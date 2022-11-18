Read full article on original website
Trump may not make it to the primaries
The conventional wisdom has Donald Trump as either the man to beat for the Republican nomination or at least headed for a drawn-out fight to the finish with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. But could Trump flame out and not even make it to the Iowa caucuses?. It’s not as far-fetched...
Legal expert: New DOJ immunity deal “signifies grave criminal peril for Donald Trump”
This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Norman Eisen, a CNN legal analyst, believes the upcoming testimony from Kash Patel could mean trouble for former President Donald Trump. On Wednesday, November 2, the Wall Street Journal reported that Patel — a Trump ally who also served as an official for the...
Former Federal Prosecutor Tells Us How Trump's Candidacy May Have Removed His Legal Troubles
While former President Donald Trump's recent announcement for a third presidential campaign came as a surprise to very few, there might be an underlying motive for his actions. Trump, who is the subject of both civil and criminal investigations (per ABC News), enters the Republican primary with surprisingly good chances of winning their nomination. This is despite the numerous legal issues he's currently facing. Trump — or his businesses — face numerous lawsuits that allege financial fraud, attempts to illegally remain in power, and that he took classified documents from the White House. In August 2022, FBI agents raided Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate as part of a Justice Department investigation against the former president.
Michael Cohen says Ivanka Trump's self-exile from politics may be because she was the FBI's mole at Mar-a-Lago
Cohen told MSNBC's Katie Phang he thought Jared and Ivanka "potentially were the moles in terms of the Mar-a-Lago documents and so on."
Democrats Give Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts An Ultimatum
Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse and Rep. Hank Johnson ordered the chief justice to name someone who can testify on the court’s ethics scandals.
Special counsel in Mar-a-Lago and January 6 investigations begins work with no sign probes will slow down
Newly appointed special counsel Jack Smith is getting to work with no signs yet that the two investigations he now oversees around Donald Trump will slow down -- despite being stuck in the Netherlands due to a cycling injury.
MSNBC
Trump responds incoherently to appointment of a special counsel
After Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed Jack Smith to oversee the criminal investigations into Donald Trump, it was only a matter of time before the former president lashed out against the news and the new special counsel. As NBC News reported, we didn’t have to wait long. In remarks...
Hershel Walker’s ex to hold press conference with recordings after abortion claims rocked Senate race
A woman who claims to be the ex-girlfriend of Republican Senate nominee Herschel Walker will give a press conference on Tuesday to reveal new audio recordings after he denied to allegations that he accompanied her to have an abortion.The woman, who goes by Jane Doe, will hold a press conference with her attorney Gloria Allred. Ms Doe claimed that she had a multi-year relationship with Mr Walker while he was married to his first wife and that when she got pregnant, he pressured her into having an abortion. Mr Walker is engaged in a runoff race against Senator Raphael...
Famed Musician Announces He Is Running for President
Famed musician Kanye West, who now goes by Ye, has announced that he once again plans to run for President of the United States in 2024, according to the New York Post. West, 45, said in a video that known far-right figure Milo Yiannopoulos is working on his campaign.
‘Increasingly likely’ Donald Trump will be indicted on criminal charges, says Bill Barr
It is "increasingly likely" that Donald Trump will be "legitimately" indicted on criminal charges by the Justice Department, Bill Barr has said.While speaking on PBS, the Republican former attorney general was asked about the legal danger facing the former president in light of a probe into sensitive documents the FBI found hidden at Mar-a-Lago."I personally think that they probably have the basis for legitimately indicting the president... I think it’s becoming increasingly more likely," he said.The comments came as current AG Merrick Garland installed a special counsel to oversee investigations into Mr Trump.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Ivanka and Jared split over attending Trump 2024 launch – follow liveWhy was Donald Trump impeached twice during his first term?Four big lies Trump told during his 2024 presidential announcement
AdWeek
Laura Jarrett Leaving CNN to Cover DOJ and Supreme Court for NBC News
CNN Early Start co-anchor Laura Jarrett is leaving to cover the Department of Justice and Supreme Court for NBC News. In January, Jarrett will become NBC News Senior Legal Correspondent, effectively replacing Pete Williams, the legendary Supreme Court and Justice correspondent who retired from the network over the summer. Kelly O’Donnell has temporarily been covering the Supreme Court for NBC News in addition to her daily duties of Senior White House Correspondent following Williams’ exit.
Trump's niece calls on Justice Department to indict him before the highly anticipated presidential bid announcement
Mary Trump has called on the Department of Justice to indict his uncle Donald Trump before the former president launches his highly anticipated president bid. Former United States President Donald Trump.Gage Skidmore / Flickr.
Watergate Prosecutor Says Special Counsel for Trump 'Waste of Time'
Another special counsel will investigate possible crimes committed by Donald Trump.
newsnationnow.com
Special counsel could mean years of legal trouble for Trump
WASHINGTON (NewsNation) — U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland’s appointment of a special counsel in the investigation into Donald Trump could mean trouble for years to come, according to a criminal defense attorney. In an interview with “NewsNation Prime,” Mark Reichel said even if a Republican takes the White...
Rosenstein: Trump special counsel appointment signals DOJ belief in a ‘viable potential case’
Former Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein on Sunday said the appointment of a special counsel to oversee federal investigations into former President Trump indicates the Department of Justice (DOJ) still believes it has a “viable potential case” against him. Rosenstein, who appointed Robert Mueller as special counsel to...
Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene Asks Supporters To Donate so She Can Pay Her $700K Legal Bill
The cost of defending her right to stand in Georgia. Marjorie Taylor-GreenePhoto byGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. On November 21, less than 24 hours after her personal Twitter account was reinstated, Georgia's most divisive Republican - Marjorie Taylor-Greene - was streaming live to her supporters, in an apparent rant about the 'Death of Free Speech".
Trump attacks newly-appointed special counsel in Mar-a-Lago speech
Former President Donald Trump spoke Friday night at Mar-a-Lago and voiced his grievances on a variety of topics, including a new special counsel appointed by Attorney General Merrick Garland.
Barr says prosecutors ‘probably have the basis for legitimately indicting’ Trump
Newly appointed special counsel Jack Smith likely has a legitimate basis for indicting former President Donald Trump, his onetime ally, former Attorney General William Barr, surmised.
Cruz slams 'politicized' Biden DOJ for appointing Trump special counsel: 'Absolutely disgraceful'
Sen. Ted Cruz slammed the Biden administration weaponizing the DOJ, and called appointing a special counsel to investigate Trump “absolutely disgraceful.”
Who Is Jack Smith? Special Counsel for Donald Trump Case
The veteran prosecutor has been praised by colleagues for being "apolitical" and a "stellar selection" for the special counsel role.
