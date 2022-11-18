Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Her Family Believes She Was Set-Up. What Happened To Tameka Anderson?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedBaton Rouge, LA
Louisiana Mother Of Two Vanished On Her 35th Birthday. Where Is Nahendra Faye Davis?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedBaton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge Grocery Stores Selling Thanksgiving DinnerM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
SU Law Center to host expungement intake event
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Southern University Law Center is planning to host an expungement intake event. The event is planned for Tuesday, January 10, between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. at the Dr. Leo S. Butler Community Center located at 950 E. Washington Street in Baton Rouge. The...
Holiday Shopping Brawl Breaks Out at Mall of Louisiana
A video has surfaced on social media of a fight that took place at Mall of Louisiana in Baton Rouge. The fight seems to have taken place on Saturday (11/19/22). The brawl seems to have stemmed from a disagreement between two women, and during the altercation a man, and another woman joined the fight.
brproud.com
EBR Mayor Pro Tempore holds Turkey Drive in District 7 amid inflation crisis
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD0)–Families in the capital area have become recipients of some much-needed relief when it comes to Thanksgiving dinner. Baton Rouge’s District Seven community enjoyed a turkey giveaway Monday, November 21. Baton Rouge Resident, LaTesha Dorsey expressed appreciation for the event, telling BRProud, “I’m happy that,...
brproud.com
Baton Rouge native rapper TG Kommas provides local families in need with Thanksgiving staples
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – It’s the time of year when people are increasingly aware of those in need, and turkey giveaways are plentiful. But this year, even more people than usual find themselves financially strapped as a result of rising grocery prices. Thanksgiving is known as a...
Your First Look at Oxygen's Serial Killer Capital: Baton Rouge
For some, Baton Rouge is just the capital city of Louisiana. But for others, it's one of the darkest places in the country. The city's grim history is the subject of Oxygen's terrifying two-part...
WDSU
Louisiana Sports Hall of Famer, retired WDSU Sports Director Ro Brown shares Bayou Classic memories
NEW ORLEANS — Fans of the Southern Jaguars and Grambling Tigers are preparing to pour into the Big Easy for Bayou Classic. There are a number of events happening this week leading up to the football game on Saturday afternoon. The rivalry between these Louisiana universities highlights the importance of HBCUs.
Tainted Flyers in Baton Rouge Send Workers to Hospital
We are following a developing story out of Baton Rouge. WBRZ-TV reports that three people were sent to a hospital after coming into contact with flyers around 10 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 21. The flyers were reportedly dropped off in an overnight deposit box at the Investar Bank on Coursey...
NOLA.com
Former LSU Health chancellor lobbied for scholarships for his family, report finds
While he was chancellor of LSU Health in New Orleans, Larry Hollier violated university policy — and perhaps state ethics laws — by lobbying for special scholarships for his grandchildren and pressuring a program director to admit his grandson’s girlfriend, a recent LSU investigation found. Last year,...
postsouth.com
Sugarcane harvest robust, but outside challenges loom for Cora Texas
The 2022 harvest season could be a record-breaker for Cora Texas Manufacturing Co. in White Castle, but the turn of events outside the sugar industry could pose major challenges. Cora Texas projects a record amount of cane, between 37 and 39 tons per acre. It marks a 10 percent increase...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Ascension Parish Council discusses moving communications funds to recreation
The Ascension Parish Council and Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment debated an amendment to move funds from the communications budget to recreation during the Nov. 17 meeting held in Gonzales. Councilman Aaron Lawler proposed transferring $325,000 from the communications department budget into recreation. "Our communications budget has ballooned," said Lawler,...
KTBS
Conservative students, political scientist share insights on 2023 Republican governor candidates
The campaign trail for the 2023 governor’s race has officially started, especially for Republican politicians seeking to take control of the office from Gov. John Bel Edwards, set to end his second term next year. Only one candidate, Attorney General Jeff Landry, has officially started a race for the...
theadvocate.com
'The Chosen': Baton Rouge woman answers call to be among 'the 5,000' for Texas filming
Although even those who know Rose Burnside likely won't be able to pick her out when watching "The Chosen," she calls its filming one of the most beautiful experiences of her life. The Baton Rouge retiree, 56, was among the thousands, many from Louisiana, who made a pilgrimage to Midlothian,...
brproud.com
Popular Baton Rouge brunch restaurant catches fire
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to a restaurant on Perkins Road Friday night. Firefighters arrived at Sou Lou Restaurant at 9:30 p.m. and saw light smoke coming from a wall by the patio area. When firefighters cut into the wall, they found a patio heater that was too close to the wall.
4 Great Pizza Places in Louisiana
If you love eating pizza from time to time and you also happen to live in Louisiana, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Louisiana that are highly praised by local people for their delicious food.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Gaston's returns as barbecue, beer restaurant
Another transformation has graced the historic district of Donaldsonville. Gaston's BBQ and Beer restaurant at 418 Mississippi Street recently joined the Inn on the River hotel and The Columns on the River, which are owned by the David and Lydia Hambrick. The transformation coincides with the B. Lemann and Bro....
Former Louisiana Republican Senator Elbert Guillory arrested on DWI, no insurance charges
Former State Senator and Opelousas Attorney Elbert Guillory was taken into custody
Lake Charles American Press
Bayou Classic Christian Fellowship ready for big game
Next weekend the Grambling State Tigers and the Southern University Jaguars will square off in the New Orleans Superdome — and the bands will do battle. The party celebrating the most significant national game to feature historically black colleges starts early in Lake Charles. Today and Sunday mark the...
Sit and Eat Gumbo—Restaurants Voted Best in Lafayette
According to a recent online survey of folks in Acadiana, not Baton Rouge or New Orleans, these are the best restaurants to visit for a great bowl of gumbo.
thestadiumreviews.com
Tiger Stadium Food
Best Food at Tiger Stadium (LSU Tigers Football Stadium) Tiger Stadium is home to the LSU Tigers Football Team. The football stadium opened in 1924 at Baton Rouge, LA 70803. Over the years, the football arena has gone through numerous renovations to improve the gameday experience for fans, which includes updating the food and drink menu.
Two Louisiana Cities Make the List of Top 20 Places with Highest STD Rates
Some cities in the U.S. are dealing with high rates of sexually transmitted diseases. The latest numbers by InnerBody.com show two Louisiana cities among the top 20 in the nation. Experts say STDs are infections that are spread during sexual activity. Many of these diseases show up without any symptoms...
