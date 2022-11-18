Read full article on original website
State audit reveals ‘blatant lack of management’ of spending at Toppenish School District
TOPPENISH, Wash. – The Office of the Washington State Auditor released an audit of the Toppenish School District detailing a list of serious concerns about the superintendent’s spending, the school district’s failure to hold him accountable and at least one finding that says their financial practices broke state law. “This audit really revealed that there was a lot of mismanagement and...
Tri-Cities pizza restaurant to pay $11,000 for refusing service to disabled customer
They could face up to $75,000 in fines if they fail to take corrective action.
WA AG Ferguson Positioning for Gov Run by Getting Tough on Crime?
WA State Attorney General Bob Ferguson's office over the weekend trumpeted about taking steps to keep a violent sex offender behind bars. Ferguson advises jury to keep man in prison in Walla Walla. According to the AG's office:. "A Walla Walla County jury denied release to a sexually violent predator...
Jury denies release of Walla Walla child rapist
WALLA WALLA, Wash. — A jury in Walla Walla County denied the release of a convicted child rapist after the Washington Attorney General’s Office proved that the man remains dangerous. Justin Mackey, 42, was convicted of three counts of first-degree child rape in Walla Walla County in 1993....
Shop burned in fire north of Pasco
PASCO, Wash. — A detached shop was severely damaged during a fire just north of Pasco Tuesday morning, Nov. 22. The fire on the 5100 block of Janet Road was reported to emergency personnel just before 7 a.m. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office was among responding agencies and said everyone got out and no one was injured....
Tri-City Herald death notices Nov. 18-19, 2022
Death notices for Kennewick, Pasco, Richland and the Yakima Valley.
Alert | Thousands of workers sent home as Tri-Cities waits for freezing rain, maybe snow
Hanford workers were sent home in staggered shifts to help with traffic congestion.
Anticipated Groundbreaking For New Tri-Cities Animal Shelter is Soon!
The time is finally here for the new Tri-Cities Animal Shelter Groundbreaking. It's been a long time in the works and it's happening next Wednesday, November 30th. A special Groundbreaking ceremony will be at 10 am at 1312 South 18th Avenue. According to a press release from the City of Pasco:
IN BASKET: Six join Farm Workers medical-dental clinic staff
The Yakima Valley Farm Workers Clinic’s Yakima Medical-Dental facility has added new staff:. Dr. Burton Masem, a primary care provider, received his doctor of medicine degree from George Washington University in Washington, D.C. Dr. Don Nguyen, a primary care provider, received his doctor of osteopathic medicine degree from Pacific...
Old Welch juice plant to serve as intake for future Behavioral Health and Recovery Center
“We are going to have less crime, lower jail and court costs, lower hospital costs and shorter waiting times in hospital and emergency rooms because frequent overdose cases should go down.”
Here’s The Real Reason For Purple Streetlights in Richland
Chances are you've seen purple streetlights in Tri-Cities, namely Richland. What's the cause of this? Is it an awareness campaign? Is it a new technology? If you drive under one of these streetlights, you may notice that it works like a black light, making parts of your clothes shine in iridescent neon.
Majority of Grant and Douglas counties to get 'iced over' by freezing rain early Tuesday; light snow expected
EPHRATA - Meteorologists with the National Weather Service are predicting treacherous travel conditions early Tuesday in Grant, Douglas and Chelan counties due to widespread freezing rain. One-hundredth of an inch to one-tenth of an inch of ice accumulation is expected across most of Grant and Douglas counties. The immediate Wenatchee...
Locati Farms counters higher costs, supply shortages
Locati Farms, a Walla Walla, Washington, sweet onion grower, adapts to challenges by changing growing practices and using technology to improve the quality of the region’s namesake onion. For more than a century, Locati Farms – now in its fourth generation – has grown sweet onions in the foothills of eastern Washington’s Blue Mountains.
Benton County Sheriff's patrol leads to arrest of man wanted by Richland police
BENTON COUNTY, Wash.- A Benton County Sheriff's Deputy patrolling near Mayo Drive and Highway 224 on the morning of November, 22, spotted a silver Hyundai driven by a male suspect wanted by Richland Police. The Deputy attempted to stop the car, but the driver sped away. According to the Benton...
A Short Drive To The Cheapest Gas in The Valley
If you're filling up the tank on this Monday gas prices are down in Yakima. According to GasBuddy prices are down 11.9 cents a gallon selling for an average of $4.40 per gallon. GasBuddy officials say prices in Yakima are 22.6 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 62.5 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
Sovereign Citizen? Kennewick man’s plates say he doesn’t need a license. Police disagree
Pasco police are also looking for drivers in dramatic Saturday crash.
West Richland Once Battled Over Two Town Names, Can You Name Them?
West Richland Once Fought Over Two Different Names, Can You Name Them?. It's interesting that West Richland Washington residents once fought over the naming of the town and what is more interesting is that the residents rejected both names in the end. Who Is Carl Heminger In West Richland Washington...
Former Ellensburg resident and CWU grad dies in the line of duty while on patrol for Bellevue Police
BELLEVUE - A 34-year-old Bellevue police officer with ties to Ellensburg died in the line of duty on Monday. The Bellevue Police Department says Jordan Jackson was on his patrol motorcycle in the 500 block of Bellevue Way SE when he was hit by a white car. Jackson was transported...
Here’s How to Help Kids in Tri-Cities This Christmas
For the last 23 years, local businesses and radio stations in the Tri-Cities have come together to make Christmas special for local kids in need with the annual 'Christmas For Children' toy drive and event. The goal is to fill the Ben Franklin Toy Trolley with new unwrapped toys for...
Warning Comes After Kids Reported Bicycling On Moses Lake
The Grant County Sheriff's Office is asking the public to stay off of lakes that are starting to freeze. An advisory was issued Monday afternoon after deputies answered a call of kids riding bicycles on an icy part of Moses Lake. Deputies say there's a risk of falling through the...
