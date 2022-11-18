Read full article on original website
wspa.com
Conservative SC House members renewing push to ban gender-altering surgeries for minors
Members of the South Carolina Freedom Caucus announced they will be prefiling legislation that would ban gender-altering surgeries and other procedures for transgender minors in the state. Conservative SC House members renewing push to ban …. Members of the South Carolina Freedom Caucus announced they will be prefiling legislation that...
Confederate flag back up on I-85 amid appeal in South Carolina
The Confederate flag is back on display along I-85 in Spartanburg County after officials said it violated the 1999 Land Ordinance.
police1.com
Pay for S.C. deputies isn’t about politics. It’s about taking care of those who protect
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — “Northern California Sheriff announces indefinite suspension of daytime patrols citing catastrophic staffing shortage.”. “Philadelphia Police to allow unarmed civilian traffic officers, offer recruitment bonuses to retain staff.”. These are just two of the headlines about the impact of public safety and our citizens. South...
WMBF
Biden approves disaster declaration for South Carolina counties damaged by Hurrican Ian
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Residents in Horry, Georgetown and Charleston counties can now apply for federal aid to recover from Hurricane Ian. On Tuesday, President Joe Biden approved the South Carolina Disaster Declaration, declaring a major disaster exists in the State of South Carolina. Governor McMaster requested a presidential...
WMBF
Doctors urge vaccinations with SC flu cases at 10-year high heading into holiday season
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - After cases dropped off during the COVID-19 pandemic, the flu is back with a vengeance in South Carolina. Officials with the state’s Department of Health and Environmental Control report infections are at a 10-year high, up 100 times compared to this point last year, while hospitalizations are 50 times higher.
FOX Carolina
Mitchel Summers South Carolina commentary
The Human Rights Campaign says there’s been at least 32 transgender and non-conforming people killed this year to violence. And next week, advocates nationwide will recognize the lives lost. |. Inside Chocolate Dream Shop in Greer, which specializes in small-batch candies. Teen found shot in Union County. Updated: Nov....
Chick-fil-A Supply to build $80M distribution facility in South Carolina
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — Chick-fil-A Supply has announced plans to build a new $80 million distribution facility in South Carolina that is expected to bring more than 160 new jobs to the state. According to the company, Chick-fil-A Supply is an innovative distribution service provider that is focused on “understanding and meeting the unique […]
How state leaders plan to address thousands of unfilled job openings
COLUMBIA, S.C. — As South Carolina sees increased economic investment, state lawmakers are studying how to keep up with the growing demand of workers. According to state lawmakers, new companies have invested more than $1.4 billion dollars in South Carolina, creating more than 3,000 jobs over the last year.
WMBF
Former clerk charged with embezzling from Pee Dee town
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The former town clerk in Florence County town is in custody for allegedly embezzling thousands of dollars. Investigators with the sheriff’s office arrested Tina Marie Sullivan, 50, of Marion, on Tuesday. Sullivan was the clerk for the Town of Pamplico. According to the report,...
Local mental health departments in South Carolina react to multi-million-dollar grant
AIKEN, SC. (WJBF) — Ten rural counties in South Carolina will have stronger programs due to funds given to the state to help folks in these areas get all the mental health support they need. The funds were given by the U.S. Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration and will be spread out over […]
Soda City Biz WIRE
Turn90 Receives $100,000 from Bank of America to Expand Workforce Development Opportunities for Men after Prison
Columbia, SC – Programs and services that are addressing transitional challenges for men after prison will expand their services, helping more people chart a path toward economic opportunity with help from a multi-year grant from Bank of America. Turn90 has been named as the 2022 Bank of America Neighborhood Champion in the Columbia market as well as the Charleston market for their successful work in both areas to remove barriers and advance economic opportunity for these men who are the highest risk of re-arrest.
howafrica.com
Henry E. Hayne, The First African American To Serve As South Carolina’s Secretary Of State
Henry E. Hayne was South Carolina’s first African American Secretary of State. He served in that capacity from 1872 to 1877. Hayne was born into slavery on December 30, 1840 (estimated date) in Charleston, South Carolina to an enslaved mixed-race mother named Mary and a white father, planter and state politician James Hayne. Hayne grew up and attended school in Charleston. He had a job as a tailor.
Majority of South Carolina voters support abortion rights with some restrictions, poll shows
The majority of South Carolina voters favor the right to an abortion under some circumstances, according to a new Winthrop poll conducted prior to the midterm elections. Eighty-six percent of respondents said a woman should be able to terminate a pregnancy that threatens her life or health. That number was 80% among Republicans and 92% among Democrats.
WJCL
Missing in South Carolina: Deputies searching for runaway teen who may be traveling to Nebraska
CATAWBA, S.C. — Above video: Your Monday headlines. Deputies in South Carolina are asking the public for help finding a missing teenage girl. Jennifer Lopez-Gonzalez, 16, was last seen the morning of Friday, November 18 when she was supposed to be going to school. According to the York County...
SC Stay Plus program to stop accepting applications Dec. 16
COLUMBIA, S.C. — SC Stay Plus emergency rental assistance program will stop accepting new applications at 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 16. The program provided short-term rental and utility relief to 90,000 South Carolinians in 39 counties with more than $267 million in assistance. SC Stay Plus will continue to...
Most commonly seen birds in South Carolina
Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen near feeders in South Carolina using data from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology’s Project FeederWatch. Birds are ranked by the percent of sites visited from Nov. 1 to Nov. 11. Ties are broken by the average group size when seen, any further ties were not […]
WYFF4.com
Are you being watched? Lawsuit says SLED is tracking SC drivers
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A Greenville man and the South Carolina Public Interest Foundation are suing South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, saying a surveillance system and database they operate is unconstitutional. According to the lawsuit, SLED uses automatic license plate readers, capturing hundreds of thousands of images of vehicles and...
howafrica.com
Jaime R. Harrison: The First African American Elected to Chair of the South Carolina Democratic Party
Jaime R. Harrison is the current chairman of the Democratic National Committee and the South Carolina Democratic Party’s first African American chairman. Harrison was born in Orangeburg, South Carolina, on February 5, 1976. Rodney Stewart and Patricia (Harrison) Stewart are his parents. He is Willie and Jimmie Lou Harrison’s grandson. His teenage mother and grandparents raised him. Harrison, a first-generation college graduate, earned a B.A. in 1998. at Yale University in Political Science Harrison returned to Orangeburg, South Carolina, after graduation, and worked as a world geography teacher at his alma mater, Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School, for a year before taking on the role of Chief Operations Officer for College Summit.
WMBF
Retired SC Highway Patrol trooper accused of selling items taken from crash
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) announced that a retired Highway Patrol trooper was recently charged for allegedly selling items he took from a crash. SLED agents said 59-year-old David Eugene McAlhany from Greer was charged with misconduct in office and petit larceny. According...
South Carolina Restaurant Serves One Of America's Best Thanksgiving Dinners
Tasting Table found the best restaurants around the country for celebrating the holiday, including one eatery in South Carolina.
Comments / 0