San Diego, CA

Escondido, November 20 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Victory Christian Academy football team will have a game with St. Joseph Academy on November 19, 2022, 19:30:00. 2022 CIF-SDS Div. VI (8 Player) Football Championship.
ESCONDIDO, CA
eastvillagetimes.com

Craig Smith is creatively leading SDSU’s recruiting efforts

Like all Group of Five (G5) schools, there are challenges to recruiting at San Diego State. Rather than complain about the uneven playing field, SDSU’s coaches compete. Due to the program’s success, increasing resources, and the skill of the staff, the Aztecs have risen to a level where they consistently beat Power Five schools for the services of student-athletes.
SAN DIEGO, CA
LAG Confidential

San Diego Wave FC 2022 Player Postmortem: Mia Gyau

Mia Gyau was a free agent signing out of Duke University for San Diego Wave FC in 2022. Part of a huge rookie contingent, Gyau comes from a family with extensive soccer experience — her grandfather, father and brother were all internationals — and from a good program like Duke, I think there was a hope she’d be ready for the pros right away.
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego weekly Reader

With the Rolling Stones 500 miles north of El Cajon

"We’re getting word that the free Rolling Stones concert planned for San Francisco is on,” the radio DJ said after spinning some platter. “The site is the Altamont Speedway some distance outside of the city, near a place called Livermore, and the time is tomorrow — December 6, 1969, a day that may possibly live in infamy. (Dec. 14, 1989)
EL CAJON, CA
Coast News

Maienschein wins sixth term as Bruce-Lane concedes race

REGION — Democratic incumbent Assemblymember Brian Maienschein will be the representative for California’s new 76th Assembly District after a week of ballot counting, with opponent Kristie Bruce-Lane officially conceding the race on Friday. Republican challenger Bruce-Lane started out with a lead on Maienschein on election night and the...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
Times of San Diego

Car Hits, Seriously Injures Man in Ramona

An unidentified man suffered serious injuries early Monday when a car hit him as he was trying to cross a rural roadway in northeastern San Diego County, authorities said. The 2020 Nissan Sentra struck the pedestrian on Route 67 near Rancho De Oro Drive in Ramona about 1:15 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.
RAMONA, CA
pacificsandiego.com

La Jolla’s Pacific Catch serving deep-water farmed fish

Fresh Catch, a San Francisco-based seafood restaurant chain with one location at Westfield UTC mall, is among the first in the country to serve the new sustainably raised Forever Oceans kampachi fish. Fresh Catch, a San Francisco-based seafood restaurant chain with one location at Westfield UTC mall, is among the...
SAN DIEGO, CA
iheart.com

Fire Destroys Historic Home in East County

JAMUL - Crews are working to contain a wildfire which broke out in the East County, destroying a piece of San Diego history. As of Thursday morning, the Willow Fire has burned about 10 acres near Jamul and is about 50 percent contained. Residents were concerned about the high winds...
SAN DIEGO, CA

