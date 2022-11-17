ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

TheDailyBeast

Merrick Garland Is Just Helping Trump Run Out the Clock

Merrick Garland is wasting our time. That’s according to New Abnormal podcast co-host Andy Levy and the show’s brand-new permanent co-host, Danielle Moodie. On Danielle’s first episode as an official host, she didn’t pull her punches on Republicans, Donald Trump, or Merrick Garland, who appointed a special counsel Friday to weigh criminal charges against the former president.“I am just beyond disappointed in Merrick Garland. Like, first of all, you’ve had 22 months. Do you know what can get done in 22 months? A whole lot. But do you know what Merrick Garland has done? He’s given us bumper sticker...
COLORADO STATE
Marconews.com

Will Donald Trump tweet again? Elon Musk reinstates Donald Trump on Twitter

After a nearly two-year absence, former President Donald Trump is able to reclaim his Twitter account – though it's unclear whether he'll be back. Elon Musk, the social media company's new owner, announced Saturday evening that Trump's Twitter account would be reinstated. Minutes later, the former president's profile was unbanned and his blue check mark was restored.
Marconews.com

Former anti-abortion activist alleges another Supreme Court leak in 2014: report

A former anti-abortion activist has claimed that long before the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, the outcome of another decision involving contraception and religious freedom was leaked. In a letter to Chief Justice John Roberts, reported by the New York Times, the Rev. Rob Schenck alleges that he was...
Marconews.com

President Joe Biden's granddaughter, Naomi Biden, gets married in White House wedding

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden’s granddaughter Naomi Biden and her fiance, Peter Neal, were married Saturday in just the 19th wedding in the history of the White House. Naomi Biden and Neal exchanged “I do’s” during a nippy late-morning ceremony — temperatures were in the low 40s — on the South Lawn, which was turned into a wedding venue for the very first time. It’s the first White House wedding with a president’s granddaughter as the bride.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Independent

MPs allowed to spend thousands on Christmas parties paid for by taxpayer

MPs have been told for the first time that they can charge the cost of Christmas staff parties to taxpayers.The cost of food, drink and festive decorations can all be claimed, new guidance from the Independent Parliamentary Standards Authority (Ipsa) states.But the move – which allows MPs to claim potentially thousands of pounds in party costs – sparked a backlash among MPs, who described it as “bonkers” and “irresponsible”.Ipsa issued the new guidance in response to frequently-asked questions about how MPs and their staff can celebrate during the festive season.The watchdog confirmed that “MPs can claim the costs of food...

