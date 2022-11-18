Read full article on original website
thelaurelofasheville.com
Paintings by Molly Courcelle at Capella on 9
A collection of paintings by Molly Courcelle is on display at Capella on 9, the rooftop restaurant at the AC Hotel, through the end of December. Robert Nicolas, owner of the design-centric marketplace Marquee Asheville, oversees the curation, installation and sales of the artwork throughout the hotel in partnership with the hotel’s manager. “Artists such as Molly Courcelle are chosen to hang at the rooftop bar because they represent Asheville’s amazing talent and creativity,” he says.
thelaurelofasheville.com
History Feature: Teaching Trunk Program Introduces Students to Souvenirs From the Past
In 1978, Crystal Whitman’s fourth-grade teacher, Exie Wilde Henson, brought a Brazil nut to class. The nut was a token from Henson’s travels through the Amazon jungle, a wild and magical destination some 4,000 miles south of Rosman Elementary School, in Brevard. As Whitman held the Brazil nut...
thelaurelofasheville.com
Craft Guild to Host Holiday Seconds Sale December 3 and 10
The Southern Highland Craft Guild will host its annual Holiday Seconds Sale on December 3 and December 10 at the Folk Art Center. The sales will last from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with different artists present each day selling handcrafted gifts and home décor discounted up to 70 percent. Visitors can find an array of items including ceramic tableware, blown vases and ornaments, hand-woven and dyed wearables, bound journals and etched cards, turned wooden bowls and fine jewelry.
tribpapers.com
A Dickens Christmas in Historic Biltmore Village
Biltmore Village – Celebrating the history, culture, arts, and architectural treasures for which the village has become renowned, “A Dickens Christmas” is scheduled for Friday & Saturday, December 2nd & 3rd, 2022. For the last 33 years, this annual holiday event has been delighting children of all ages and bringing the spirit of the holiday season to bear in Historic Biltmore Village. The magic and charm of Historic Biltmore Village, filled with Dickens carolers and lit with holiday lights after dark, is truly unparalleled.
Mountain Xpress
Whatever it takes: Moving out of survival mode
Editor’s note: For our fall Nonprofit issue, we invited local nonprofit leaders to reflect on the successes and challenges of operating a 501(c)(3) in Western North Carolina. Debbie Harris is the co-executive director of Open Hearts Art Center. The nonprofit works to empower adults with varied abilities to connect...
Mountain Xpress
The enduring joys of Beaver Lake
Frederick Law Olmsted, the famed landscape architect who designed the grounds of Biltmore, wrote that enjoying natural scenery “employs the mind without fatigue and yet exercises it; tranquilizes it and yet enlivens it.” Those paradoxes accompany me whenever I visit Asheville’s Beaver Lake. About five days out...
thelaurelofasheville.com
Visit Blantyre Station for This Year’s Tree
Blantyre Station, a retail and wholesale greenhouse nursery, has been in business for more than 30 years at the same location, but owners Brian Spotts and Hayley Leland call it a hidden gem. “Many people drive right by without realizing we offer retail products spring, summer, fall and over the holiday season,” says Leland. “We purchased the business in March of 2021 and have been working hard to spruce up the property, advertise to our neighbors and offer more garden selections.”
thelaurelofasheville.com
One Stop Holiday Shopping at Sassafras in Waynesville and Black Mountain
All three Sassafras stores—on Main Street and Depot Street in Waynesville and on Sutton Avenue in Black Mountain—are a world of wonder for holiday shoppers. General manager Kathleen Madden has been with Sassafras since before the first store opened. “Our Black Mountain store and the Main Street store in Waynesville are very similar, but unique enough that customers can have a totally different shopping experience when they visit,” she says. “Our Depot Street location in Waynesville is a totally different concept that has gifts and goodies for those people desiring things a little less literary.”
Mountain Xpress
Letter: Could we please rename Spooks Branch Road?
I used to live in your fine city and found it to be a magical place. It made me wonder how a road could still bear that name. I looked into it and found a 100 years of history article by the Citizen Times [“Visiting Our Past: 100 Years of Spooks Branch Stories”], and it says the name is either about a wagon wheel or some folksy esoteric nonsense.
blueridgemountainstravelguide.com
The 25+ Best Western NC Christmas Events in Asheville, Bryson City & Beyond!
Disclaimer: This post may contain affiliate links. All hosted affiliate links follow our editorial & privacy policies. There’s nothing quite like celebrating the holiday season in a magical place, and many small mountain towns offer special NC Christmas Events. From parades and shopping to dazzling Christmas lights and meetings...
Hyperallergic
Ousted Trustee Describes “Culture of Fear” at Asheville Art Museum
An Asheville Museum of Art board member and volunteer docent who spoke publicly about allegations of worker mistreatment at the museum has been ousted from her post, the Asheville Watchdog reported. Former trustee Michelle Weitzman claims her removal was a retaliatory action by the North Carolina institution’s director, Pamela Myers, following an extensive investigation by the Watchdog into accusations of verbal and emotional hostility and a “toxic” workplace at the North Carolina institution.
Most People Have Forgotten About this Abandoned North Carolina Amusement Park
North Carolina is home to quite a few abandoned places but none are quite as fascinating as this western-themed amusement part that was left to decay right in the middle of the woods. The park had plans of reopening several times in recent years but to no avail, keep reading to learn more.
thelaurelofasheville.com
Piano Duo Michelle and Kimberly Cann in Concert November 18
The Asheville Chamber Music Series (ACMS) presents pianists Michelle and Kimberly Cann on Friday, November 18, at 8 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church in Asheville. Known for bringing down the house wherever they perform, Kimberly and Michelle Cann showcase their artistry with a fresh, fiery program that weaves through the earliest and latest periods of piano composition.
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — The mother of a missing Asheville woman is asking for help to find her daughter. Jo Collins says she moved to Black Mountain to search for her daughter, 48-year-old Bethany Buckles. Buckles was last seen exactly one year ago on November 18, 2021. In February, Buckles' car was found abandoned in Swannanoa. Her mother hopes living here will help generate more leads about Bethany’s whereabouts.
thelaurelofasheville.com
Shop Talk: American Nails AVL
Born in Vietnam, Thang Chu moved with his family to Los Angeles when he was nine years old. “My parents started a nail business in California,” he says. “When I was 13, we moved to Asheville and brought the family business with us.”. Thang took over his...
greenvillejournal.com
Travelers Rest Farmers Market to host over 100 vendors to its Christmas market
Travelers Rest Farmers Market will welcome 108 vendors to its Very Merry Christmas Market on Dec. 10 at Trailblazer Park. The event, which will run from noon to 4 p.m., will feature:. Local artisans. Farmers. Specialty food vendors such as The Noodle Lady food truck and Happy Tappy Camper. Photos...
thelaurelofasheville.com
Sustainability: Asheville’s Animal Haven is a Sanctuary That Rescues, Rehabilitates Farm Animals
Potbelly pigs who are oh-so-cute when babies but grow into grunting, 100-pound adults. Hens too old to lay eggs. Goats no longer producing milk. A gorgeous Hereford cow born blind. These are just some of the animals who reside at Animal Haven in East Asheville, the nonprofit that rescues and...
Mountain Xpress
Culture war comes to Asheville school board
Although the Buncombe County Board of Education has played host in recent years to battles over cultural issues, including critical race theory and sexuality education, such conversations have largely been absent from Asheville’s school district. That changed during recent meetings of the Asheville City Board of Education. The school...
tribpapers.com
Eliminating Park Geese and Their “Poop”
Weaverville – Weaverville’s Lake Louise Park is a popular spot for locals, tourists, and, unfortunately, waterfowl. Waterfowl, particularly geese, were causing havoc in the park for other visitors. See, geese make a terrible mess when they… well, when they need to go to the bathroom. Disgustingly, they just don’t care where they go.
WLOS.com
'Huge demand:' Buncombe County residents get needed info at WNC Affordable Housing Fair
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Buncombe County residents received valuable resources at the Western North Carolina Affordable Housing Fair on Saturday, Nov. 19. The East Asheville Library hosted 10 nonprofit agencies that provided information for every level of housing need. This marked the third year that Buncombe County Public Libraries...
