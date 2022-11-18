ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grayling, MI

Crawford County Avalanche

Briefs 11.24.2022

The Crawford County Sheriff’s Department will conduct a kick-off event for its Cops For Kids Christmas tree sale from 4-6 p.m. on Saturday, November 26, at the Grayling Tractor Supply parking lot. Event will feature Santa Claus and free doughnuts/hot chocolate. People can also meet local first responders during the event. The Christmas tree sale will be staffed from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sundays. People can purchase trees via the honor system on other days of the week.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, MI
Crawford County Avalanche

City approves tax abatement for Grayling Place Apartments

Council opts for 8-year exemption instead of 10 years for development at former Hospitality House site. The Grayling City Council approved a Grayling Place Apartments application for a tax abatement during a regular meeting on Monday, November 14, following a public hearing. According to City of Grayling officials, Grayling Place...
GRAYLING, MI

