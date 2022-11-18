ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

NFL: Dallas Cowboys at Los Angeles Chargers

By Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
News-Herald
News-Herald
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AYkbh_0jGBUAzJ00

Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott to play at Vikings

Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott is back in the lineup as Dallas heads into a Week 11 matchup with the Minnesota Vikings. Head coach Mike McCarthy said Friday that Elliott's knee is no longer hindering his lateral movement or short-area explosiveness. "I anticipate him going," McCarthy said of Elliott's return from a three-week absence that included the Cowboys' bye week. Tony Pollard is leading the NFL with 6.0 yards per carry among running backs with at least 100 carries in 2022. He has four touchdowns in the past two games, clearing 100 rushing yards against the Bears (131) and Packers (115). Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said Elliott is the starter because he brings something to the offense that most defense can't consistently contend with. "We are a better team when we've got him and got him available. Defenses are well aware, more than anybody, of his impact and his availability," Jones said in a radio interview Friday. "I'm glad to have him back, and it does look like he's gonna be available (Sunday)." Elliott, who is averaging 4.1 yards a carry, has 443 rushing yards and four TDs on the ground. McCarthy said defensive end Demarcus Lawrence (foot, knee) and linebacker Anthony Barr (hamstring) would also be available at Minnesota. Barr did not play last week at Green Bay. --Field Level Media

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News-Herald

NFL: Detroit Lions at New York Giants

Nov 20, 2022; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson (17) breaks a tackle by Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) during the second half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
NEW YORK STATE
News-Herald

Better call OBJ? Giants WR Wan'Dale Robinson has torn ACL

Giants wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson is out for the season and likely part of offseason workouts with a torn right ACL, head coach Brian Daboll confirmed on Monday as New York opens a short week of preparation for a Thanksgiving game with the Dallas Cowboys. Robinson caught nine passes for 100 yards on Sunday before he left the loss to the Detroit Lions. He ends his rookie season with 23 catches for 227 yards with one score in six games (three starts). ...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
News-Herald

Bears QB Justin Fields (shoulder) is OK, maybe, per coach

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields is day-to-day with a sore left shoulder and could receive more rest this week. Bears head coach Matt Eberflus wouldn't dismiss the possibility that Fields suffered a season-ending injury. He said the option of further testing is available if Fields hasn't recovered by the time Wednesday's practice begins. Fields underwent an MRI exam to confirm no major damage was sustained to his non-throwing shoulder on...
CHICAGO, IL
News-Herald

Report: Backup QB Colt McCoy to start Monday for Cardinals

Colt McCoy will start at quarterback on Monday night when the Arizona Cardinals meet the San Francisco 49ers in Mexico City, NFL Network reported. Starter Kyler Murray took limited reps in practice this week because of a hamstring injury. McCoy also was limited by a knee injury on Thursday but had no designation on the final injury report. Murray was designated as questionable and apparently will miss his second straight...
News-Herald

Cowboys set table for East run as Giants come knocking

Winning the NFC East becomes a longshot with a loss on Thanksgiving Day, hiking the stakes for the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants. Dallas has won 10 of the past 11 over their rivals, who meet for the second time this season following a 23-16 Cowboys' victory on Sept. 26 at East Rutherford, N.J. The rematch arrives as the Cowboys host a game on Thanksgiving for the 45th consecutive...
DALLAS, TX
News-Herald

Robert Saleh: Jets yet to decide QB1 after Zach Wilson clunker

With Zach Wilson firmly under the microscope in the Big Apple, New York Jets coach Robert Saleh told reporters Monday afternoon that he has yet to decide who will start at quarterback Sunday against the Chicago Bears. Wilson had his worst performance of the season Sunday in a 10-3 loss to the New England Patriots. The second-year quarterback completed 9 of 22 passes for just 77 yards and ran three times for 26 yards. ...
NEW YORK STATE
News-Herald

49ers-Cardinals in Mexico: Preview, Prop Picks, Prediction

The San Francisco 49ers and Arizona Cardinals will meet in Mexico City on Monday night, 17 years after the NFC West rivals clashed in the first regular-season NFL game played outside of the United States. Nearly 90,000 fans are expected at Estadio Azteca, with the 49ers a consensus 10-point favorite. San Francisco (5-4) is seeking a third consecutive win that would vault the team into a first-place tie in the...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
News-Herald

Texans, Panthers, Bears top current 2023 NFL Draft order

If the season ended Monday night in Mexico, the Houston Texans would comfortably hold the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. The Texans (1-8-1) hold the top pick based on win-loss records through Week 11, ahead of the Carolina Panthers (3-8) and Chicago Bears (3-8). Houston would also pick seventh, a selection owed the Texans as part of the Deshaun Watson trade with the Cleveland Browns (3-7). ...
HOUSTON, TX
News-Herald

Report: Bears QB Justin Fields to have MRI on shoulder

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields will have an MRI on his left shoulder Monday, NFL Network reported. He sustained the injury to his non-throwing shoulder on Sunday but played every snap in a 27-24 loss at Atlanta. "The pain right now is pretty bad," Fields said after the game. Fields completed 14 of 21 passes...
CHICAGO, IL
News-Herald

Kickoff king: Cordarrelle Patterson sets record with ninth TD return

Atlanta Falcons dynamo Cordarrelle Patterson set an NFL record on Sunday after posting his ninth career kickoff return for a touchdown. Patterson caught the ball three yards deep in the end zone and raced up the middle en route to a 103-yard return for a touchdown in the second quarter against the visiting Chicago Bears. Patterson previously shared the NFL record with Josh Cribbs and Leon Washington. --Field Level Media
ATLANTA, GA
News-Herald

Streaking Lions chase four in a row, brace for Bills

Heading into November, the Detroit Lions resembled a train wreck. Entering their traditional Thanksgiving Day game, the Lions are suddenly on the fast track to playing meaningful games in December. Their hopes of entering the playoff picture could quickly be derailed when they host the powerful Buffalo Bills (7-3). Detroit (4-6) comes into the game with a three-game winning streak, including a convincing 31-18 road triumph over the New York...
DETROIT, MI
News-Herald

Syndication: Detroit Free Press

Lions quarterback Jared Goff, left, and receiver Jameson Williams play walk off the field after playing catch after practice during minicamp on Thursday, June 9, 2022, in Allen Park. Lions
DETROIT, MI
News-Herald

Lions first-round WR Jameson Williams practices Monday

Rookie wide receiver Jameson Williams took the field for practice with the Detroit Lions on Monday, marking the debut of the 12th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. The Lions have 21 days to activate Williams from non-football injury list (NFI) to the active roster. Williams, 21, started the season on the NFI list, rehabbing a torn ACL suffered in the College Football Playoff championship game while playing for...
DETROIT, MI
News-Herald

Report: NFLPA claims collusion over guaranteed contracts

The NFL Players Association alleges the league and its teams colluded to keep players from receiving fully guaranteed contracts. In a report published Tuesday, The Athletic said that on Oct. 20, NFL general counsel Jeff Pash sent a confidential memo to team executive leadership notifying them that the NFL had filed the claim. The memo, obtained by The Athletic, includes comments from the NFLPA's filing. The basis centers around quarterback...
News-Herald

News-Herald

Lenoir City, TN
717
Followers
2K+
Post
51K+
Views
ABOUT

News-Herald has been serving the Loudon County area of East Tennessee since 1885 with the most comprehensive local news and advertising in the Loudon County area.

 https://www.news-herald.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy