The Crawford County Sheriff’s Department will conduct a kick-off event for its Cops For Kids Christmas tree sale from 4-6 p.m. on Saturday, November 26, at the Grayling Tractor Supply parking lot. Event will feature Santa Claus and free doughnuts/hot chocolate. People can also meet local first responders during the event. The Christmas tree sale will be staffed from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sundays. People can purchase trees via the honor system on other days of the week.

CRAWFORD COUNTY, MI ・ 18 HOURS AGO