ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raeford, NC

One of two Raeford fraudsters caught

By Hoke County Sheriff’s Office
The Robesonian
The Robesonian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PMKCa_0jGBiQj700
English.

RAEFORD — One of the two Raeford individuals who fraudulently used a debit card has been taken into custody.

On Nov. 17 Amy English was found and taken into custody without incident.

She was then transported to the Hoke County Detention Center and given a $3,500 secured bond.

On Monday, Hoke County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to Highway 401 for a fraud report. The victim reported that a debit card had been used several times by an unknown person.

After further investigation, detectives identified the individuals who used the card.

Warrants were subsequently obtained for English and Eric Johnson.

This investigation is on-going.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
sandhillssentinel.com

Deputies arrest woman on seven drug charges

Moore County deputies arrested a woman who lives out of county on seven drug charges over the weekend. Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields said in a news statement Angel Frink, of Spring Lake, is facing charges of two counts of possession with intent to sell and deliver schedule II controlled substance, felony possession of schedule II controlled substance, maintaining a vehicle/dwelling place for controlled substances, possession of marijuana up to ½ ounce, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
MOORE COUNTY, NC
columbuscountynews.com

Shots Fired at Hunters

Three hunters told the sheriff’s office they were fired on by a man in Cerro Gordo Sunday. Ryan Seth Floyd, Ronnie Dale Floyd, and Ethan Kittrell were hunting on property near Gowans Van Road, the sheriff’s office said. A male subject opened fire on the men around 10:50...
CERRO GORDO, NC
foxwilmington.com

Law enforcement pursues stolen vehicle across multiple counties

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – A representative with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol stated that a vehicle chase began at approximately 8 p.m. on U.S. 701 near N.C. 41 in Bladen County on Nov. 20. Per the statement, a deputy with the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office attempted to...
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
WECT

Bladen County man arrested for selling cocaine near day care facility

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) -The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office arrested 40-year-old Patrick Tremaine Rhodie after an investigation into the illegal sale and delivery of cocaine. Rhodie was arrested without incident on Friday. Nov. 18 on Slingsby Street in Elizabethtown. “The outstanding warrants stemmed from undercover controlled purchases of cocaine...
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
cbs17

BUSTED: Man trafficked meth, crack in Fayetteville, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — On Tuesday, the Fayetteville Police Department assisted the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office in arresting a man for drug trafficking. On Tuesday, the Fayetteville Police Department’s Campbellton District Community Employment Response Team (CERT) helped the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office find a wanted subject in Fayetteville.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
cbs17

Pedestrian hit in Fayetteville hospitalized, police investigating

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police are investigating after a pedestrian was hit Saturday morning. On Saturday at 11:45 a.m., officers with the Fayetteville Police Department were dispatched to a pedestrian-involved traffic accident near the intersection of Murchison Road and Blue Street. Police said the pedestrian was taken to...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
cbs17

Raeford woman facing multiple drug charges in Cumberland County

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Raeford woman was arrested for multiple drug charges, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said Narcotics Agents arrested 39-year-old Shamorrow Danyel Coleman on Thursday. Coleman is charged with possession with intent to manufacture, sell, or deliver cocaine, sell of Schedule II,...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NC
The Robesonian

The Robesonian

6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
995K+
Views
ABOUT

The Robesonian

 https://www.robesonian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy