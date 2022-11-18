ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Democrats Give Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts An Ultimatum

Top Democrats on the House and Senate Judiciary Committees demanded on Sunday that Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts comply with their investigation into the court’s refusal to abide by ethics laws. And if the court continues to suggest it’s not serious about policing itself, Congress will step in,...
Adam Schiff slams Kevin McCarthy after he promises to remove 3 prominent Dems from their committees: 'He will do whatever Marjorie Taylor Greene wants him to do'

Rep. Adam Schiff criticized House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy for vowing to remove three Democrats from their committee assignments if elected speaker. McCarthy has his sights set on removing Rep. Ilhan Omar, who is on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, and Reps. Adam Schiff and Eric Swalwell, who are on the House Intelligence Committee, from their assignments, according to USA Today.
One day after asking the Supreme Court to save its student-loan forgiveness plan, the Biden administration started notifying applicants they've been approved

One day after asking the Supreme Court to save its student-loan forgiveness plan, the Biden administration has started notifying some applicants they've been approved. On Saturday, the Department of Education began sending emails to borrowers, alerting them of their debt relief approval, and also providing details about lawsuits that are delaying implementation of the program.
