Jurassic Encounter is back for 10 days at Ballantyne’s Backyard!
After a great inaugural run last year, Jurassic Encounter is back this year at Ballantyne’s Backyard, starting TODAY from 2 to 6 p.m. It’ll be here throughout Thanksgiving week, open every day except Thanksgiving. Smarty Carroll took her boys last year and they had a ball and are planning to go back. Read about it here!
Get into the spirit of the holidays with BlackLion
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. Christmas is in the air so it's time to get your home ready, and turn up that festive vibe! BlackLion excels in beautiful accessories and gorgeous comfortable furniture. They have all the major brands. If you want to change your eating areas they have dinning solutions to take your home to the next level. If you want to update or change the look of your home consider buying accessories like mirrors, lamps, and art.
Hundreds Gather For Memorial Service For Shanquella Robinson Saturday
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A memorial service for 25-year-old Shanquella Robinson was held at the Macedonia Baptist Church early Saturday morning. Dozens of friends, family, and community members gathered to celebrate the life of Robinson. Close friends and family members dressed in bright pink to honor the young woman who...
Prominent Charlotte pastor at Victory Christian Center dies
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A prominent Charlotte pastor at the Victory Christian Center has died, church leaders announced Saturday. Pastor Robyn Gool of Victory Christian Center died Friday, according to the center’s Facebook account. “While we are saddened by his passing, we rejoice in knowing that he is with the Lord and that […]
Roz Singleton, whose battle with cancer went viral, passes away
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Roslyn Singleton, a Charlotte woman whose battle with brain cancer stole the hearts of millions around the country, died on Tuesday, her husband Ray Singleton confirmed in an Instagram post. Singleton caught the attention of millions when Ray posted a viral video a few years ago...
Hispanic flea market reopens with music and smiles in southeast Charlotte
After more than nine months without a permanent home, the Central Flea Market reopened Saturday in a new spot near Matthews, attracting dozens of vendors who said they were happy to have a place to do business again. Music floated across the parking lot at 1720 Galleria Bivd. as groups...
Exciting up on Ms. Debbie following WBTV’s ‘No Place to Call Home’ special
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - WBTV has a big and very happy update. Almost three months ago WBTV highlighted affordable housing in Charlotte with our special “No Place to Call Home.”. That’s when we introduced you to a very brave woman who shared her story about being homeless. Ms. Debbie...
Charcuterie franchise Graze Craze to open Charlotte store
CHARLOTTE — Graze Craze has made its debut in North Carolina. The charcuterie-centric franchise recently opened at 16011-C Lancaster Highway in south Charlotte. It’s part of the Capstone Commons shopping complex, near the intersection of Lancaster Highway and Johnston Road. Husband-and-wife duo Chelsea and Christopher Shelton are behind...
'We never thought anything like this would happen to a child' | Charlotte family fights to bring orphaned niece to live with them from London
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte family is facing a heartbreaking and unthinkable situation. The couple is trying to bring their British niece to live with them after she lost both of her parents from separate illnesses. But because she’s 16, the U.S. won’t allow it, leaving the orphaned teen...
Foster Friday: Help Find Domino A Loving Home
CHARLOTTE, NC — In this week’s Best Friends Foster Friday, CMPD Animal Care & Control is featuring Domino. Domino is 3 years old and great with kids. He is house-trained and leash-trained. Domino is good with other dogs and calm in the car. To get more information on...
Another Successful Christmas Tree Lighting in Concord
CONCORD, N.C. — With the flick of a switch on this frosty Friday night, Concord is ringing in the holiday season with its official Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony. “This has become a tradition for us,” Mayor Bill Dusch says. “It started in 2007 and it just keeps growing.”
Funeral held for Shanquella Robinson as family pushes for answers
Bethany's Butterflies was established in the spirit of Bethany Childers, a Charlotte girl who died last year of Dravet Syndrome. Emergency crews responded to the SouthPark Mall for a disturbance on Saturday afternoon. FBI investigating Shanquella Robinson's mysterious death. Updated: Nov. 18, 2022 at 3:50 PM EST. Nearly a month...
‘Our wife earned her wings’: Charlotte woman dies after battle with brain cancer
CHARLOTTE — A Charlotte woman’s battle with brain cancer has ended. Roslyn Singleton captured the hearts of millions through social media videos of her husband, Ray, singing to her. Her family told Channel 9′s DaShawn Brown she died Tuesday. In the fullness of her light, Roslyn Singleton...
'She taught us all something': Charlotte woman who inspired many dies after battle with brain cancer
A Charlotte woman who gained national support in her battle with brain cancer has lost her fight.
FBI Charlotte Field Office opens investigation into death of Shanquella Robinson in Cabo
The FBI Charlotte Field Office confirms to Queen City News it has opened up an investigation into the death of Charlotte resident, Shanquella Robinson. FBI Charlotte Field Office opens investigation into …. The FBI Charlotte Field Office confirms to Queen City News it has opened up an investigation into the...
Bikers Announce The 36th Annual Toys For Tots Motorcycle Ride
CHARLOTTE, NC (News Release) — This year’s annual Gaston County Toys for Tots event will be held Sunday, November 27. The ride will kick off at the Erwin Community Center located at 913 N. Pryor Street and end at the Eastridge Mall parking lot. For 36 years, area...
Gastonia home rental scam crushing local family
She says the scammer took all of her money, so even if she can find a new home, she doesn't know if she can afford it.
'They're just taking money directly from our cause' | Charlotte nonprofit warns of fake online merchandise
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It looks like clothing for a good cause: bird-themed shirts bearing the Carolina Waterfowl Rescue name, but Jennifer Gordon, executive director of the rescue, said the merchandise she is finding in questionable online pop-up shops is much more menacing because it's not authentic. "I was so...
Mother of UVA shooting victim remembers son’s NFL dreams, ‘radiant smile’
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – An extraordinary young man who loved to sing and dance and lit up a room with his “bright, radiant smile and personality,” is how Devin Chandler’s mom describes her son. Chandler, the Huntersville native and William Amos Hough High School graduate, was...
Community rallies around local nurse and daughters after devastating housefire
Charlotte woman's parents react to Mexican authorities investigating her death as homicide. Mexican authorities confirmed to WBTV News on Thursday that they are now investigating the death of Charlotte woman Shanquella Robinson as a homicide. Ticketmaster cancels public on-sale for Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour. Updated: 10 hours ago. If...
