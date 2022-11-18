Read full article on original website
The Crawford County Sheriff’s Department will conduct a kick-off event for its Cops For Kids Christmas tree sale from 4-6 p.m. on Saturday, November 26, at the Grayling Tractor Supply parking lot. Event will feature Santa Claus and free doughnuts/hot chocolate. People can also meet local first responders during the event. The Christmas tree sale will be staffed from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sundays. People can purchase trees via the honor system on other days of the week.
City approves tax abatement for Grayling Place Apartments
Council opts for 8-year exemption instead of 10 years for development at former Hospitality House site. The Grayling City Council approved a Grayling Place Apartments application for a tax abatement during a regular meeting on Monday, November 14, following a public hearing. According to City of Grayling officials, Grayling Place...
