Samantha Moreno-Rodriguez: sentenced to life in prison for murdering 7-year-old autistic sonLavinia ThompsonLas Vegas, NV
The US Government's Secret Airline That Flies To Area 51Matt LillywhiteLas Vegas, NV
Blueface Arrested for Attempted MurderTruflix Network
Las Vegas witness captures green lights over casinoRoger MarshLas Vegas, NV
FBI mysteriously raids homes linked to Area 51 conspiracy website
An Area 51 researcher who runs a website dedicated to the secretive military base is looking for answers after federal agents kicked in the doors of two of his properties and confiscated his phones, drones, memory sticks and camera equipment. Air Force and FBI agents raided Joerg Arnu’s homes in Las Vegas and Rachel, a small town bordering the secretive military base in the Nevada desert, on 3 November.Mr Arnu told 8 News Now that officers held him at gunpoint as they searched his Rachel home, while his girlfriend was detained at the Las Vegas property. Since 1999, he has...
Gizmodo
FBI, Air Force Agents Mysteriously Raid House of Guy Who Runs Area 51 Blog
Earlier this month, agents from both the FBI and the U.S. Air Force raided multiple homes belonging to a man who runs a little-known blog about Area 51. That man, Joerg Arnu, said the swarm of federal agents in riot gear busted into his primary residence, handcuffed him, then marched him outside to wait in the freezing cold while they rifled through his apartment and took pretty much every piece of electronic equipment that he owned.
Air Force, FBI reportedly raid home of Area 51 website owner: 'Completely unnecessary'
Law enforcement authorities have reportedly raided the homes of a Nevada man who operated a website that published information on the secretive Area 51 military base.
Area 51 Researcher Claims FBI Tore His Home Apart in ‘Humiliating’ Raid: Report
An Area 51 researcher is speaking out about how the FBI allegedly tore his two Nevada homes apart during a “humiliating” raid. According to The Sun, the Area 51 researcher, named Joerg Arnu, claimed that the FBI and U.S. Air Force raided his Las Vegas and Rachel homes and seized all his computers. Arnu notably runs the Dreamland Resort website, which is dedicated to the goings on at the military base in Nevada. However, he told the media outlet that he was subjected to a humiliating raid.
Police reveal key new detail in Idaho college murders 911 call as ‘private party’ ruled out as suspect
Police have offered their latest update on the investigation into the murder of four University of Idaho students last weekend, though details like a suspect, murder weapon, or motive remain illusive.Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin were believed to have been killed in the early morning hours of 13 November at an off-campus residence.Moscow, Idaho police announced on Saturday that an anonymous “private party” drove Goncalves and Mogen home. (Police had previously described them taking an Uber home.)“At this time, detectives have investigated the private party driver who took Kaylee and Madison home on November 13th...
Mystery man in final video with murdered Idaho students has been identified and is 'cooperating with police'
The man who was filmed with two of the four murdered Idaho students in their last hours has been 'identified' and is 'cooperating with police,' according to one of the victims' sisters. The young man's name has not yet been made public but he was he was filmed walking up...
Scott Peterson finally moved off California’s death row
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Scott Peterson has been moved off death row more than two years after the California Supreme Court overturned his death sentence for killing his pregnant wife two decades ago, corrections officials said Monday. Peterson was moved last week from San Quentin State Prison north of...
University of Idaho killings: Chilling new details emerge in quadruple homicide on college campus
Police in Moscow, Idaho, released details of the deaths of four University of Idaho students, with investigators saying they've "never seen anything like this."
DNA Ties California Man To 2011 Killings Of Teen And Woman Whose Bodies Were Dumped By L.A. Freeways
Geovanni Borjas, 37, was implicated in the 2011 killings of Michelle Lozano, 17, and Bree’Anna Guzman, 22, after investigators collected DNA from his saliva when he spit on a sidewalk. DNA extracted from a man’s saliva found on a sidewalk was key in securing a conviction in the separate...
'Loudmouth' Capitol rioter who said elected officials were 'all going to be executed' sentenced to 4 years in prison
A Memphis man who filmed himself inside the Capitol on Jan. 6 was sentenced to 4 years in prison. Matthew Bledsoe was convicted by a jury in July on several Capitol riot charges. More than 900 people have been arrested on Capitol riot charges, and more than 400 have pleaded...
Waitresses among 9 killed in massacre at bar; cartel messages left behind
Nine people are dead, including four women, after gunmen burst into a bar and opened fire in the violence-wracked Mexican state of Guanajuato, authorities said Thursday.It was at least the third such bar massacre in as many months in Guanajuato, where a local gang is fighting a turf war with Jalisco cartel. The common denominator in the attacks is that the assailants have simply tried to kill everyone in the bars, including waitresses.In the attack Wednesday night in the town of Apaseo el Alto, the attackers left hand-written posters on the blood-covered floor of the bar. The messages were signed...
California elementary teacher arrested after hiding missing teen for 2 years, police say
Officers with the Rancho Cordova Police Department arrested 61-year-old Holga Castillo Olivares in connection to the disappearance of Michael Ramirez.
FBI Launches Investigation Into Death Of Shanquella Robinson
According to USA Today, the Federal Bureau of Investigations has launched an investigation into the mysterious death of 25-year-old Shanquella Robinson. Robinson was found dead on Oct. 29 inside a villa in San Jose del Cabo, Mexico, after going on vacation with a group of friends. A graphic video of...
Sen. Kelly asks feds to halt Salton Sea project funding until California gives up more Colorado River water
WASHINGTON D.C., DC — Arizona Senator Mark Kelly is calling on federal officials to halt funding for California's Salton Sea project until the state gives up more of its Colorado River Water, a letter from the senator said Tuesday. The letter, sent to the U.S. Secretary of the Interior...
Members Of A Canadian Family Were Being Killed Off One By One — Who Was Behind The Attacks?
When Bill Harrison was found dead in his bathroom, authorities believed he died of natural causes. But just over a year later, his wife, Bridget Harrison, was found dead at the bottom of the stairs. Investigators believed once again that it was nothing more than a tragic coincidence — but...
MilitaryTimes
SEAL sentenced in Green Beret’s death has conviction overturned
A Navy SEAL sentenced to 10 years for involuntary manslaughter in the asphyxiation death of a Green Beret has had his conviction set aside after a military appellate court found he was denied the chance to cross-examine a “key government witness” ― one of the other defendants in the case.
There are nearly 200 missing Native Americans from New Mexico and the Navajo Nation. The FBI is working to tackle unsolved cases
The crisis has spurred the FBI into action enlisting the agency's intelligence resources best known for fighting crime and terrorism to create a master database of missing Native Americans.
Oath Keepers lawyer and federal judge in screaming match in court over US Capitol riot case
A conversation between a federal judge and a lawyer for one of the Oath Keepers charged with seditious conspiracy ended in a screaming match on Wednesday, when the lawyer suggested she would argue at trial that her client deleted evidence after the riot because he was directed to by another lawyer.
MilitaryTimes
Ex-contractor pleads guilty in forklift death of Air Force doctor
An ex-military contractor pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter yesterday for accidentally killing an Air Force doctor two years ago with a forklift at Al Dhafra Airbase in the United Arab Emirates. Ari Taylor, 32, was distracted on his cell phone while operating a forklift when he struck and killed Capt....
Police launch new probe into murder of six-year-old JonBenet Ramsey
Police are starting a new investigation into the murder of six-year-old JonBenet Ramsey in Boulder, Colorado, almost three decades after her death became global news in late 1996. The Colorado Cold Case Review Team is looking into the 26-year-old case with the support of Boulder Police.“Since JonBenet’s murder, detectives have investigated leads stemming from more than 21,000 tips, letters, and emails. We have travelled to 19 states to interview or speak with more than 1,000 individuals,” the department said in a statement on Wednesday. More than 160 people came under investigation at the time of JonBenet’s death, and claims...
