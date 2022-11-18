One of two Raeford fraudsters caught

English.

RAEFORD — One of the two Raeford individuals who fraudulently used a debit card has been taken into custody.

On Nov. 17 Amy English was found and taken into custody without incident.

She was then transported to the Hoke County Detention Center and given a $3,500 secured bond.

On Monday, Hoke County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to Highway 401 for a fraud report. The victim reported that a debit card had been used several times by an unknown person.

After further investigation, detectives identified the individuals who used the card.

Warrants were subsequently obtained for English and Eric Johnson.

This investigation is on-going.