Merrick Garland Is Just Helping Trump Run Out the Clock
Merrick Garland is wasting our time. That’s according to New Abnormal podcast co-host Andy Levy and the show’s brand-new permanent co-host, Danielle Moodie. On Danielle’s first episode as an official host, she didn’t pull her punches on Republicans, Donald Trump, or Merrick Garland, who appointed a special counsel Friday to weigh criminal charges against the former president.“I am just beyond disappointed in Merrick Garland. Like, first of all, you’ve had 22 months. Do you know what can get done in 22 months? A whole lot. But do you know what Merrick Garland has done? He’s given us bumper sticker...
Biden becomes first president to turn 80 in office: Here are the oldest presidents in US history
President Joe Biden turns 80 Sunday, becoming the first sitting U.S. president to do so while in office. At 78 years and 61 days, Joe Biden was the oldest president sworn in to office. Before Biden, his predecessor Donald Trump held the title of oldest president at the time of...
Kevin McCarthy wants to block three Democrats from committees if he becomes House speaker
WASHINGTON – House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy served further notice Sunday that his potential speakership will be politically volatile, saying he will try to keep three high-profile Democrats off of certain committees. Democrats said McCarthy will do whatever his right wing wants him to do because he still lacks...
The White House girds for combat
For months, Joe Biden and aides have been prepping for a House Republican assault. Now, they’re embracing a more aggressive posture personified by the Dark Brandon memes.
Will Donald Trump tweet again? Elon Musk reinstates Donald Trump on Twitter
After a nearly two-year absence, former President Donald Trump is able to reclaim his Twitter account – though it's unclear whether he'll be back. Elon Musk, the social media company's new owner, announced Saturday evening that Trump's Twitter account would be reinstated. Minutes later, the former president's profile was unbanned and his blue check mark was restored.
Former anti-abortion activist alleges another Supreme Court leak in 2014: report
A former anti-abortion activist has claimed that long before the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, the outcome of another decision involving contraception and religious freedom was leaked. In a letter to Chief Justice John Roberts, reported by the New York Times, the Rev. Rob Schenck alleges that he was...
President Joe Biden's granddaughter, Naomi Biden, gets married in White House wedding
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden’s granddaughter Naomi Biden and her fiance, Peter Neal, were married Saturday in just the 19th wedding in the history of the White House. Naomi Biden and Neal exchanged “I do’s” during a nippy late-morning ceremony — temperatures were in the low 40s — on the South Lawn, which was turned into a wedding venue for the very first time. It’s the first White House wedding with a president’s granddaughter as the bride.
MPs allowed to spend thousands on Christmas parties paid for by taxpayer
MPs have been told for the first time that they can charge the cost of Christmas staff parties to taxpayers.The cost of food, drink and festive decorations can all be claimed, new guidance from the Independent Parliamentary Standards Authority (Ipsa) states.But the move – which allows MPs to claim potentially thousands of pounds in party costs – sparked a backlash among MPs, who described it as “bonkers” and “irresponsible”.Ipsa issued the new guidance in response to frequently-asked questions about how MPs and their staff can celebrate during the festive season.The watchdog confirmed that “MPs can claim the costs of food...
