Las Vegas, NV

The Independent

FBI mysteriously raids homes linked to Area 51 conspiracy website

An Area 51 researcher who runs a website dedicated to the secretive military base is looking for answers after federal agents kicked in the doors of two of his properties and confiscated his phones, drones, memory sticks and camera equipment. Air Force and FBI agents raided Joerg Arnu’s homes in Las Vegas and Rachel, a small town bordering the secretive military base in the Nevada desert, on 3 November.Mr Arnu told 8 News Now that officers held him at gunpoint as they searched his Rachel home, while his girlfriend was detained at the Las Vegas property. Since 1999, he has...
LAS VEGAS, NV
LAS VEGAS, NV
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Independent

Police reveal key new detail in Idaho college murders 911 call as ‘private party’ ruled out as suspect

Police have offered their latest update on the investigation into the murder of four University of Idaho students last weekend, though details like a suspect, murder weapon, or motive remain illusive.Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin were believed to have been killed in the early morning hours of 13 November at an off-campus residence.Moscow, Idaho police announced on Saturday that an anonymous “private party” drove Goncalves and Mogen home. (Police had previously described them taking an Uber home.)“At this time, detectives have investigated the private party driver who took Kaylee and Madison home on November 13th...
MOSCOW, ID
CBS Sacramento

Waitresses among 9 killed in massacre at bar; cartel messages left behind

Nine people are dead, including four women, after gunmen burst into a bar and opened fire in the violence-wracked Mexican state of Guanajuato, authorities said Thursday.It was at least the third such bar massacre in as many months in Guanajuato, where a local gang is fighting a turf war with Jalisco cartel. The common denominator in the attacks is that the assailants have simply tried to kill everyone in the bars, including waitresses.In the attack Wednesday night in the town of Apaseo el Alto, the attackers left hand-written posters on the blood-covered floor of the bar. The messages were signed...
MilitaryTimes

SEAL sentenced in Green Beret’s death has conviction overturned

A Navy SEAL sentenced to 10 years for involuntary manslaughter in the asphyxiation death of a Green Beret has had his conviction set aside after a military appellate court found he was denied the chance to cross-examine a “key government witness” ― one of the other defendants in the case.
NORFOLK, VA
MilitaryTimes

Ex-contractor pleads guilty in forklift death of Air Force doctor

An ex-military contractor pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter yesterday for accidentally killing an Air Force doctor two years ago with a forklift at Al Dhafra Airbase in the United Arab Emirates. Ari Taylor, 32, was distracted on his cell phone while operating a forklift when he struck and killed Capt....
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Police launch new probe into murder of six-year-old JonBenet Ramsey

Police are starting a new investigation into the murder of six-year-old JonBenet Ramsey in Boulder, Colorado, almost three decades after her death became global news in late 1996. The Colorado Cold Case Review Team is looking into the 26-year-old case with the support of Boulder Police.“Since JonBenet’s murder, detectives have investigated leads stemming from more than 21,000 tips, letters, and emails. We have travelled to 19 states to interview or speak with more than 1,000 individuals,” the department said in a statement on Wednesday. More than 160 people came under investigation at the time of JonBenet’s death, and claims...
BOULDER, CO

