SCC program to introduces high schoolers to career fields

Thinking about potential careers can be stressful for busy high schoolers, according to Blaise Winter, a ninth grader from Tri-City United High School.

"Today, I've been thinking really hard about a career that I'm trying to pursue," Winter said. "I've thought of a path to get there, which I've never been able to focus on long enough to do. … So I just had enough time today to think about it."

Winter was among the ninth graders who visited South Central College's Faribault Campus Friday for the Career Navigator Program. The goal is to introduce kids to a wide array of career options and the steps to get their foot in the door, according to Laura Attenberger, SCC's career and technical education coordinator and interim dean of health sciences.

"The kids get about 15 minutes with each presenter and learn a little bit more about that career field," Attenberger said. "They're able to ask questions and do some hands-on activities and get exposure to some career fields that they may not know about or they may have an interest in."

Nearly 30 high schools across the region are participating by sending their nearly 2,700 ninth graders to South Central College to learn from 12 presenters about their respective career fields and the pathways to entry into those fields. The program takes place at both SCC campuses, Faribault and Mankato.

In addition to Tri-City United High School, students from New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva High School participated in the program on Friday. Faribault High School will send 275 students to SCC for the program on Friday, Dec. 2.

The Career Navigator Program began in 2017 and is funded through a federal grant.

Five years later, Attenberger said it is proving to have an impact.

"Last year, an instructor asked a student how they heard about their program and they said that they'd heard about it through the Career Navigator Program," she said. "So there are students that are now starting to come onto campus because of some of the exploration activities that they had experienced through the program."

While the program has brought kids to SCC, not all the career fields highlighted in the program require a college degree. Kim Mueller, another career and technical education coordinator at SCC, explained this aspect of the program.

"There are presenters here from the trades, entry-level jobs; there's lots of backgrounds for students to explore," she said. "It's not just saying that, if you do this, these are the majors that you can do at SCC. It's just: here's all the great opportunities that are out there; consider what might be a good path for you."

SCC leaders decided to do the program with ninth graders so they'd have plenty of time to take the preparatory classes they'll need.

Career Navigator Assistant Lynn Waterbury asked students about their dream job, then led them in brainstorming ways to make it a career.

Winter, whose dream job is to be a singer/songwriter, was in Waterbury's session. They riffed off one another about the steps to make that a reality.

First, Winter mentioned the need to maintain a social-media presence in the music industry and finding other, already established artists to collaborate with. Waterbury used this as an opportunity to discuss networking.

"So, networking is huge," she said. "And if you're going to be a singer/songwriter, you'll have to find a club to play in, a producer who can hopefully set you up with a label and a marketer."

Winter interjected, "There's a saying: it's never a one-man band."

"Exactly," Waterbury responded. "They've always got a group of people around them. So, everybody kinda has a different job. … Because it can be exhausting and daunting, managing all that stuff yourself."