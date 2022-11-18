Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Tuesday, shares of Utilities companies are underperforming other sectors, higher by 0.5%. Within that group, CMS Energy Corp (Symbol: CMS) and AES Corp (Symbol: AES) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 0.4% and 0.4%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is up 0.5% on the day, and down 0.80% year-to-date. CMS Energy Corp, meanwhile, is down 5.10% year-to-date, and AES Corp is up 17.68% year-to-date. Combined, CMS and AES make up approximately 3.6% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

