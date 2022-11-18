Wege Prize 2023 Announces Record 250 Diverse Global Competitors to Create Innovative, Sustainable Solutions

Read full article on original website
Related
csengineermag.com
Simpson Strong-Tie Employees Around the World Participate in Annual Day of Service
Pleasanton, CA — Simpson Strong-Tie, the leader in engineered structural connectors and building solutions, hosted “Do What You Can Day” on Wednesday, November 2, its annual day dedicated to giving back to the community. More than 1,000 employees in North America, the Pacific Rim and Vietnam participated...
csengineermag.com
Quick Fitting Highlights its Push to Connect Electrical Fittings
East Providence, RI – Quick Fitting, a leading manufacturer of quick connection technology for plumbing, electrical, industrial, municipal, and OEM applications, highlights its push to connect Quick Fitting Electrical connectors, which make Quick Fitting’s quick connection technology available for electrical connections. QuickFitting Electrical delivers easy, one-hand use connections for PVC Rigid Schedule 40 and 80 conduits.
Lamborghini Hosted Movember-Themed Road Rallies Across America to Raise Money for Men’s Health
If you see an unusually high number of moustaches this month, thank the charity Movember, founded to support men’s health initiatives. To this end, the nonprofit organization has partnered with supercar manufacturer Automobili Lamborghini to send fundraising and awareness into overdrive, benefitting men of all ages. The Raging Bull has been quite, well, bullish in representing Movember, embellishing various models with prominent decal moustaches and sending them out on Bull Run parades around the world. And the partnership has grown in the second year of collaboration, with the main US rally—in Austin, Tex.—seeing double the number of participating vehicles compared to...
csengineermag.com
RedTeam Software Ranked as an Industry Leader by Multiple Prominent Publications
RedTeam Software recently received several recognitions from well-respected business and industry publications, affirming the company’s position as one of the leading providers of technology solutions for the construction industry. The Software Report has named RedTeam’s Director of Software Engineering, Carmen Christina Snyder, to its list of Top 50 Women...
csengineermag.com
COWI to support Equinor’s energy transition
To fulfill the Paris Agreement and become carbon-neutral by 2050, the world has started a decisive global transition to low carbon and renewable energy, with offshore wind at the centre of the revolution. Thanks to our technical leadership within offshore wind, COWI is at the heart of this transition and has just been awarded a master service agreement (MSA) by Norwegian energy major Equinor, which is planning to build a 12-16 GW renewables portfolio by 2030. The MSA has three elements: making personnel available for Equinor projects; delivering independent studies, reviews and verifications; and engineering scopes of work.
Comments / 0