Franklin County, WA

YakTriNews.com

State audit reveals ‘blatant lack of management’ of spending at Toppenish School District

TOPPENISH, Wash. – The Office of the Washington State Auditor released an audit of the Toppenish School District detailing a list of serious concerns about the superintendent’s spending, the school district’s failure to hold him accountable and at least one finding that says their financial practices broke state law. “This audit really revealed that there was a lot of mismanagement and...
TOPPENISH, WA
YakTriNews.com

Shop burned in fire north of Pasco

  PASCO, Wash. — A detached shop was severely damaged during a fire just north of Pasco Tuesday morning, Nov. 22.   The fire on the 5100 block of Janet Road was reported to emergency personnel just before 7 a.m.   The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office was among responding agencies and said everyone got out and no one was injured....
PASCO, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

IN BASKET: Six join Farm Workers medical-dental clinic staff

The Yakima Valley Farm Workers Clinic’s Yakima Medical-Dental facility has added new staff:. Dr. Burton Masem, a primary care provider, received his doctor of medicine degree from George Washington University in Washington, D.C. Dr. Don Nguyen, a primary care provider, received his doctor of osteopathic medicine degree from Pacific...
YAKIMA, WA
ifiberone.com

Majority of Grant and Douglas counties to get 'iced over' by freezing rain early Tuesday; light snow expected

EPHRATA - Meteorologists with the National Weather Service are predicting treacherous travel conditions early Tuesday in Grant, Douglas and Chelan counties due to widespread freezing rain. One-hundredth of an inch to one-tenth of an inch of ice accumulation is expected across most of Grant and Douglas counties. The immediate Wenatchee...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, WA
vegetablegrowersnews.com

Locati Farms counters higher costs, supply shortages

Locati Farms, a Walla Walla, Washington, sweet onion grower, adapts to challenges by changing growing practices and using technology to improve the quality of the region’s namesake onion. For more than a century, Locati Farms – now in its fourth generation – has grown sweet onions in the foothills of eastern Washington’s Blue Mountains.
WALLA WALLA, WA
News Talk KIT

A Short Drive To The Cheapest Gas in The Valley

If you're filling up the tank on this Monday gas prices are down in Yakima. According to GasBuddy prices are down 11.9 cents a gallon selling for an average of $4.40 per gallon. GasBuddy officials say prices in Yakima are 22.6 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 62.5 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
YAKIMA, WA
NEWStalk 870

Here’s How to Help Kids in Tri-Cities This Christmas

For the last 23 years, local businesses and radio stations in the Tri-Cities have come together to make Christmas special for local kids in need with the annual 'Christmas For Children' toy drive and event. The goal is to fill the Ben Franklin Toy Trolley with new unwrapped toys for...
KENNEWICK, WA
kpq.com

Warning Comes After Kids Reported Bicycling On Moses Lake

The Grant County Sheriff's Office is asking the public to stay off of lakes that are starting to freeze. An advisory was issued Monday afternoon after deputies answered a call of kids riding bicycles on an icy part of Moses Lake. Deputies say there's a risk of falling through the...
MOSES LAKE, WA
NEWStalk 870

NEWStalk 870

Pasco WA
Newstalk 870 has the best news coverage for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington.

