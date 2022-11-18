ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

WAFB

SU Law Center to host expungement intake event

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Southern University Law Center is planning to host an expungement intake event. The event is planned for Tuesday, January 10, between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. at the Dr. Leo S. Butler Community Center located at 950 E. Washington Street in Baton Rouge. The...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

EBR Mayor Pro Tempore holds Turkey Drive in District 7 amid inflation crisis

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD0)–Families in the capital area have become recipients of some much-needed relief when it comes to Thanksgiving dinner. Baton Rouge’s District Seven community enjoyed a turkey giveaway Monday, November 21. Baton Rouge Resident, LaTesha Dorsey expressed appreciation for the event, telling BRProud, “I’m happy that,...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Ascension Parish Council discusses moving communications funds to recreation

The Ascension Parish Council and Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment debated an amendment to move funds from the communications budget to recreation during the Nov. 17 meeting held in Gonzales. Councilman Aaron Lawler proposed transferring $325,000 from the communications department budget into recreation. "Our communications budget has ballooned," said Lawler,...
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
brproud.com

Popular Baton Rouge brunch restaurant catches fire

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to a restaurant on Perkins Road Friday night. Firefighters arrived at Sou Lou Restaurant at 9:30 p.m. and saw light smoke coming from a wall by the patio area. When firefighters cut into the wall, they found a patio heater that was too close to the wall.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Gaston's returns as barbecue, beer restaurant

Another transformation has graced the historic district of Donaldsonville. Gaston's BBQ and Beer restaurant at 418 Mississippi Street recently joined the Inn on the River hotel and The Columns on the River, which are owned by the David and Lydia Hambrick. The transformation coincides with the B. Lemann and Bro....
DONALDSONVILLE, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Bayou Classic Christian Fellowship ready for big game

Next weekend the Grambling State Tigers and the Southern University Jaguars will square off in the New Orleans Superdome — and the bands will do battle. The party celebrating the most significant national game to feature historically black colleges starts early in Lake Charles. Today and Sunday mark the...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
thestadiumreviews.com

Tiger Stadium Food

Best Food at Tiger Stadium (LSU Tigers Football Stadium) Tiger Stadium is home to the LSU Tigers Football Team. The football stadium opened in 1924 at Baton Rouge, LA 70803. Over the years, the football arena has gone through numerous renovations to improve the gameday experience for fans, which includes updating the food and drink menu.
BATON ROUGE, LA

