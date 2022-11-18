Read full article on original website
Merit Medical's (MMSI) New Launch to Boost Patient Outcome
Merit Medical Systems, Inc. MMSI recently announced the U.S. commercial release of its PreludeSYNC EZ Radial Compression Device. It complements the company’s radial portfolio of products that includes the Prelude IDeal, Merit Medical’s thin-walled hydrophilic sheath introducer with improved kink and compression resistance. The new device is the...
Got $500? 3 Growth Stocks to Buy That Could Double Your Money
Here's a fact: You don't need huge sums of money to start (or continue) investing. Any amount, if placed wisely, could eventually bring you great returns. Today, let's consider $500. With that amount you could buy one of the following growth stocks -- or invest in all three. They could double your money over time.
Buying Bitcoin on the Dip? 3 Things the Smartest Investors Know About Crypto
Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is the giant in the world of cryptocurrency. It's the first player and the biggest. You can use it to make payments at more than 15,000 businesses worldwide. In fact, two countries -- El Salvador and Central African Republic -- even recognize it as legal tender. Investors flocked to Bitcoin last year as the entire cryptocurrency market soared past $3 trillion in market value.
The 3 Best Oil Dividend Stocks to Buy in 2023
Oil stocks have taken a victory lap throughout 2022. Surging commodity prices are bolstering profits at a time when many companies are getting hit with inflation and softening demand. ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM), Enbridge (NYSE: ENB), and Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ: FANG) each not only pay a dividend but have beaten the S&P 500 over the past year.
Imago Bio Shares Soar on Agreement to Selll to Merck for $1.35 Billion Cash
Imago Biosciences (US:IMGO) took center stage on Monday, rising 104.5% after noting it had received a takeover offer from pharmaceutical giant Merck (US:MRK) in a deal worth around $1.35 billion. Imago is a clinical stage biopharma company focused on developing new medicines to treat myeloproliferative neoplasms (MPNs) and other bone...
Searching for Huge Passive Income? Buy This Dividend King
Soaring interest rates and the prospect of a global recession weighed on the stock market in 2022, especially on growth stocks. The S&P 500 index has shed 18% of its value year to date. Despite this downturn, high-yielding dividend stocks held up and generally performed better than the broader market....
Tuesday Sector Laggards: Utilities, Healthcare
Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Tuesday, shares of Utilities companies are underperforming other sectors, higher by 0.5%. Within that group, CMS Energy Corp (Symbol: CMS) and AES Corp (Symbol: AES) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 0.4% and 0.4%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is up 0.5% on the day, and down 0.80% year-to-date. CMS Energy Corp, meanwhile, is down 5.10% year-to-date, and AES Corp is up 17.68% year-to-date. Combined, CMS and AES make up approximately 3.6% of the underlying holdings of XLU.
Energy, Materials Shares Lifting Canadian Market; TSX Up Over 1% At Noon
(RTTNews) - Despite concerns about geopolitical tensions and economic slowdown, the Canadian market remains firmly up in positive territory a little past noon on Tuesday, led by strong gains in energy and materials sections. The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index is up 207.50 points or 1.04% at 20,184.63 a few minutes...
PBF Energy (PBF) Crossed Above the 20-Day Moving Average: What That Means for Investors
PBF Energy (PBF) reached a significant support level, and could be a good pick for investors from a technical perspective. Recently, PBF broke through the 20-day moving average, which suggests a short-term bullish trend. The 20-day simple moving average is a popular trading tool. It provides a look back at...
Here's What Chopped Down the Lumber Market, And When It Will Bounce Back
Most of us have heard the phrase “If a tree falls in a forest, and there’s no one there to hear it, does it make a sound?” It’s an exercise in critical thinking that’s been around since the early 1700s. Engineers tackle it one way, and philosophers come at it from a wholly different direction. There’s no simple “yes or no” answer.
Pre-Markets Higher Above Wednesday Economic Prints
We started off Thanksgiving Week yesterday (thanks to the Zacks Equity Research staff for covering my absence Monday) pretty much as we have in the wake of the latest market catalyst: the Dow was flat, the S&P 500 dipped a bit and the Nasdaq performed notably worse than either of them. That catalyst was the collapse of crypto exchange FTX, which pointed to more contagion in the tech-heavy Nasdaq than in the other major indices.
Kymera Therapeutics (KYMR) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA
In trading on Tuesday, shares of Kymera Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: KYMR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $27.97, changing hands as low as $27.95 per share. Kymera Therapeutics Inc shares are currently trading up about 0.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of KYMR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Tuesday's ETF Movers: GDXJ, CQQQ
In trading on Tuesday, the Junior Gold Miners ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 4.1% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Lundin Gold, up about 16.1% and shares of Goldmining, up about 15.6% on the day. And underperforming other ETFs today is...
Bullish on Semiconductor Manufacturing? Give This Industrial Stock a Serious Look.
Warren Buffett made headlines when his company, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B), recently revealed a more-than-$4 billion stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (NYSE: TSM). This stock is a worthy addition to Buffett's portfolio, as semiconductor manufacturing is deeply entrenched in the fabric of the global economy. All the Buffett...
Is Trending Stock Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) a Buy Now?
Alphabet (GOOGL) is one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com visitors lately. So, it might be a good idea to review some of the factors that might affect the near-term performance of the stock. Shares of this internet search leader have returned -6.8% over the past month versus the...
Perdoceo Education (PRDO) Now Trades Above Golden Cross: Time to Buy?
After reaching an important support level, Perdoceo Education Corporation (PRDO) could be a good stock pick from a technical perspective. PRDO recently experienced a "golden cross" event, which saw its 50-day simple moving average breaking out above its 200-day simple moving average. There's a reason traders love a golden cross...
Tuesday Sector Leaders: Energy, Materials
In afternoon trading on Tuesday, Energy stocks are the best performing sector, up 3.3%. Within that group, EQT Corp (Symbol: EQT) and Marathon Petroleum Corp. (Symbol: MPC) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 5.7% and 5.2%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 2.9% on the day, and up 71.76% year-to-date. EQT Corp, meanwhile, is up 102.80% year-to-date, and Marathon Petroleum Corp. is up 101.65% year-to-date. Combined, EQT and MPC make up approximately 5.1% of the underlying holdings of XLE.
2 Under-the-Radar Tech Stocks to Buy in 2022
The brightest lights of tomorrow are often just a dim glow today. The current crop of tech titans were also small and easily overlooked once upon a time. Now, they are looking over their shoulders as the next generation shapes up to challenge the old winners. In fact, the world's...
CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth
The market expects CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) to deliver a year-over-year increase in earnings on higher revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended October 2022. This widely-known consensus outlook is important in assessing the company's earnings picture, but a powerful factor that might influence its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates.
Top Stock Reports for AbbVie, PepsiCo & Walt Disney
The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including AbbVie Inc. (ABBV), PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) and The Walt Disney Company (DIS). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.
