officers with the unit and deputies from the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's Office responded to a home off of Fork Lane in Cottondale Saturday after receiving a tip that a man living there may have murdered his roommate.
World-Famous Budweiser Clydesdales Returning to Tuscaloosa Next Month
The iconic Budweiser Clydesdales will return to Tuscaloosa next month for a small parade and several other events, all of which will benefit the Salvation Army. Adams Beverages, a Tuscaloosa drink distributor, announced the news in a press release distributed to local media Tuesday morning. Maddie Hyatt, a spokesperson for...
Inmate serving time for Mobile robberies killed at Alabama prison
BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — An inmate serving a life sentence at the William E. Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer was killed Monday afternoon. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, 32-year-old Kenneth Earl Ray II was found around 2:40 p.m. Monday, after sustaining “sharp force injuries” during a reported assault by another inmate. He was […]
elmoreautauganews.com
PAHS Pet of the Week is Odin! Precious with a Wiry Coat, he is a Loving Little Guy
Odin is a 2-year-old male Terrier mix who must be neutered before he is adopted. He was brought to PAHS by county animal control and no owner reclaimed him. Odin is just precious! He has a medium length wiry coat that is brown with white markings. Odin weighs 30 pounds so he is just about the perfect size to fit in anywhere. He is a loving and sweet little guy. Odin is also quite well behaved and calm. He is super friendly–never meets a stranger. Odin would love to be in a home with children and/or other dogs. He would be a perfect companion dog for anyone who needs a loyal and devoted friend. Odin is just perfect!
Don Staley Receives ARHA Lifetime Achievement Award Last Week
The former president and CEO of Tuscaloosa Tourism and Sports was honored with a lifetime achievement award last week for his efforts of promoting hospitality and tourism in Alabama. According to a press release from the Alabama Restaurant and Hospitality Association, the group held their annual 2022 Stars of the...
Structure Fire at Reported Northport Lumber Yard, Smoke Visible for Miles
A fire at a lumber yard in Northport blanketed Tuscaloosa County with smoke Monday morning, but it appears no one was hurt and the fire has been contained. First responders told Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa's traffic reporter "Cap" Ray Allen that Northport Fire Rescue crews were battling a fire at Richardson Building Supply on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard around 10 a.m. Monday.
CAPS Tuscaloosa to Give Away 100 Turkeys to Families in Need on Monday
Child Abuse Prevention Services of Tuscaloosa, along with several community partners, will host a turkey giveaway Monday afternoon to 100 families in need. CAPS, in partnership with Coca Cola, Sealy Furniture Outlet, CMB Holdings and West Alabama Wholesale, will give out the turkeys and drinks to the first 100 families in attendance at the drive.
Tuscaloosa Thread
Tuscaloosa, AL
10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
The Tuscaloosa Thread is real-time, reliable digital news that West Alabama trusts and shares.https://tuscaloosathread.com/
Comments / 0