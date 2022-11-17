ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
spectrumnews1.com

Sheriff-elect Robert Luna announces transition team

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Newly elected as the next sheriff of Los Angeles County, Robert Luna Friday announced the leaders he has appointed to his transition team. Luna's term as sheriff will begin Dec. 5, following voters' decision to oust incumbent Sheriff Alex Villanueva after a single term. Before the former chief of police in Long Beach takes on his new role, Luna said his transition team in Los Angeles will assist in preparing the department for the leadership change.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Intersection dedicated in honor of record-setting voter registrar

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — An intersection near Canter's Deli in the Fairfax district was dedicated Sunday as Sylvia Levin Democracy Square in honor of the late record-setting volunteer voter registrar. Levin was recognized by the Secretary of State's Office, Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk, U.S. House of Representatives and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Arrest made in alleged assault after Dodger Stadium concert

LOS ANGELES (AP) — One person has been arrested in connection with an alleged assault on a couple in the Dodger Stadium parking lot after an Elton John concert last week, a police spokesperson said Sunday. Video showing portions of an altercation was posted on the TMZ celebrity news...
spectrumnews1.com

Quilting exhibit at Skirball stitches together art, activism

LOS ANGELES — From functional articles of comfort and warmth to beloved family heirlooms to stirring pieces that weave art and activism, the "Fabric of a Nation" exhibit, now on display at the Skirball Cultural Center, represents some 300 years of quilting history. “Quilts are embedded in the American...
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

LASD: Cadet injured by SUV in ‘grave condition’

WHITTIER, Calif. (CNS) — One of the four Los Angeles County law enforcement cadets critically injured by an SUV while on a training run in South Whittier last Wednesday has suffered setbacks and is in "grave condition," sheriff's officials said Sunday. The cadet was identified as Alejandro Martinez by...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy