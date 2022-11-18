All three Sassafras stores—on Main Street and Depot Street in Waynesville and on Sutton Avenue in Black Mountain—are a world of wonder for holiday shoppers. General manager Kathleen Madden has been with Sassafras since before the first store opened. “Our Black Mountain store and the Main Street store in Waynesville are very similar, but unique enough that customers can have a totally different shopping experience when they visit,” she says. “Our Depot Street location in Waynesville is a totally different concept that has gifts and goodies for those people desiring things a little less literary.”

WAYNESVILLE, NC ・ 3 DAYS AGO