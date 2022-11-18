Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Visit Blantyre Station for This Year’s Tree
Blantyre Station, a retail and wholesale greenhouse nursery, has been in business for more than 30 years at the same location, but owners Brian Spotts and Hayley Leland call it a hidden gem. “Many people drive right by without realizing we offer retail products spring, summer, fall and over the holiday season,” says Leland. “We purchased the business in March of 2021 and have been working hard to spruce up the property, advertise to our neighbors and offer more garden selections.”
Sustainability: Asheville’s Animal Haven is a Sanctuary That Rescues, Rehabilitates Farm Animals
Potbelly pigs who are oh-so-cute when babies but grow into grunting, 100-pound adults. Hens too old to lay eggs. Goats no longer producing milk. A gorgeous Hereford cow born blind. These are just some of the animals who reside at Animal Haven in East Asheville, the nonprofit that rescues and...
Paintings by Molly Courcelle at Capella on 9
A collection of paintings by Molly Courcelle is on display at Capella on 9, the rooftop restaurant at the AC Hotel, through the end of December. Robert Nicolas, owner of the design-centric marketplace Marquee Asheville, oversees the curation, installation and sales of the artwork throughout the hotel in partnership with the hotel’s manager. “Artists such as Molly Courcelle are chosen to hang at the rooftop bar because they represent Asheville’s amazing talent and creativity,” he says.
Dillsboro Celebrates the Season with Lights, Luminaries
The charming town of Dillsboro will be aglow with sparkling lights for the 39th annual Festival of Lights and Luminaries as the town celebrates the splendor of Christmas on two weekends: Friday and Saturday, December 2–3 and 9–10, from 5-9 p.m. Thousands of white lights adorn the historic buildings and the flickering flames of luminaries soften the shadows of the streets.
One Stop Holiday Shopping at Sassafras in Waynesville and Black Mountain
All three Sassafras stores—on Main Street and Depot Street in Waynesville and on Sutton Avenue in Black Mountain—are a world of wonder for holiday shoppers. General manager Kathleen Madden has been with Sassafras since before the first store opened. “Our Black Mountain store and the Main Street store in Waynesville are very similar, but unique enough that customers can have a totally different shopping experience when they visit,” she says. “Our Depot Street location in Waynesville is a totally different concept that has gifts and goodies for those people desiring things a little less literary.”
Piano Duo Michelle and Kimberly Cann in Concert November 18
The Asheville Chamber Music Series (ACMS) presents pianists Michelle and Kimberly Cann on Friday, November 18, at 8 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church in Asheville. Known for bringing down the house wherever they perform, Kimberly and Michelle Cann showcase their artistry with a fresh, fiery program that weaves through the earliest and latest periods of piano composition.
