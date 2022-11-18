ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
charlottesmartypants.com

Jurassic Encounter is back for 10 days at Ballantyne’s Backyard!

After a great inaugural run last year, Jurassic Encounter is back this year at Ballantyne’s Backyard, starting TODAY from 2 to 6 p.m. It’ll be here throughout Thanksgiving week, open every day except Thanksgiving. Smarty Carroll took her boys last year and they had a ball and are planning to go back. Read about it here!
WCNC

Get into the spirit of the holidays with BlackLion

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. Christmas is in the air so it's time to get your home ready, and turn up that festive vibe! BlackLion excels in beautiful accessories and gorgeous comfortable furniture. They have all the major brands. If you want to change your eating areas they have dinning solutions to take your home to the next level. If you want to update or change the look of your home consider buying accessories like mirrors, lamps, and art.
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Hundreds Gather For Memorial Service For Shanquella Robinson Saturday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A memorial service for 25-year-old Shanquella Robinson was held at the Macedonia Baptist Church early Saturday morning. Dozens of friends, family, and community members gathered to celebrate the life of Robinson. Close friends and family members dressed in bright pink to honor the young woman who...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Queen City News

Prominent Charlotte pastor at Victory Christian Center dies

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A prominent Charlotte pastor at the Victory Christian Center has died, church leaders announced Saturday. Pastor Robyn Gool of Victory Christian Center died Friday, according to the center’s Facebook account. “While we are saddened by his passing, we rejoice in knowing that he is with the Lord and that […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
wfmynews2.com

Roz Singleton, whose battle with cancer went viral, passes away

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Roslyn Singleton, a Charlotte woman whose battle with brain cancer stole the hearts of millions around the country, died on Tuesday, her husband Ray Singleton confirmed in an Instagram post. Singleton caught the attention of millions when Ray posted a viral video a few years ago...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Charcuterie franchise Graze Craze to open Charlotte store

CHARLOTTE — Graze Craze has made its debut in North Carolina. The charcuterie-centric franchise recently opened at 16011-C Lancaster Highway in south Charlotte. It’s part of the Capstone Commons shopping complex, near the intersection of Lancaster Highway and Johnston Road. Husband-and-wife duo Chelsea and Christopher Shelton are behind...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Foster Friday: Help Find Domino A Loving Home

CHARLOTTE, NC — In this week’s Best Friends Foster Friday, CMPD Animal Care & Control is featuring Domino. Domino is 3 years old and great with kids. He is house-trained and leash-trained. Domino is good with other dogs and calm in the car. To get more information on...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Another Successful Christmas Tree Lighting in Concord

CONCORD, N.C. — With the flick of a switch on this frosty Friday night, Concord is ringing in the holiday season with its official Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony. “This has become a tradition for us,” Mayor Bill Dusch says. “It started in 2007 and it just keeps growing.”
CONCORD, NC
WBTV

Funeral held for Shanquella Robinson as family pushes for answers

Bethany's Butterflies was established in the spirit of Bethany Childers, a Charlotte girl who died last year of Dravet Syndrome. Emergency crews responded to the SouthPark Mall for a disturbance on Saturday afternoon. FBI investigating Shanquella Robinson's mysterious death. Updated: Nov. 18, 2022 at 3:50 PM EST. Nearly a month...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Bikers Announce The 36th Annual Toys For Tots Motorcycle Ride

CHARLOTTE, NC (News Release) — This year’s annual Gaston County Toys for Tots event will be held Sunday, November 27. The ride will kick off at the Erwin Community Center located at 913 N. Pryor Street and end at the Eastridge Mall parking lot. For 36 years, area...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Community rallies around local nurse and daughters after devastating housefire

Charlotte woman's parents react to Mexican authorities investigating her death as homicide. Mexican authorities confirmed to WBTV News on Thursday that they are now investigating the death of Charlotte woman Shanquella Robinson as a homicide. Ticketmaster cancels public on-sale for Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour. Updated: 10 hours ago. If...
CHARLOTTE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy