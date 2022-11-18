Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Escondido, November 20 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Victory Christian Academy football team will have a game with St. Joseph Academy on November 19, 2022, 19:30:00. 2022 CIF-SDS Div. VI (8 Player) Football Championship. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
Photos: Mikey Williams, JJ Taylor, San Ysidro no match for defending state champion Corona Centennial
SAN DIEGO — A packed crowd at "The Boiler," couldn't wait for the return of 5-star basketball star Mikey Williams or the home debut of JJ Taylor. The San Ysidro duo didn't disappoint by combining for 54 points. But the Cougars (1-1) were no match for the defending CIF State Open Division ...
247Sports
Three-star power forward Jimmy Oladokun breaks down his commitment to San Diego
At the end of the early signing period San Diego landed an in state commitment from 6-foot-8, 235 pound power forward Jimmy Oladokun. Oladokun took multiple unofficial visits throughout his recruitment process and it came down to the vision from new head coach Steve Lavin and the academics for Oladokun.
Unbeaten Ohio State, No. 17 San Diego State meet in Maui
Unbeatens will collide in Hawaii when Ohio State plays No. 17 San Diego State in the Maui Invitational on Monday.
eastvillagetimes.com
Craig Smith is creatively leading SDSU’s recruiting efforts
Like all Group of Five (G5) schools, there are challenges to recruiting at San Diego State. Rather than complain about the uneven playing field, SDSU’s coaches compete. Due to the program’s success, increasing resources, and the skill of the staff, the Aztecs have risen to a level where they consistently beat Power Five schools for the services of student-athletes.
What To Watch: Buckeyes open Maui Invitational against No. 17 San Diego State
The Ohio State men’s basketball team will play three games in three days in the Maui Invitational in Hawaii, beginning with tonight’s first-round match-up against No. 17 San Diego State (9 p.m., ESPN2). The games are played at the Lahaina Civic Center in Maui. The Buckeyes (3-0) opened...
LAG Confidential
San Diego Wave FC 2022 Player Postmortem: Mia Gyau
Mia Gyau was a free agent signing out of Duke University for San Diego Wave FC in 2022. Part of a huge rookie contingent, Gyau comes from a family with extensive soccer experience — her grandfather, father and brother were all internationals — and from a good program like Duke, I think there was a hope she’d be ready for the pros right away.
San Diego weekly Reader
With the Rolling Stones 500 miles north of El Cajon
"We’re getting word that the free Rolling Stones concert planned for San Francisco is on,” the radio DJ said after spinning some platter. “The site is the Altamont Speedway some distance outside of the city, near a place called Livermore, and the time is tomorrow — December 6, 1969, a day that may possibly live in infamy. (Dec. 14, 1989)
Coast News
Maienschein wins sixth term as Bruce-Lane concedes race
REGION — Democratic incumbent Assemblymember Brian Maienschein will be the representative for California’s new 76th Assembly District after a week of ballot counting, with opponent Kristie Bruce-Lane officially conceding the race on Friday. Republican challenger Bruce-Lane started out with a lead on Maienschein on election night and the...
Car Hits, Seriously Injures Man in Ramona
An unidentified man suffered serious injuries early Monday when a car hit him as he was trying to cross a rural roadway in northeastern San Diego County, authorities said. The 2020 Nissan Sentra struck the pedestrian on Route 67 near Rancho De Oro Drive in Ramona about 1:15 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.
Smash-and-grab robbery at UTC shoe store leads to police pursuit
Three suspects wearing masks entered a shoe store at Westfield UTC shopping center on Sunday and started smashing displays with what appeared to be hammers, said San Diego Police Department Northern Division Capt. Erwin Manansala.
pacificsandiego.com
La Jolla’s Pacific Catch serving deep-water farmed fish
Fresh Catch, a San Francisco-based seafood restaurant chain with one location at Westfield UTC mall, is among the first in the country to serve the new sustainably raised Forever Oceans kampachi fish. Fresh Catch, a San Francisco-based seafood restaurant chain with one location at Westfield UTC mall, is among the...
You need to earn this much to buy a home in San Diego
It will surprise no one that it can cost an arm and a leg to purchase a home in a pricey town like San Diego or Los Angeles. But what may shock you is how much you need to earn annually to make home buying work. An analysis from the real estate site Redfin finds […]
La Jolla's Yamada House gets historic designation from San Diego board
The Muirlands home is named after landscape architect Joseph Yamada and his wife, civic activist Elizabeth Yamada, who lived there from 1973 until their deaths in 2020.
Car hits, seriously injures two at Lakeside truck-inspection checkpoint
Two people, one a California Highway Patrol employee, suffered major injuries Friday when a car struck them while they were staffing a commercial vehicle safety checkpoint in eastern San Diego County.
Argument between vendors leads to stabbing near Petco Park
An argument between a group of food vendors on Saturday led to one of them getting stabbed near Petco Park, according to the San Diego Police Department.
1 shot, another injured in attack at Mira Mesa park
One person was shot and another person was physically assaulted during an attack at Westview Park in Mira Mesa on Sunday, said San Diego Police Department Officer John Buttle.
iheart.com
Fire Destroys Historic Home in East County
JAMUL - Crews are working to contain a wildfire which broke out in the East County, destroying a piece of San Diego history. As of Thursday morning, the Willow Fire has burned about 10 acres near Jamul and is about 50 percent contained. Residents were concerned about the high winds...
CHP Sergeant Honored for Heroism – Entered Burning Car to Save Driver Following Oceanside Chase
Ten members of the California Highway Patrol this week received the highest honor the state can bestow upon an employee for their roles in saving lives in the community. One of them, Sgt. Patrick Bourassa, an officer at the time of the incident last year, was awarded for his actions during a high-speed pursuit in Oceanside on Interstate 5.
Firefighters Suffer Minor Injuries As Crews Stop 21-Acre Blaze South of Dulzura
Firefighters contained a blaze that started south of Dulzura Sunday and burned an estimated 21 acres, a Cal Fire spokesman said. Captain Thomas Shoots said the fire was first reported at 12:10 p.m. in remote terrain near Marron Valley Road and Otay Mountain Truck Trail, near the U.S.-Mexico border. Shoots...
Comments / 0